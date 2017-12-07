William Sievert dies at 70

William (Bill) Arthur Sievert, a writer and LGBT activist, died Nov. 19 of cancer according to his family.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur William Sievert, Jr., Bill was born March 14, 1947 in Louisville, Ky. He is survived by his husband and partner of 44 years, John Theis; his sister, Barbara Sievert Atkinson (Morgan); two nieces, Kerry Beth Novotny (and husband, Dave), Shara Marie Szott (and husband, Tim), four great nephews and his dog, Zak.

Sievert met Theis in San Francisco in 1973. They later lived in Washington, Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Mount Dora, Fla. At every stop they owned successful businesses and made many friends. In the 1990s, Bill served on the Board of CAMP Rehoboth and was a columnist for Letters from CAMP. He was one of the founders of the Rehoboth Beach Film Festival and the Rehoboth Jazz Festival and operated a whimsical gift shop called Splash on Baltimore Avenue.

He was an award-winning journalist as well as a writer of fiction in later years. He had successful stints as a writer or editor with the Louisville Times, Mother Jones, Rolling Stone, the Chronicle of Higher Education, the Washington Post and the Advocate. His book “All for the Cause” showcased his collection of political buttons collected from many campaigns. Sievert wrote many columns and essays. In recent years he worked in Florida to form gay/straight alliances and an anti-bullying program in schools.

There will be a service in in Mt. Dora, Fla., in February.