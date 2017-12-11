December 11, 2017 at 8:31 pm EST | by Michael Key
PHOTOS: The Holiday Show

Holiday Show, gay news, Washington Blade

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed ‘The Holiday Show’ at the Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 9. For tickets and showtimes, visit gmcw.org. Holiday Show, gay news, Washington Blade (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Madaleno to accept public financing in Md. governor’s race
Takano asks LGBT community to help Dems retake House
William Sievert dies at 70
D.C.’s LGBT AIDS programs get mixed reviews
Banana Café set to close Dec. 16
Dominion joins Equality Virginia pro-LGBT business initiative
watermark
National
Third court rules against Trump’s transgender military ban
Pentagon to allow trans enlistments Jan. 1 after latest court order
Man detonates ‘improvised’ pipe bomb in NYC subway
Supreme Court won’t hear case seeking Title VII protection for gays
Australia marriage activist attends Victory Institute conference
Aisha Moodie-Mills: ‘It is time for me to leave Victory’
Bermuda, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Bermuda House approves same-sex marriage repeal bill
UN human rights chief: Global LGBTI fight is a ‘struggle’
Australia House of Representatives approves same-sex marriage bill
Costa Rican lawyer named new UN LGBTI rights watchdog
Ruling paves way for same-sex marriage in Austria
Australian politician Tim Wilson proposes to partner during same-sex marriage debate
watermark
Opinions
HRC stands with Dreamers across America
D.C. deserves a city ‘Office of Nightlife’ – done right
A Canadian apology for the U.S. to emulate
No LGBT history, no equality
It’s easier to fire media figures than politicians
NBC’s Chuck Todd confirms he’s a real jerk
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: Gay gifts galore
Netflix unveils first look at new ‘Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’ cast
FX to adapt podcast ‘Welcome to Night Vale’ into TV series
‘America’s Next Top Model’ will crossover with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
Full list: Golden Globes 2018 nominees
Holidazed party is Dec. 16 at Town
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Blade Blast

Get the latest LGBTQ news to your inbox every Thursday!

Close this popup