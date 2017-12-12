D.C. choral groups ready holiday concerts

The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the Washington Chorus present festive-themed concerts for the holiday season.

The Choral Arts Society of Washington presents “Christmas with Choral Arts” at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. The performance will include holiday carols, seasonal classics and sing-alongs for the whole family. Conductor Scott Tucker leads the choir. Tickets range from $15-69. For more information, visit choralarts.org.

The Washington Chorus performs “A Candlelight Christmas” at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. They will have additional performances at the Music Center at Strathmore (5301 Tuckerman Ln., North Bethesda, Md.) on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. The chorus will perform holiday songs such as “The Dream Isaiah Saw,” “Hallelujah Chorus” and more. Tickets range from $18-79.

For more details, visit thewashingtonchorus.org.