December 12, 2017 at 4:25 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
D.C. choral groups ready holiday concerts
Choral Arts Society, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo courtesy of the Choral Arts Society)

The Choral Arts Society of Washington and the Washington Chorus present festive-themed concerts for the holiday season.

The Choral Arts Society of Washington presents “Christmas with Choral Arts” at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m.Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. The performance will include holiday carols, seasonal classics and sing-alongs for the whole family. Conductor Scott Tucker leads the choir. Tickets range from $15-69. For more information, visit choralarts.org.

The Washington Chorus performs “A Candlelight Christmas” at the Kennedy Center (2700 F St., N.W.) on Friday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. They will have additional performances at the Music Center at Strathmore (5301 Tuckerman Ln., North Bethesda, Md.) on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. The chorus will perform holiday songs such as “The Dream Isaiah Saw,” “Hallelujah Chorus” and more. Tickets range from $18-79.

For more details, visit thewashingtonchorus.org.

