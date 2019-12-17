Gay tarot card reader settles lawsuit with Va. town

Mark Mullins, left, sued officials in Richlands, Va., on grounds they violated his First Amendment rights when they allegedly used zoning and business license regulations to effectively ban him from reading tarot cards in the town. (Photo courtesy of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia on Tuesday announced a gay man who sued a Virginia town after officials effectively banned him from opening a tarot card reading business has reached a settlement.

Mark Mullins, owner of Mountain Magic and Tarot Reading, in a lawsuit he filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia alleged Richlands officials violated his right to speech and religious freedom when they denied him a business license and zoning permit that would have allowed him from opening his business in the town. The ACLU of Virginia in its press release said a federal judge last week approved the settlement that requires the town to issue business licenses to Mullins and other tarot card readers.

The press release notes Mullins also received an undisclosed monetary settlement.

“The settlement is a win for Mark Mullins and the First Amendment,” said ACLU of Virginia Senior Staff Attorney Vishal Agraharkar. “Freedom of speech and religion apply to everyone, not just those with favored views or adherents of mainstream religions.”

Richlands is located in Tazewell County in southwest Virginia.