2019 YEAR IN REVIEW: Pop culture countdown

HONORABLE MENTION — “Queer Eye” guys ubiquitous (Photo courtesy Netflix)

‘Queer Eye’ cast (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

It was another huge year for the “Queer Eye” guys. Antoni Porowski (food and wine) was named People Magazine’s sexiest reality star. Tan France (fashion) released his memoir “Naturally Tan” in June. Karamo Brown (culture) released his memoir “Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing and Hope” and a children’s book; he was also on “Dancing With the Stars.” Bobby Berk (design) was the most low key while Jonathan Van Ness (grooming) exploded with the fall release of his memoir “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love” in which he revealed a history of drug addiction, childhood sexual abuse and being HIV-positive.

No. 10 — Queer superheroes galore!

Batwoman (Photo courtesy of CW)

LGBTQ superheroes are all the rage. “Batwoman,” featuring a lesbian title character (a first), debuted Oct. 6 on The CW. Her out peers are Alex Danvers (“Supergirl”), Nia Nal (“Supergirl,” also the first trans superhero on TV), Sara Lance (The CW’s “Arrowverse” franchise), John Constantine (“Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow”) and Anissa Pierce (“Black Lightning”).

No. 9 — Robyn Crawford FINALLY opens up about Whitney Houston

Robyn Crawford and Whitney Houston (Photo courtesy Dutton/Plume)

After decades of speculation, Whitney Houston gal pal/confidante/BFF Robyn Crawford FINALLY opened up about the true nature of their relationship with her November memoir “A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston.” Having sat out for two major Houston docs, Crawford (now married with a wife and kids) writes that for a short period before Houston was famous, they were teen lovers. Houston died in 2012 at age 48 of an accidental drowning.

No. 8 — “Rocketman”

Taron Egerton as Elton John in ‘Rocketman.’ (Production still courtesy of Paramount)

The Elton John biopic was released in May and grossed $195 million against a $40 million budget. It drew largely positive reviews and is up for three Golden Globe Awards. John and Paramount criticized a distribution company that cut out five minutes of footage for Russian release, thus neutering the film of any gay or drug content.

No. 7 — Janet Mock goes big

Janet Mock (Photo by Ted Eytan via Wikimedia Commons)

In June, Janet Mock signed a three-year deal with Netflix giving its execs exclusive rights to her TV series and a first-look option on feature film projects, thus making her the first openly trans woman of color to secure a deal with a major content company.

No. 6 — Billy Porter wins ‘Pose’ Emmy

Billy Porter (NATAS screenshot via Fox broadcast)



“Pose,” the Ryan Murphy FX period drama about queer life in the ‘80s and ‘90s, was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Primetime Emmys. Star Billy Porter won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Emmy becoming the first openly gay black man to win (or be nominated) in an Emmy lead acting category. Porter and the show were up for 2019 Golden Globes but lost. Porter is up for another in January. Porter also made a splash in February for wearing a tux/gown combo to the Oscars.

No. 5 — Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down” video

(Image capture via Vimeo)

“You Need to Calm Down” was a June release and the second single from Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album “Lover.” It won two of the nine VMAs it was up for at the MTV Awards and the song is nominated for a Grammy. Its video features cameos by Hannah Hart, Laverne Cox, Chester Lockhart, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the “Queer Eye” cast, Adam Rippon (seen here selling sno-cones), Adam Lambert, Ellen, Billy Porter, RuPaul (and a bunch of “Drag Race” vets), Katy Perry and Ryan Reynolds. It’s amassed more than 161 million views on YouTube.

No. 4 — Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X (Photo by Fabebk via Wikimedia Commons)

The rapper/singer/songwriter (age 20) hit big with the country/rap single “Old Town Road,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there 19 weeks, a record. He came out in June, the only artist to have done so while having a No. 1 hit. He also became the first openly LGBT artist to win a Country Music Association Award. He’s up for six Grammys.

No. 3 — Stonewall 50/WorldPride NYC 2019

A massive series of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of Stonewall in New York in June. Madonna headlines on Pride Island (Pier 97) in Hell’s Kitchen along with Grace Jones and others. Melissa Etheridge performs at the closing ceremony in Times Square.

No. 2 — Jussie Smollett attack drama

Jussie Smollett (Photo by Dominick D via Wikimedia Commons)

It started Jan. 29 when then-36-year-old openly gay actor, known for his role as Jamal on the Fox drama “Empire,” told police he was attacked outside his apartment building by two men in ski masks who shouted racial and homophobic slurs, poured an unknown liquid on him and put a noose around his neck. He was not seriously hurt. On Feb. 20, he was charged with a felony for filing a false police repot. On March 26, all charges were dropped. Smollett agreed to community service and forfeit of his $10,000 bond. The next day it was announced the FBI would investigate why the charges were dismissed. Three ensuing lawsuits are pending. Speculation varies widely on what actually happened. In late April, it was announced that his Fox contract had been renewed although there were no plans for him to appear on “Empire’s” sixth season. If it seems trivial now, recall the saturation news coverage it got all winter and into spring.

No. 1 — Megan Rapinoe’s breakout year

Megan Rapinoe (Photo by Jamie Smed via Wikimedia Commons)

On July 7, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe put the U.S. up 1-0 in the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

It was a seminal moment. In front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 58,000 people at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Rhone, France, Rapinoe scored her 50th international goal on a penalty kick in the 61st minute. After a second goal by teammate Rose Lavelle, the U.S. defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to cinch its second consecutive World Cup championship. At age 34, Rapinoe was the oldest woman to score in a World Cup final and was named Player of the Match. Several accolades followed.

Rapinoe, a lesbian and LGBT advocate, was just named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year becoming just the fourth woman in its 66-year history to win it solo. Sports Illustrated said the gallant pose Rapinoe struck in her triumphant moment was “the signature sporting image of 2019.”