January 5, 2020 at 5:53 pm EST | by John Paul King
Gyllenhall to produce and star in film version of ‘Fun Home’
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Jake Gyllenhall (Image courtesy Broadway.com/Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid)

“Brokeback Mountain” star Jake Gyllenhaal has been set to produce and star in a film adaptation of “Fun Home,” the Broadway musical based on Alison Bechdel’s graphic novel of the same name.

Winner of the 2015 Tony for Best Musical, “Fun Home” was originally adapted from out cartoonist Bechdel’s groundbreaking 2006 memoir by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori; it depicts Bechdel onstage at three different ages, as she delves into memories of her dysfunctional upbringing – especially those surrounding her closeted father – in a home that also served as the location for the family’s mortuary business.

According to Daily Mail columnist Baz Bamigboye, the Oscar-nominated Gyllenhall will take on the role of Bechdel’s father, Bruce, which was originated onstage in a Tony-winning performance by Michael Cerveris. The show’s original director, Sam Gold, who also took home a Tony for his work, is on board to direct the film version as well.

Gyllenhall will produce through his company, Nine Stories Productions.

In addition to Cerveris, the original Broadway cast included Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas and Emily Skeggs; the production received a total of 12 Tony nominations, of which it won five – the aforementioned nods for Cerveris, Gold, and the show itself, as well as Best Score and Best Book. At the time of its Broadway run, it was heralded as a major step forward for queer female voices in theatre, with original author Bechdel telling Playbill, “Even musicals about women, where women are the central characters and not just a romantic lead and really have a story of their own [are rare]… The moment with Small Alison singing about the butch delivery woman feels huge. To have a child sing about desire and identification; it’s brilliant.”‘

As for Gyllenhall, he is no novice when it comes to material from the theatre. He starred in an acclaimed production of “Sunday in the Park with George,” Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s iconic musical about artist Georges Seurat, which enjoyed a limited run on Broadway in 2017, and was recently seen there in “Sea Wall/A Life.”  He has also produced the hit Broadway production, “Slave Play,” and is producing an updomiing revival of Tony Kushner’s musical, “Caroline or Change.”

watermark
Local
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
Bill would add LGBTQ Virginians to state hate crimes law
D.C. police believe trans woman shot to death by security guard
Top 10 local news stories of 2019
D.C. health care report expected to benefit LGBTQ residents
Restaurant hit with death threats vows to continue drag events
watermark
National
Our top 10 news stories by web traffic
Methodist Church announces plan to split over division on LGBTQ acceptance
The top national news stories of 2019
Supreme Court could deliver bad news for LGBTQ teachers at religious schools
Carl Schmid to depart the AIDS Institute
Harper Jean Tobin to depart Nat’l Center for Transgender Equality
watermark
World
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
US ambassador to Zambia who defended gay couple recalled
Cuba could have marriage equality in 2022
watermark
Opinions
‘Out’ and ‘In’ for 2020
2019 marked by impeachment of Trump
It’s now Trump’s Republican Party
Composing ourselves for the battles ahead
Scrooges pretending to be Santas
‘Mrs. Maisel’ inspires us to resist injustice
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Gyllenhall to produce and star in film version of ‘Fun Home’
Remembering the queer voices and allies we lost in 2019
YEAR IN REVIEW 2019: movie milestones
2019 YEAR IN REVIEW MUSIC: Billie’s breakout year
Glowing year for D.C. amateur LGBT sports leagues
2020 Most Eligible LGBT Singles nominations
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.