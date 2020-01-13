January 13, 2020 at 10:23 pm EST | by John Paul King
New docuseries claims repressed sexuality key in downfall of Aaron Hernandez
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Aaron Hernandez (Image courtesy Netflix)

A Netflix docuseries dropping this week alleges that former NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez was gay, and that repression of his sexuality was a key factor in his crimes.

“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez,” which debuts on January 15, is a three-part expansion by director Geno McDermott of his 2018 documentary, “My Perfect World: The Aaron Hernandez Story.” In it, McDermott contends that the former New England Patriots tight end experienced an irreconcilable inner conflict over his sexuality, nurtured by an unstable and homophobic family background and exacerbated by a shady social life coupled with an aggressively heteronormative work environment. According to Daily Beast, Hernandez’ increasingly violent behavior was the result of this conflict.

In addition, the documentary alleges that Hernandez’ spiral into violence may have been tied to CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a neurodegenerative disorder resulting from repeated head trauma. With a long history of players dying from CTE, the NFL has been accused of covering up and downplaying its significance, and the organization only acknowledged the connection between CTE and football in 2016. A postmortem examination revealed that Hernandez’ brain had been more damaged by CTE than any 27-year-old to date.

McDermott ultimately implies, through extensive trial and news footage, recorded conversations, and interviews with subjects like Dennis SanSoucie (Hernandez’ high school quarterback with whom he allegedly had a sexual relationship) and former Patriots offensive tackle Ryan O’Callaghan (who was closeted throughout his own NFL career), that the NFL was at least partly complicit in Hernandez’ downfall, and therefore in his crimes as well.

In 2015, Hernandez was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, who was the boyfriend of his then-fiancée’s sister. Sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole, he was also tried in a 2012 shooting of two men over a spilled drink. He was acquitted of those murders in 2017; but days later, he was found hanging from bedsheets in his prison cell. The death was officially ruled a suicide.

You can watch a the trailer for “Killer Inside” below.

watermark
Local
Crew Club to close in February after 25-year run
Us Helping Us receives $15,000 donation for food pantry
Comings & Goings
Bill to ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination in Va. introduced
New Kameny book cover mimics 1950 report calling gays ‘perverts’
Grosso presents resolution condemning violence against sex workers
watermark
National
Puerto Rico LGBTQ activists join earthquake relief efforts
Man who killed and ate Grindr hookup seeks insanity plea
Tenn. clerks told not to marry gay couples in letter from anti-LGBTQ lawyer
GLAAD Media Awards nominees include 2 Blade staffers
Our top 10 news stories by web traffic
Methodist Church announces plan to split over division on LGBTQ acceptance
watermark
World
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
Chile transgender rights law takes effect
watermark
Opinions
Free Yariel!
Gay Key West: body positive on the Southernmost point
Trump may have blundered us into war
Rising anti-Semitism: 4 lessons for LGBTQ Americans
Donnie’s deadly distraction from impeachment
‘Out’ and ‘In’ for 2020
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
New docuseries claims repressed sexuality key in downfall of Aaron Hernandez
Blanchett terrifies as Phyllis Schlafly in trailer for upcoming miniseries
Oscar noms 2020: ‘And the loser is… diversity’
QUEERY: David McMichael
‘Nightmare 2’ doc finally set for wide release
Halsey drops new single and video
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.