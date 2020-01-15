January 15, 2020 at 5:43 am EST | by John Paul King
Actor DJ Qualls comes out
DJ Qualls in “Supernatual” (Image courtesy of the CW)

DJ Qualls, known for his role in “The Man in the High Castle” and appearances in several other popular television shows and movies, has become the latest Hollywood actor to come out as gay.

The 41-year-old actor was appearing in San Diego at a taping of “The Jim Jeffries Show,” which airs on Comedy Central, when he made the announcement. Afterwards, he took to Twitter to talk about it.

“It is 11:20pm,” he tweeted. “I just came out on stage at a @jimjefferiesshow in San Diego. Yep, I’m gay. Been gay this whole time. Tired of worrying about what people would think of me. Tired of worrying about what it would do to my career.”

Qualls, a cancer survivor who was diagnosed with Hodgkins’ lymphoma at age 14, began his career as a community theatre actor in his native Nashville, before landing a few parts in front of the camera and working as a model for Prada and photographers like David LaChapelle and Steve Klein. He became a familiar face for his frequent roles as a geeky virgin in such movies as “Road Trip” and “Cherry Falls.” Other big screen roles have included parts in “Big Trouble,” Hustle & Flow,” and “The New Guy.” On TV, he’s turned up on numerous popular shows, such as “Scrubs,” “Lost,” “My Name is Earl,” “Breaking Bad,” and a particularly memorable guest appearance on “The Big Bang Theory.” In recent years, he has gained a growing fan following for his role (as a gay character) on Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle,” along with Syfy’s “Z Nation” and CW’s “Supernatural,” where he plays fan-favorite recurring character Garth Fitzgerald IV.

Following his announcement, Qualls’ fans and followers were quick to offer their congratulations and support. One, Twisted Resister (@CryptoMcVape), commented “Good on you. Every person brave enough to live their truth gives courage to others that aren’t quite there yet. Much love brother.” Another, itsalwayssues (@smesues), said, “Hey, cheers and congratulations for being the you that you are! It’s the way it ought to be, damn the torpedoes and full steam ahead. You are perfect just being the you that you are! Don’t hide your light under a bushel as my Nan used to say.” Sebastian Roche, who co-stars with Quall on “High Castle,” commented simply, “Well done my friend, very proud of you.”

Qualls has been friends with Jeffries for several years, according to The Independent. He has appeared on Jeffries’ comedy show before, in 2018, and worked with the Australian-born comedian’s series “Legit” in 2013.

This is the first time he has spoken publicly about his sexuality.

