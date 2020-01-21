January 21, 2020 at 12:16 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Thousands attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Monica Roberts, a Houston-based transgender activist and blogger, speaks at a rally against transphobic violence at the National LGBTQ Task Force’s Creating Change conference in Dallas on Jan. 16, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the National LGBTQ Task Force)

DALLAS — Thousands of activists from the U.S. and around the world attended he National LGBTQ Task Force’s annual Creating Change conference that took place last weekend in Dallas.

A rally against anti-transgender violence took place on Jan. 16 before the conference officially began with a keynote speech from Rev. angel Kyodo williams, founder of the Center for Transformative Change in California. The Task Force on the same night honored Monica Roberts, a Houston-based trans activist and blogger.

The Task Force’s annual “State of the Movement” speech on Jan. 17 was a plenary that focused on trans women of color. Executive Director Rea Carey and Deputy Executive Director Kierra Johnson joined Micky Bradford of the Transgender Law Center, Taffy Lei Johnson of the Seattle-based United Territories of Pacific Islanders’ Alliance, Jade Lenore of AIDS United and Jeynce Mizrahi Poindexter of Equality Michigan on stage.

“When we were talking about this conversation that we wanted to have together today, we talked about the power of culture change,” said Carey at the beginning of the plenary. “We all know that while policy and legislation having strong pro-LGBTQ legislative change is a necessary part of protecting LGBTQ people and our families, we also know that policy has and never will take care of all of it.”

Dyllon Burnside of “Pose” appeared at the conference later on Jan. 17.

José Gutiérrez, founder of the Latino GLBT History Project, and Lisbeth Meléndez Rivera, a Puerto Rico-born LGBTQ activist who lives in Maryland, are among those from the D.C. area who attended the conference. Other attendees included Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernández; Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund Executive Director Andy Marra; Quentin Hill of A Wider Bridge and Arianna Lint, executive director of Arianna’s Center, an organization that serves trans people in South Florida.

“The primary goal of the Creating Change conference is to build the LGBTQ movement’s political power from the ground up to secure our overarching goal of full freedom, justice, and equality for LGBTQ people and their families in the United States,” said the Task Force in a pre-conference press release.

The first Creating Change took place in 1988. Next year’s conference will take place in D.C.

From left: National LGBTQ Task Force Executive Director Rea Carey and National LGBTQ Task Force Deputy Executive Director Kierra Johnson at the Creating Change conference in Dallas on Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the National LGBTQ Task Force)

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Evans introduces bill to waive city fees for Capital Pride
Gay man runs for Baltimore City Council
D.C. Councilman agrees to hold hearing on LGBTQ seniors bill
Brett Parson to retire from D.C. Police
Longtime Baltimore attorney, activist Ed Jeunette dies
Stein Club urges Council to act on LGBTQ seniors bill
watermark
National
Thousands attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Group demands ICE release trans woman in ‘life-or-death medical crisis’
2020 kicks off with slew of anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
LGBTQ activists celebrate ratification of Equal Rights Amendment in Va.
Thousands expected to attend Creating Change conference in Dallas
Trump-appointed judge rebuffs trans inmate on preferred pronouns
watermark
World
First murder of transgender woman in El Salvador this year reported
Brazil court tries to censor Christmas special with gay Jesus
Nicaragua LGBTQ activist tortured after arrest
Belize Court of Appeal upholds ruling that struck down sodomy law
Colombia capital’s first lesbian mayor sworn in
Top 10 international news stories of 2019
watermark
Opinions
Trump on trial
Throwaway people in our midst
D.C. enacts bills with no hope of funding
No one beats Trump without beating Trumpism
LGBTQ voters not monolithic, but are funding Mayor Pete
Overcoming baseball’s sexist, homophobic traditions
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
49ers’ Sowers to be first LGBTQ coach in Super Bowl history
SAG winners shake up Oscar race
New Selena Gomez effort ‘Rare’ catchy but lacking
Apple’s ‘Little America’ scores big telling immigrant stories – including queer ones
New trans memoir relays strictures of ultra-orthodox Jewish upbringing
Acclaimed marriage equality doc coming to DVD
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.