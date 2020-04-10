April 10, 2020 at 5:24 pm EDT | by Brian T. Carney
HBO’s new unscripted drag series debuts April 23
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’Hara in ‘We’re Here.’ (Photo courtesy HBO)

“We’re Here,” a new unscripted series on HBO, highlights the talents of Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue), Eureka O’Hara (David Huggard) and Shangela Laquifa Wadley (D.J. Pierce). In six weekly episodes, debuting on April 23, the three queens visit a small town and recruit local residents to participate in a one-night only drag show. They break out the wigs and high heels and provide their new drag daughters with support and empowerment as they encourage them to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.

The first episode takes the queens to Gettysburg, Pa., where they help a conservative Christian mother reconnect with her daughter who recently came out as bisexual. Subsequent episodes are set in Twin Falls, Idaho, where the queens help a trans man and his wife renew their wedding vows in style; Branson, Mo., where they help a classically trained actor express himself as a gay man; and, other small towns across America.

The series is directed by Peter LoGreco (“Dogs of War”).

watermark
Local
D.C. LGBTQ groups go virtual amid coronavirus
D.C. ‘Rock the Blocks’ to honor essential workers on Friday
Northam signs Va. non-binary driver’s license bill into law
Baltimore Pride postponed
Regional libraries vary in LGBTQ content during pandemic
Coronavirus jeopardizes LGBTQ groups’ $22.6 million budget request
watermark
National
Breaking: Lesbian icon Phyllis Lyon dies; Newsom calls her a personal ‘hero’
Puerto Rico HIV/AIDS service groups respond to coronavirus
FDA eases ban on gay blood donations amid coronavirus crisis
States won’t collect LGBTQ data on COVID-19 — and advocates aren’t happy
Idaho governor quietly signs anti-trans bills amid coronavirus crisis
Transgender legal group releases coronavirus guide
PrEP, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Spain to test if PrEP can prevent COVID-19 infection in medical workers
Hungary bill would ban transgender people from legally changing gender
Pride organizations announce virtual ‘Global Pride’ celebration
Coronavirus pandemic has been ‘horrible’ for Italy
Singapore High Court dismisses challenges to colonial-era sodomy law
Coronavirus sweeps through Italy, Spain
watermark
Opinions
Let this be our finest hour
Trump is failing but America will survive
Queer artists will help us survive COVID-19
In praise of Cuomo’s leadership
Cuomo shows grace, compassion
Striving to connect amid a pandemic
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
HBO’s new unscripted drag series debuts April 23
Movie lovers finding ways to come together
HBO spotlights queer Latinx artists
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ dismantles power dynamics
A new crop of music to freshen up your self-isolation
Calendar: April 3-9
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.