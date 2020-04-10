HBO spotlights queer Latinx artists

A new HBO Latin America series focuses on the lives of three members of the LGBT community in São Paulo, Brazil. (Photo courtesy HBO)

A new eight-episode Portuguese-language series from HBO Latin America focuses on the lives of three members of the LGBT community in São Paulo, Brazil. “Todxs Nosotrxs” (“He, She, They”) follows the day-to-day lives of its three protagonists Rafa, Vini and Maia and deals with issues of understanding, inclusion, acceptance and the use of inclusive language.

The series stars Clara Gallo who plays Rafa, a young, 18-year-old, non-binary pansexual who decides to leave their family and move into the home of their cousin, Vini (Kelner Macêdo). Vini already shares the space with his best friend Maia (Julianna Gerais), and both are surprised to discover that Rafa identifies with a neutral pronoun and not with the female or male gender.

The series was created by writer/director Vera Egito.

HBO will also air three short films from the 2019 Official Latino Film and Arts Festival (OLFAF), a festival that showcases, nurtures and supports emerging U.S. Latinx filmmakers.

One of the films, “La Serenata” (“The Serenade”) shows how families can adapt cultural traditions to be inclusive of all family members. Directed by Adelina Anthony and written by Ernesto Javier Martinez, the movie tells the story of a Mexican American boy, Luis, who learns from his parents about the tradition of serenading, and why demonstrating romantic affection proudly, publicly, and through song is a treasured Mexican custom. One day, the boy asks his parents if there is a song for a boy who loves a boy. The parents, initially surprised by the question and unsure of how to answer, must decide how to honor their son and how to reimagine a beloved tradition.

Anthony a critically acclaimed Two Spirit Xicana Lesbiana actor-writer-director-producer in film and theater. Martinez is an award-winning queer Chicano/Puerto Rican writer and educator.

The other selected films include “Slipping into Darkness” (directed by Alex Ferrufino and written by David Mansanalez) and “Pepito” (directed by Eman Esfandi and written by Isaac Garza).

“At a time when the most personal stories are also the most universal, the diversity of our storytellers is more important than ever,” stated Jackie Gagne, VP Multicultural Marketing at HBO. “This competition is designed to celebrate the unique experiences and unsung talent that exist within the Latinx community.”

The films will air on HBO Latino and other HBO platforms. A trailer for “La Serenata” can be found here. Highlight reels of the winning filmmakers and what this selection means to them can be viewed here.