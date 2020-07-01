July 1, 2020 at 12:01 am EDT | by Michael K. Lavers
Va. nondiscrimination bill takes effect
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
The Virginia Capitol (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A bill that adds sexual orientation and gender identity to Virginia’s nondiscrimination law took effect on Wednesday.

The Democrat-controlled General Assembly earlier this year approved the Virginia Values Act. Governor Ralph Northam signed it into law on April 11.

Republicans, who lost control of the General Assembly last November, previously blocked efforts to ban anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the commonwealth. Virginia is the first state in the South to enact these protections.

“This victory shows the world that with grit, determination, heart and purpose, we can achieve the civil rights that LGBTQ people need and deserve,” said Northam in a video for Global Pride, a 24-hour virtual Pride event that took place on Saturday.

The Washington Blade will update this story.

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
Va. nondiscrimination bill takes effect
A less spectacular 4th in Rehoboth Beach
Pride events in Md., Va., honor Black lives
Casa Ruby postpones opening of PrEP ‘Art’ Boutique
D.C. police to investigate ‘mob’ attack on trans woman
Activists in Black Trans March call for justice
watermark
National
Gill Foundation pledges up to $250K to protect Stonewall Inn
House approves bill to designate Pulse nightclub a national memorial
Trans women sue Trump administration over anti-LGBTQ health care rule
Gay NYC Council member defeats anti-LGBTQ challenger in congressional primary
Is the LGBTQ fight finished after Bostock ruling? Not so fast, advocates say
AG Becerra adds Idaho to restricted state travel list after anti-trans laws
watermark
World
State Department human rights bureau acknowledges Pride month
Se celebró el Orgullo LGBTQ en El Salvador desde casa
Global Pride amplifies Black voices during 24-hour virtual event
Trump hosts Poland’s anti-LGBTQ president at White House
Gabon moves to decriminalize homosexuality
Coronavirus lockdown leaves LGBTQ Salvadorans even more vulnerable
watermark
Opinions
In memory of Larry Kramer
LGBTQ nonprofits are working harder than ever. This Pride Month, here’s how you can help
Gender communications alive and (unfortunately) well
Oh Green Lantern, how I’ve missed you
Trump the snake oil salesman
LGBTQ rights: Was Latin America first?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Local playwright Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi shares new short play
Q&A with ‘Drag Race’ champ Jaida Essence Hall
Netflix review: new doc ‘Disclosure’ is compelling, informative
REVIEW: Debut novel ‘Something to Talk About’ is frothy lesbian Hollywood rom-com
July 4th is big protest day
Patriotic concert stream planned
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.