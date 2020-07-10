‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 7 Dorian Award nominations

Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Noah Reid in ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ (Photo courtesy Pop TV)

GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics has announced the nominees for its annual Dorian Awards for television. LGBT fan favorite “Schitt’s Creek” led the pack with seven nods; Ryan Murphy’s glittering escapist fantasy “Hollywood” landed six noms.

Ranked by network, Netflix shows dominated the competition with a total of 21 nominations. HBO landed 13 nods and Hulu and Pop each scored 8 mentions.

In addition to nominations for Best TV Comedy and Best LGBT Show, “Schitt’s Creek” scored acting nods for the four lead players: Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy. Noah Reid, who plays Patrick, was also recognized for his performance of “Always Be My Baby” in one of GALECA’s signature categories: Best TV Musical Performance.

Other nominees in the hotly contested Musical Performance category include Jake Gyllenhaal for “Music, Music Everywhere!” with John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch; Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for the controversial Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIV; and two presentations at the 92nd Academy Awards: the opening number by Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter and “Stand Up” by Cynthia Errivo.

“Hollywood’s” nominations include acting nods for LGBT icon and ally Patti LuPone, who played glamorous studio head Avis Amberg, and for three gay actors playing gay characters: Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman), Joe Mantello (Dick Samuels) and Jim Parsons (Henry Willson). “Hollywood” also got a nod for Best LGBT Show and scored a nomination in the unique Dorian Award category of Most Visually Striking Show.

Other shows nominated in that category include “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” and two HBO dramas “Watchman” and “Westworld.”

The Dorian TV Awards are presented in a total of 15 categories. Other notable accolades from the queer critics include the Campiest TV Show and the Wilde Wit Award (named for gay icon Oscar Wilde whose novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” inspired the name of the group’s awards).

Competitors for the Campiest TV Show include “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” “The Great,” “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” and two shows featuring drag diva RuPaul Charles: “AJ and the Queen” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The Wilde Wit Award honors “a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse.” Nominees include Dan Levy, Randy Rainbow, Hannah Gadsby, Cate Blanchett and Trevor Noah.

The Society will also present its first “You Deserve An Award!” Award to a “uniquely talented TV icon we adore.” Winners will be announced on Aug. 21.

GALECA presents Dorian Awards for outstanding work in both film and television. In previous award cycles, all of the awards were presented in January. This cycle, the television awards will be presented at a separate event. Eligible shows must have been aired between Nov. 2, 2019 and May 31, 2020. The Dorian Awards for film will be presented in 2021 as part of the movie award season.

The Dorian Awards were first presented in 2009. GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics currently has more than 260 active members who write for legitimate media outlets in the United States and around the globe. (The Blade is represented by film and TV critic Brian T. Carney.)

A complete list of nominees and more information on the organization can be found at @DorianAwards on Twitter and Facebook or at GALECA.org.