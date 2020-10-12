PHOTOS: Out Brigade

A Jeep in the Out Brigade passes by the United States Supreme Court on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Parker Purifoy)

Several dozen cars joined the Out Brigade Saturday which wound through all eight wards of D.C. This is the first year of the brigade, which was organized by the Capital Pride Alliance and the D.C. Center. The caravan started at the D.C. Eagle at 2 p.m. and made its way past the Supreme Court, Nob Hill, Casa Ruby, and ended in Union Square. The participating vehicles waved flags and played music, cheered on by pedestrians watching from the sidewalk.

The Capital Pride Alliance also partnered with Broccoli City and Events DC for an LGBTQ movie night as part of the Out Brigade. Everyone who registered for the parade was eligible for a $5 discount code to use at Park Up DC’s 7 p.m. showing of “Hocus Pocus.”

(Washington Blade photos by Parker Purifoy)