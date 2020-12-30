20/20ArlingtonBlack Lives MatterBrandon StrakaCasa RubyConservative Political Action ConferencecoronavirusCOVID-19CPACD.C.David SpiveyDC EagleDefund MPDDonald TrumpElection 2020Equality VirginiaFreddie's Beach Bar and GrillFreddie's FolliesGay Men's Chorus of WashingtonGeorge FloydMake America Great AgainMALMark TakanoMid-Atlantic Leather WeekendMonet DupreeMost Eligible LGBT SinglesMr. Mid-Atlantic LeatherMuriel BowserNo Justice No PridePete ButtigiegPride 2020Ralph NorthamRichmondRuby CoradoRuth Bader GinsburgUnited States Supreme CourtVirginiaVirginia General AssemblyVirginia Values ActWashington BladeWinchester
Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael
- HUD appears to have given up on anti-transgender homeless shelter rule by Chris Johnson | posted on December 29, 2020
- Instagram’s anti-LGBTQ trolls use algorithms & zap gay influencers by Brody Levesque | posted on December 30, 2020
- Surviving a year like no other by Kevin Naff | posted on December 30, 2020
- Restaurants, bars put creativity on the menu in 2020 by Evan Caplan | posted on December 30, 2020
- The year in photos by Michael Key | posted on December 30, 2020