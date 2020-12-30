December 30, 2020 at 1:45 pm EST | by Michael Key
The year in photos
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
2020 photos, gay news, Washington Blade
From a pandemic to protests, 2020 is one for the history books.
Monet Dupree performs at Freddie’s Follies at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Gill on Jan. 13 at a time before the concept of ‘social distancing.’
David Spivey is named ‘Mr. Mid-Atlantic Leather 2020’ on Jan. 17.
Members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington perform at the Brother, Help Thyself Foundation Grant Awards ceremony in the now-shuttered DC Eagle.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam attends an Equality Virginia event on Feb. 4 in Richmond celebrating the impending passage of the Virginia Values Act in the Virginia General Assembly.
The Washington Blade holds its annual Most Eligible LGBT Singles party at Duplex Diner on Feb. 14.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg makes a presidential campaign stop in Northern Virginia on Feb. 23.
Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) speaks at a congressional hearing on LGBT rights on Feb. 27.
Gay Trump supporter Brandon Straka speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 28.
As life with COVID-19 became a new reality, someone erected a “HOPE” sign in Winchester, Va.
The streets and restaurants of the gayborhood were empty by March 17 as new COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
Ruby Corado has her temperature checked before entering the Casa Ruby community center on May 8.
Riots broke out in the streets of D.C. on May 31 following the murder of George Floyd.
A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest was held at Black Lives Matter Plaza on June 6.
The activist group No Justice No Pride organized a ‘Defund MPD’ march and protest on June 13.
The No Justice No Pride ‘Defund MPD’ march ended in a protest in front of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home.
A makeshift memorial was created in front of the United States Supreme Court following the death of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Signs mourning the loss of trans women of color were among those on the White House fence on election day, Nov. 3.
A ‘Make America Great Again’ pro-Trump mega rally was held on the streets of D.C. Protesters included Gays for Trump.
A series of new coronavirus restrictions threaten the future of LGBT businesses.

Michael Key has worked as a photojournalist for the Washington Blade since 2009 and is currently serving as the photo editor. He has worked on Capitol Hill, in the White House, on the campaign trail and in cities along the East Coast taking iconic photos documenting the extension of marriage benefits to same-sex couples, the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," and other events of interest to the LGBT community. Follow Michael

watermark
Local
The year in photos
Comings & Goings
Mayor reinstates ‘pause’ in indoor dining at restaurants, bars
Bowser calls LGBTQ groups’ opposition to funding cuts ‘unsustainable’
Nellie’s ‘Heroes Lunches’ to deliver 300 meals on Christmas Day
FreeState Justice announces 2021 legislative agenda
watermark
National
Instagram’s anti-LGBTQ trolls use algorithms & zap gay influencers
HUD appears to have given up on anti-transgender homeless shelter rule
Advocacy groups file lawsuit against ‘death to asylum’ rule
Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe urge court to overturn Idaho anti-trans sports law
Federal judge rules Ohio birth certificate policy is unconstitutional
Navajo roots never far from gay Ariz. lawmaker
watermark
World
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
Gay man who participated in Cuba protest movement arrested
Hungary lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ adoption bill
U.K. to ease blood donation restrictions for gay, bisexual men
watermark
Opinions
Surviving a year like no other
Sultry, sexy Department of Transportation
Merry Christmas and let’s end ‘alternative facts’
300,000 and counting…
Pete Buttigieg as Cabinet secretary is more than a ‘first’
Deb Price won over straight readers with beloved column
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
The year theaters went dark
‘This Is Who I Am’ explores generational, physical distance
LGBTQ agencies support vulnerable youth this holiday season
Calendar: Dec. 25-31
Churches offer affirming ways to celebrate Christmas
Stephen Mead brings Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ to life
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.