PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration

Thousands of National Guard troops have arrived in D.C. amid growing security concerns around President-elect Biden’s inauguration after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Troops are currently patrolling the U.S. Capitol and streets around it. Fencing has also been installed around the Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Treasury Building and other federal buildings.
Pennsylvania Avenue and many other streets in downtown D.C. have already been closed to traffic ahead of Inauguration Day, and authorities have installed barricades to limit access into the area. Businesses in downtown D.C. have also begun to board up their windows in anticipation of potential protests and violence.