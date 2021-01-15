PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration

An electronic sign at the intersection of 17th and P Streets in Dupont Circle on Jan. 14, 2021, advises D.C. residents to avoid downtown on Inauguration Day. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Thousands of National Guard troops have arrived in D.C. amid growing security concerns around President-elect Biden’s inauguration after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Troops are currently patrolling the U.S. Capitol and streets around it. Fencing has also been installed around the Capitol, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Treasury Building and other federal buildings.

Pennsylvania Avenue and many other streets in downtown D.C. have already been closed to traffic ahead of Inauguration Day, and authorities have installed barricades to limit access into the area. Businesses in downtown D.C. have also begun to board up their windows in anticipation of potential protests and violence.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)

Fencing surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court on Jan. 10, 2021.

Workers install plywood over the windows of the Peet’s Coffee at 17th and I Streets, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.

Fencing at the intersection of 17th and K Streets in Farragut Square.

A snow plow blocks the intersection of 15th and H Streets near McPherson Square.

American flag bunting placed on the outside of the Treasury Building along 15th Street on Jan. 14, 2021. The building — like the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Supreme Court — are surrounded by fencing.

Pennsylvania Avenue near the Wilson Building and Freedom Plaza on Jan. 14, 2021.

A Metropolitan Police Department patrol car parked on Pennsylvania Avenue near the intersection of Third Street on Jan. 14, 2021.

Two members of the National Guard patrol the U.S. Capitol grounds along Third Street, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.

A truck moves a Jersey barrier on Third Street, N.W., near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 14, 2021.

A hand-written pro-democracy sign on Third Street, N.W., near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 14, 2021.

An electronic FBI billboard in a bus shelter at the intersection of Ninth Street and Constitution Avenue, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021, asks the public for information about President Trump supporters who assaulted police officers during the U.S. Capitol siege.

A man jogs on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.

A boarded up business on F Street between Ninth and 10th Streets, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.

Barricades at the intersection of 15th and K Streets, N.W., on Jan. 14, 2021.

Official cars from New York and Virginia parked on 16th Street in front of the Capital Hilton on Jan. 14, 2021.