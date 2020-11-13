November 13, 2020 at 10:14 am EST | by Peter Rosenstein
Comings & Goings
Rob Marus, gay news, Washington Blade
Rob Marus

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: comingsandgoings@washblade.com.

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ+ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.

Congratulations to Rob Marus on his promotion to Associate Vice President for Communications at the Association of American Universities.

“I’m glad to expand my responsibilities at AAU as we advocate for scientific research and advancement in this crucial time,” Marus said.

Prior to joining AAU, Marus was Senior Advisor for Communications to Karl Racine in the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C. Prior to that he was Deputy Director and Senior Communications Officer for the Executive Office of the Mayor, Government of the District of Columbia, Washington, D.C. Before that, he was with the Associated Baptist Press (now Baptist News Global), as managing editor and Washington bureau chief. He received a first-place award in news series competition for coverage of the Roy Moore/Ten Commandments controversy in 2004, from the Baptist Communicators Association.

Marus is a member of the board of directors for the First Baptist Church of the City of Washington, D.C. He is communications director and sings in the church choir.

Marus is a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., where he earned his bachelor’s degree, cum laude, with a major in English.

