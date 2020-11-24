Whitman-Walker to open exhibition on D.C. LGBTQ history

Whitman-Walker’s new building is home to The Corner. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health, D.C.’s LGBTQ supportive healthcare provider, has announced its recently opened The Corner cultural center at 14th and R streets, N.W. will launch its inaugural exhibition on Dec. 5 called “See You There: Making History at Whitman-Walker.”

The exhibition “highlights D.C.’s LGBTQ community and Whitman-Walker’s role in its past, present and future,” according to a statement released by Whitman-Walker.

“Inspired by Whitman-Walker’s Oral History Project, the exhibition has gathered documents, fresh stories and artworks, some of them newly commissioned,” the statement says. “It casts back a queer look at some of the facts and some of the lore of Whitman-Walker.”

The statement adds, “It catches a glimpse at vital stories about Black and lesbian life in this city. It envisions a future of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and Black liberation. And it witnesses a younger generation giving voice to their aspirations.”

According to the statement, the exhibition will be open to the public free of charge through March 28, 2021.

Whitman-Walker Director of Communications Jewel Addy said the exhibition will be available for both online virtual and in-person visits “with required mask use, limited capacity, contact tracing and social distancing in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The Whitman-Walker statement says the exhibition’s opening is timed to coincide with World AIDS Day, an event that Whitman-Walker has participated in since its start during the early years of the AIDS epidemic when Whitman-Walker emerged as D.C.’s leading private provider of medical care for people with HIV/AIDS.

“At The Corner, we are combining the perspectives of health, education, research and art in a way that is new, exciting and relevant,” said Ruth Noack, executive director and curator of The Corner.

The statement says the exhibition will feature new works by artists Mehraneh Atashi, Holly Bass, Tina Gvervic, and Pamela Sneed and will present photographs by noted photographers Joan E. Biren known as JEB, Sharon Farmer, Leigh Mosley, and Robert Mapplethorpe.

Additional information about The Corner and the exhibition can be obtained at thecornerdc.com.