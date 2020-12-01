December 1, 2020 at 7:02 pm EST | by WBadmin
Now What? World AIDS Day Panel
This World AIDS Day some of Los Angeles’ most important voices in the AIDS Crisis talk about their role in the AIDS crisis and the challenge we face in the age of Covid. The panel included Rob Watson, Richard Zaldivar, Mary Lucey, Karen Ocamb, Thomas Davis and John J. Duran.
