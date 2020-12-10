Calendar: December 11-17

Friday, December 11

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Women in their Twenties and Thirties is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. They are meeting at 8 p.m. via Zoom. For the link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

The Wharf is continuing its pop-up movie series on Transit Pier with holiday movies this weekend. Attendees will get a private firepit and 20-inch television to watch movies like “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” “A Christmas Story,” and “Elf.” Show times are at either 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Each firepit seats four people and parties should reserve their firepit in advance. More information can be found on The Wharf’s Facebook page.

Saturday, December 12

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Gay District is meeting at 8 p.m. today via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity for LGBTQ+ men between the ages of 18 and 35. To ask for the Zoom URL, email supportdesk@dccenter.org.

The DC Center is hosting a Universal Pride Meeting at 1 p.m. The group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The discussion could include the intersections between being disabled and being LGBTQ, dating and relationships challenges, and breaking down barriers for disabled members of the LGBTQ community. The code for the Zoom meeting can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Sunday, December 13

The DC Transmasculine Society is holding its monthly support groups today at 5 p.m. There is a support group meeting for transmasculine people and non-binary people who were assigned female at birth. There is also a separate meeting for partners and allies of transmasculine people which will focus on their unique experiences. For more details, go to DCATS.org

Monday, December 14

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, December 15

KhushDC is hosting a virtual Game Night at 7 p.m. KhushDC is a social, educational, and advocacy community organization for South Asian LGBTQ people in the DC metro area. For more information about Game Night, visit thedccenter.org/events.

There will be a virtual Bi Roundtable Discussion at 7 p.m. today, held by The Center Bi. The discussion is intended for attendees to talk about issues related to bisexuality or talk as bisexual individuals in a private setting. Details can be found at thedccenter.org/events and on The Center Bi’s social media pages.

Wednesday, December 16

BookMen DC is holding a meeting today at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be an informal group of men who are interested in both fiction and nonfiction gay literature. According to their policy, new members do not have to commit to reading every book or coming to every meeting. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.

Virtual Job Club meets today at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This weekly support program helps job seekers improve their self-confidence, resilience and motivation needed for effective job searching and networking. Discussions include strategies, techniques and goal plans needed to find meaningful and satisfying employment. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Thursday, December 17

The DC Center is holding a Poly Group Discussion at 7 p.m. to discuss all aspects of polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.