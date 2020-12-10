December 10, 2020 at 8:43 am EST | by Parker Purifoy
Calendar: December 11-17
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
gay events dc, gay news, Washington Blade

Friday, December 11

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

Women in their Twenties and Thirties is a social discussion group for queer women in the D.C. area. They are meeting at 8 p.m. via Zoom. For the link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

The Wharf is continuing its pop-up movie series on Transit Pier with holiday movies this weekend. Attendees will get a private firepit and 20-inch television to watch movies like “Home Alone,” “The Grinch,” “A Christmas Story,” and “Elf.” Show times are at either 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Each firepit seats four people and parties should reserve their firepit in advance. More information can be found on The Wharf’s Facebook page.

Saturday, December 12

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

Gay District is meeting at 8 p.m. today via Zoom. Gay District is a community-based organization focused on building understanding of gay culture and personal identity for LGBTQ+ men between the ages of 18 and 35. To ask for the Zoom URL, email supportdesk@dccenter.org.

The DC Center is hosting a Universal Pride Meeting at 1 p.m. The group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. The discussion could include the intersections between being disabled and being LGBTQ, dating and relationships challenges, and breaking down barriers for disabled members of the LGBTQ community. The code for the Zoom meeting can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Sunday, December 13

The DC Transmasculine Society is holding its monthly support groups today at 5 p.m. There is a support group meeting for transmasculine people and non-binary people who were assigned female at birth. There is also a separate meeting for partners and allies of transmasculine people which will focus on their unique experiences. For more details, go to DCATS.org

Monday, December 14

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, December 15

KhushDC is hosting a virtual Game Night at 7 p.m. KhushDC is a social, educational, and advocacy community organization for South Asian LGBTQ people in the DC metro area. For more information about Game Night, visit thedccenter.org/events.

There will be a virtual Bi Roundtable Discussion at 7 p.m. today, held by The Center Bi. The discussion is intended for attendees to talk about issues related to bisexuality or talk as bisexual individuals in a private setting. Details can be found at thedccenter.org/events and on The Center Bi’s social media pages.

Wednesday, December 16

BookMen DC is holding a meeting today at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be an informal group of men who are interested in both fiction and nonfiction gay literature. According to their policy, new members do not have to commit to reading every book or coming to every meeting. Visit thedccenter.org/events for more details.

Virtual Job Club meets today at 6 p.m. via Zoom. This weekly support program helps job seekers improve their self-confidence, resilience and motivation needed for effective job searching and networking. Discussions include strategies, techniques and goal plans needed to find meaningful and satisfying employment. For more information, visit thedccenter.org.

Thursday, December 17

The DC Center is holding a Poly Group Discussion at 7 p.m. to discuss all aspects of polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

watermark
Local
D.C. gay bars struggling to stay open in pandemic
Terry McAuliffe running for Va. governor for second time
Film to mark 10th anniversary of ‘DADT ’repeal
Bowser announces plan to end HIV in D.C. by 2030
Rights to DC Eagle name purchased by Duplex Diner co-owner
Rehoboth excited about Biden presence in Delaware beach town
watermark
National
Trump’s Labor Dept. goes through with gutting LGBTQ workplace protections
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Ore. school district’s bathroom policy for trans kids
Now What? Immigration and the Latinx Community
Funeral home to pay $250K after firing Aimee Stephens for being transgender
National AIDS Memorial honors Fauci, Ho on World AIDS Day
Now What? World AIDS Day Panel
watermark
World
New corporate mentor initiative for LGBTQ refugees launched
ISIS threatens to attack Turkish LGBTQ organization
Dutch government apologies for forcible sterilizations of trans, intersex people
Cuba’s LGBTQ community reacts to the San Isidro Movement political crisis
Hungarian lawmaker resigns after gay sex scandal
A hunger strike in San Isidro, the protest that does not let Havana sleep
watermark
Opinions
Corporate experience should be no bar to Biden administration
Rehoboth drag performer on accepting apology for anti-gay slur
Importing drugs endangers lives
Bidens should first live in Blair House
Trump’s attempted coup equals more death
Even in defeat, Trump has already won
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: December 11-17
Holiday gifts for the reader on your list
Ford’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ moves to radio
Nina West spreads holiday cheer in two new videos
Thanks to Ryan Murphy, Netflix throws an inclusive ‘Prom’
Obama memoir addresses evolution on LGBTQ rights
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2020. All rights reserved.