Calendar: Dec. 18-24

Friday, December 18

Friday Tea Time is a virtual social gathering at 2 p.m. for older LGBTQ adults via Zoom.

Participants are encouraged to bring their beverage of choice while socializing with friends. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/events.

The DC Transmasculine Society is hosting a transmasculine game night starting at 7 p.m. This month’s game is Skribblio, a multiplayer drawing and guessing game. The game night is primarily for transmasculine and nonbinary people but friends, partners, and allies of any gender are welcome. For more information, go to DCATS.org.

The Wharf is continuing its pop-up movie series on Transit Pier with holiday movies this weekend. Attendees will get a private firepit and 20-inch television to watch movies like Home Alone, The Grinch, A Christmas Story, and Elf. Showing times are at either 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. Each firepit seats four people and parties should reserve their firepit in advance. More information can be found on The Wharf’s Facebook page.

Saturday, December 19

The LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. to provide an outlet for LGBTQ people of color to talk about anything affecting them. For the Zoom link to the meeting, email supportdesk@thedccenter.org.

KhushDC is holding a Town Hall today at 1:30 p.m. to wrap up the year’s operations and recap their accomplishments in 2020. It is also an opportunity for the community to provide input and feedback on the organization’s operations. They will also be going over their annual budget. KhushDC is a social, educational, and advocacy community organization for South Asian LGBTQ people in the DC metro area.

Sunday, December 20

The DC Center and Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority are leading a Black Lesbian Support Group session today at 1 p.m. Attendees do not need to be members of the sorority to join. The information to join the Zoom session can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

The DC Center is hosting its monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary over Zoom at 7 p.m. Meetings are on the fourth Tuesday and third Mondays of each month. More information can be found at thedccenter.org/events.

Monday, December 21

LGBT Older Adults and friends are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for a Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. For more information visit thedccenter.org and Center Aging on social media.

Tuesday, December 22

The Mayor’s office of LGBTQ Affairs is partnering with ServeDC and Us Helping Us to give boxed groceries and prepared meals for their 2020 DC Hope Care Holiday Food Distribution. The distribution will happen today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Shiloh Baptist Church at 1500 9th Street NW. The event is free and goods will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, December 24

Coming Out Discussion Group will hold a session at 7 p.m. It is a peer-facilitated group designed to create a safe space to share experiences about coming out. For more information go to thedccenter.org/events.