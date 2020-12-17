December 17, 2020 at 5:00 am EST | by Parker Purifoy
Learn how to organize for Ga. Senate runoff
Those interested in helping Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock win the Senate runoff elections in Georgia can meet for a grassroots campaigning session on Dec. 21. (Photo courtesy Jon Ossoff Campaign)

Those interested in the two Senate runoff elections in Georgia can join Network For Progress, Blue Victory War Room, DMV Grassroots Coordinating Committee, and several other organizations for a grassroots campaigning session on Dec. 21 starting at 6 p.m. The session will help educate volunteers on how they can make a difference in the upcoming runoff races, which will determine the majority in the Senate. It will be hosted by Jim McBride who served as a leader with President-elect Joe Biden’s “Communities United” program, which worked to mobilize grassroots networks on the East Coast. The Zoom link for the event can be found at Network For Progress’s Facebook page.

The evening’s agenda includes a 30 minute introduction and updates from participating organizations, a 2020 campaign feedback and Q&A portion, and then two different trainings on how to campaign by word of mouth. It focuses specifically on friend-to-friend campaigning which emphasizes organizing within peoples’ individual social circles.

