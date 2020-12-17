Take in Christmas spirit with a winter walk of lights

Family and friends can experience Meadowlark Botanical Gardens’ Winter Walk of Lights every night until Jan. 3 in Vienna, Va. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, new protocols and restrictions have been put into place but the walk of lights is still operating on its normal hours and schedule. Those who would like to experience the winter lights should go to winterwalkoflights.com to purchase their tickets. The tickets are only available for purchase online. The walk is more than half a mile long and features many different light features to provide guests with great picture-taking opportunities.