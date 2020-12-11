Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis star in ‘Happiest Season.’ (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Between finding perfect gifts and staying sane through the family drama, while fighting pandemic fatigue, who can enjoy this holiday season? Especially, if you’re queer, and not out to your family or your clan hasn’t met your sweetie. I still remember, years ago, furtively kissing my girlfriend in my childhood bedroom at my family’s during the holidays.

Thankfully, “Happiest Season,” the holiday rom-com about a lesbian couple streaming on Hulu, provides some much needed holiday cheer.

Many of us from Thanksgiving to New Year’s turn to movies for comfort. We stream Hollywood classics and rom-coms like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas” or “Love Actually.” Or head to the nearest cinema – hoping the latest Christmas movie will give us at least the illusion of a happy, welcoming family enjoying the holidays.

But, until recently, for us queers, home-for-the-holidays movies (or any rom-coms) have lacked an essential ingredient: representation of people like ourselves. Often, the “meet cute” is adorable and the lovers’ repartee is charming. Yet, the romantic coupling (at least in mainstream movies) has been heteronormative. If there’s any queerness quotient it’s usually in the form of (overtly to subtly) homophobic jokes, or if we’re lucky, a queer best friend.

Last summer, GLAAD released its annual Studio Responsibility Index. This index analyzes LGBTQ representation in major studio films. The report found that in 2019, 22 (18.6 percent) of the 118 films released by major studios had some characters who were LGBTQ. This was the highest percentage of LGBTQ characters in movies since the report was first issued eight years ago, “Indiewire.com” reported. Yet, much work remains to be done. The report gives a grade to the major Hollywood studios. None of the studios got a “good” grade.

Fortunately, just in time for latkes, dreidels, Christmas cookies and candy canes, things are starting to change.

This year, the Hallmark Channel is releasing “The Christmas House,” its first Christmas movie. The movie focuses on a married gay couple who want to adopt a child. On Dec. 12, “The Christmas Setup” airs on Lifetime. The movie will feature the romance of a gay male couple.

“Happiest Season” is satisfying my queer rom-com jones. It isn’t “The Seventh Seal” or “Citizen Kane.” Critics won’t put it on their greatest films of all time lists. But, though not (at least yet) a classic holiday movie, “Happiest Season” provides queer romance, a great gay BFF, a few touching moments and some laughs.

In “Happiest Season,” Harper (Mackenzie Davis) and her girlfriend Abby (Kristen Stewart) live in Pittsburgh. When they’re a bit drunk one night in December, Harper, a journalist, asks Abby, who’s getting a doctorate in art history, to go home with her to meet her family over Christmas.

Abby dislikes Christmas. Her folks died when she was 19, and the holidays make her miss her parents. But she’s a romantic and gets her gay best friend John (“Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy) to go along. Abby plans to not only propose to Harper, but to ask Harper’s father for his blessing.

“Way to stick it to the patriarchy!” John tells Abby.

This wouldn’t be a rom-com if there wasn’t a glitch to Abby’s plan. On the way to her folks’ home, Harper tells Abby that she’s forgotten to mention something: She isn’t out to her parents, and her folks think Abby is her hetero roommate. Also, her Dad is running for mayor. It wouldn’t be cool if the voters knew his daughter was queer.

At times, I hate-watched this movie because this was so hurtful to Abby. But then I’d remember how hard coming out can be. As John says to Abby, “everybody’s [coming out] story is different. There’s your version, and my version, and everything in between.”

“Happiest Season,” directed and co-written by Clea DuVall, who is queer and featuring a superb cast of queer and hetero actors, is a holiday treat for queers.

Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.