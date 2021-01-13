January 13, 2021 at 4:37 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
House votes to impeach Trump, makes him only president in U.S. history impeached twice
President Donald Trump has become the only U.S. president to be impeached twice.

In a historic development, the U.S. House voted Wednesday to impeach President Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors, making him the only president in U.S. history impeached twice, after instigating an attack on the U.S. House.

The impeachment vote on H. Res. 27 in the U.S. House was 231-197 and largely along party lines, although 10 Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), joined Democrats in voting to approve the article of impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) presided as the vote was called.

Impeachment proceedings will now head to the U.S. Senate, which under the Constitution is a required to hold a trial, a process that will continue into the Biden administration. It will a take a vote of two-thirds of the members present to convict Trump, which may be in tall order in 50-50 Senate.

Although Trump will be out of office, his impeachment and possible conviction represents a symbolic stand against his attack on the U.S. Capitol and would bar him from holding federal office in the future.

No other U.S. president has been impeached twice. The only other presidents who have been impeached are Andrew Johnson and Bill Cinton.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

