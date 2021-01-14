January 14, 2021 at 11:42 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Northam cites nondiscrimination law in State of the Commonwealth address
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
decriminalization, gay news, Washington Blade
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday in his State of the Commonwealth address highlighted his signing of historic legislation that banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“We took important steps forward in treating everyone with dignity and respect, becoming the first Southern state to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation,” Northam, a Democrat, told a scattering of lawmakers during the mostly virtual address due to the coronavirus pandemic. “And requiring schools to develop plans for transgender students.”

The Virginia Values Act, which went into effect last July, updated the state’s anti-discrimination laws to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Equality Virginia and the Virginia Values Coalition were among many organizations working together to ensure passage of this historic measure during the legislature’s previous session.

The General Assembly’s 2021 legislative session began on Wednesday.

“These actions were about living our values,” Northam said about this effort and others promoting racial equity in the state, such as removing racist language from law books and Confederate statues representing Virginia from the state and nation’s capital. “Virginia is a large and diverse state that welcomes everyone, and we took action to demonstrate that.”

Northam’s address also commended the assistance of Virginia’s state police and National Guard in quelling the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and mentioned National Guard members were also helping with Virginia’s pandemic response, to include testing and soon vaccinations.

He pointed out that the state’s 2018 expansion of Medicaid coverage help more Virginians be able to afford health care prior to the pandemic. Northam, however, failed to mention the additional expansion in his proposed budget that would expand Medicaid again to include transgender health care coverage.

Regarding the earlier Medicaid expansion, Northam said in his address that “just a few weeks ago, we marked 500,000 Virginians who are covered through the expansion program. That’s half a million Virginians who would feel a lot less secure about their health during this pandemic if they were uninsured.”

He thanked legislators on both sides of the aisle who cooperated to make that necessary expansion possible, adding “It was the right thing to do.”

In his speech, Northam also discussed a proposal to change the state’s constitution to automatically restore voting rights lost due to past felony convictions, abolishing the death penalty, and increasing both teacher pay and affordable access to broadband internet.

Equity, humility and forgiveness were recurring themes in a speech that acknowledged the state’s dark history and his efforts to move forward through investments in education, affordable housing and small businesses.

In his final remarks, he once again mentioned both the pandemic and the chaos last week at the U.S. Capitol.

“Virginians have lost a great deal — jobs, livelihoods and unfortunately loved ones. But we are still here,” Northam said. “We are poised and ready to rebound.”

watermark
Local
Northam cites nondiscrimination law in State of the Commonwealth address
Equality Virginia outlines 2021 legislative agenda
Fake photo falsely shows D.C. trans woman in U.S. Capitol with rioters
Comings & Goings
Northam budget proposal includes Medicaid access to gender-affirming care
D.C. police chief nominee has record of LGBTQ support
watermark
National
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s ‘death to asylum’ rule
Amid coup chaos, Trump quietly erases LGBTQ protections in adoption, health services
‘You’re nothing more than a plague rat’
LGBTQ groups condemn Capitol siege, back Trump removal from office
watermark
World
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
watermark
Opinions
Harvard, Stanford, Yale: Denounce sedition of your graduates
Storming of the Capitol should give you nightmares
In spite of it, how to live our best winter
Supreme Court poised to roll back LGBTQ rights
Buttigieg at DOT: the only ‘progress’ we’ll see under Biden?
Trump, Hawley incite ‘Proud Boys’
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Raising a child without a gender
Actor Bobby Smith on making a living in a pandemic
Trans actors face casting challenges despite milestones
Calendar: Jan. 15-21
Sen. Booker to speak at MLK breakfast Jan. 15
Free playwriting workshop for underrepresented writers
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.