January 15, 2021 at 12:40 pm EST | by Staff reports
VIDEOS: D.C. goes into pre-inauguration lockdown
inauguration, gay news, Washington Blade, lockdown
Fencing at the intersection of 17th and K Streets in Farragut Square. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Security concerns after the U.S. Capitol insurrection have prompted authorities to lockdown large swaths of downtown D.C. ahead of President-elect Biden’s inauguration. Washington Blade International News Editor Michael K. Lavers on Thursday recorded these videos of the preparations.

More than 20,000 National Guards troops are expected to be on patrol in D.C. by Inauguration Day. Fencing has already been installed around the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal buildings.

Federal and local authorities have restricted vehicular traffic to large swaths of downtown D.C. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority has also announced more than a dozen Metro stations will be closed ahead of and on Inauguration Day.

Mayor Muriel Bowser has also urged people not to travel to D.C. for the inauguration.

inauguration lockdown, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
