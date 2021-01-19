January 19, 2021 at 6:26 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Gen. Austin: ‘I support the plan to overturn’ the transgender military ban
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Gen. Lloyd Austin said he support Biden’s plan to end the transgender military ban. (Photo public domain)

Gen. Lloyd Austin, the pick by Joe Biden to lead the Defense Department in his administration, said Tuesday for the first time publicly he supports efforts to overturn the transgender military ban.

Austin made the comments during his confirmation hearing for the role of secretary of defense under questioning from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who has taken the lead on the issue in the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I support the plan to overturn the ban,” Biden said. “I truly believe that if you’re a fit and you’re qualified to serve and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve.”

Aaron Belkin, director of the San Francisco-based Palm Center, said in a statement Austin’s comments in favor of ending the transgender military ban are welcome news.

“It’s heartening that defense secretary-designate Lloyd Austin fully understands the urgency of ending the military’s harmful transgender ban,” Belkin said. “Very little needs to be done administratively to finally end discrimination against transgender troops, and we look forward to the arrival of fully inclusive policy very soon.”

Sources told the Washington Blade the Biden team in conference call with LGBTQ leaders Biden on his first day in office would direct the Defense Department to dismantle the transgender military ban, individuals familiar with the call told the Washington Blade.

It may take an entire year before the Pentagon is completely able to undo the ban, which President Trump initiated by tweet in July 2017. The Palm Center, however, has issued a memo asserting the policy could be reversed in as few as 30 days.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

watermark
Local
Inauguration security puts homeless trans people at increased risk
Maryland name change bill reintroduced
Former Md. Senate president Mike Miller dies
Bowser cabinet official named to Biden staff
VIDEOS: D.C. goes into pre-inauguration lockdown
PHOTOS: D.C. braces for the inauguration
watermark
National
Biden, Harris inauguration events mostly virtual
Transgender man murdered in Puerto Rico
Federal judge blocks Trump administration’s ‘death to asylum’ rule
Amid coup chaos, Trump quietly erases LGBTQ protections in adoption, health services
‘You’re nothing more than a plague rat’
LGBTQ groups condemn Capitol siege, back Trump removal from office
watermark
World
Activists around the world react to Capitol siege
Prominent transgender activist in Colombia dies
Cayman Islands recognizes same-sex couple’s overseas marriage
Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill passes in historic vote
EXCLUSIVE: Mashrou’ Leila lead singer discusses struggles, activist’s suicide
Final vote on Switzerland ‘Marriage for All’ bill to take place Friday
watermark
Opinions
The Business of Managing a DC Business During a Coup
How to live our best winter
Harvard, Stanford, Yale: Denounce sedition of your graduates
Storming of the Capitol should give you nightmares
In spite of it, how to live our best winter
Supreme Court poised to roll back LGBTQ rights
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar: Jan. 23-28
Red Bear’s ‘Dark Beer Journey’ begins Jan. 29
National Portrait Gallery art competition now open
Richard Blanco: Humanities can help country heal from Trump
LGBTQ short play series returns online Jan. 31
Queer horror film chokes on surrealist pretensions in ‘The One You Feed’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2021. All rights reserved.