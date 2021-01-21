January 21, 2021 at 8:40 pm EST | by Chris Johnson
Jill Biden to visit Whitman-Walker Health HIV/AIDS clinic
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (POOL PHOTO courtesy of the United States Senate Press Photographers Gallery)

First lady Dr. Jill Biden is set on Friday to visit the D.C-based Whitman-Walker Health HIV/AIDS clinic, according to guidance from the White House.

Jill Biden’s visit is intended “to highlight and promote support services for cancer patients and caregivers, as well as hear about the impact of COVID-19 on access to health care, including cancer screenings and prevention efforts,” per the guidance.

Whitman Walker Health has been serving the D.C-area since 1973 as a clinic for the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities.

Jill Biden won’t the first person to tour the clinic as first lady. In 1989, Barbara Bush visited the clinic, where she held a baby and hugged a gay man who were both dying of AIDS.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

