Current law vs. Equality Act vs. Fairness for All Act — What’s the differences?

From left, Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah). (Blade photo of Cicilline by Michael Key; Blade photo of Stewart by Vanessa Pham)

With two different proposals — the Equality Act and the Fairness for All Act — now pending before Congress, supporters have different options to pursue regarding LGBTQ civil rights under federal law.

The Washington Blade has laid out a comprehensive chart on different scenarios under current law, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, in comparison to the law if either the Equality Act or the Fairness for All Act were passed and signed by President Biden.

Here’s the chart: