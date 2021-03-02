March 2, 2021 at 8:49 am EST | by Philip Van Slooten
Multicultural Womxn’s Conference runs March 1-5
(Image via Facebook)

The 2021 Multicultural Womxn’s Conference hosted by OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates launched Monday, March 1 at 6 p.m. and runs until Friday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m.

This free four-day event discusses issues and challenges common to womxn across cultures and backgrounds with a goal of elevating participants through mentoring and empowerment. The conference consists of educational and mentoring sessions with topics such as building collective strength, overcoming challenges together and breaking norms.

There are also economic-focused discussions on the impacts of the pandemic, recognizing bullying and harassment, and a spotlight on community “sHEROs.”

To register or learn more, visit the symposium’s pages on Facebook and Eventbrite.

