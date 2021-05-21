Wisdom Awards celebrate Black LGBTQ+ women Elders

Friday, May 21

“Friday Tea Time,” a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults, begins at 2 p.m. on Zoom. For access to the Zoom link and more information, contact [email protected].

Saturday, May 22

Food and Friends Inc. will host “Volunteer with Food & Friends” at 219 Riggs Rd., N.E. starting at 9 a.m. This event will involve preparing and delivering meals and groceries to people living with HIV, cancer, and other life challenging illnesses. If you need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at 202-669-6437.

Sunday, May 23

Join Rainbow Families for its 18th annual conference, which will take place virtually, all day. Today will be the Sponsor Expo, and the all-new SCHOOL FAIR. Attendees can join education-related workshops as well as meet with sponsors, schools, and educators. For more information visit: rainbowfamilies.org/2021-family-conference.

Monday, May 24

LGBT Older Adults (and friends) are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for friendly conversations about current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging page.

Tuesday, May 25

GenderQueer DC will host a support group on Zoom at 7 p.m. for people who identify outside of the gender binary. Whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis – this is your group. If you would like to use ASL interpreters, you have the option to check in with the interpreters by joining the meeting early, between 6:45 and 7. For more information email [email protected].

Wednesday, May 26

Join the DC Center for The Job Club via Zoom at 6 p.m. The Job Club is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information about Center Careers, e-mail [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.

Equality Virginia will host “Affirming Diverse Families” at 12 p.m. via Zoom. This year, Virginia joined the ranks of 17 other states that allow “confirmatory” or second-parent adoption. This allows a non-biological parent to be listed as a child’s legal parent even without being married to one of the child’s biological parents. Equality Virginia will discuss why this law affirming and protecting diverse family types is necessary and what this means for families in Virginia. To register for this event, visit Equality Virginia’s website.

Thursday, May 27

DC Anti-Violence Project (formerly known as GLOV) will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This is an open meeting, and those interested in learning more and getting involved in lessening violence both within and directed towards the LGBT communities are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook or Twitter.