Wisdom Awards celebrate Black LGBTQ+ women Elders
Event honors community leaders
The National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) and AARP hosted the virtual Black Women Legendary Elders Wisdom Awards ceremony and virtual tea party in commemoration of National LGBTQ+ Elders Day on May 16. The event honored LGBTQ+ women leaders who have contributed meaningfully to their communities. Honorees included: Mandy Carter, Poor People’s Campaign activist and co-founder of NBJC, Southerners On New Ground, and Equality North Carolina. She is one of the first Black, openly gay/same gender loving elected members of the DNC; and national steering coordinator for the 1987 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
Also honored was Bishop Yvette Flunder, presiding bishop of the largest Black LGBTQ+ clergy network, the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries and pastor of City of Refuge United Church of Christ. She is a Grammy Award-winning gospel artist and voice of Walter Hawkins’ well-loved song Thank You.
Rev. Elder Darlene Garner, co-founder of the earliest national Black LGBTQ+ organization, National Coalition of Black Lesbians and Gays (NCBLG) was honored as well. She is former vice moderator of Metropolitan Community Churches and pastor of several MCC churches.
Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, who co-led the Stonewall uprising was honored; she led the Transgender Gender Variant Intersex Justice Project; is a criminal justice and HIV/AIDS advocate; and is the focus of a documentary about her life called “Major!”
The final honoree was Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall, founder of Spelman College’s Women’s Research and Resource Center, leader of the first national study of LGBTQ+ inclusion and campus climate at HBCUs, trans-inclusive policies at single-sex HBCUs and founder of the first ever endowed Black Queer Studies program.
Calendar: May 21-27
Events in the week to come
Friday, May 21
“Friday Tea Time,” a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults, begins at 2 p.m. on Zoom. For access to the Zoom link and more information, contact [email protected].
Saturday, May 22
Food and Friends Inc. will host “Volunteer with Food & Friends” at 219 Riggs Rd., N.E. starting at 9 a.m. This event will involve preparing and delivering meals and groceries to people living with HIV, cancer, and other life challenging illnesses. If you need a ride from the Fort Totten Metro, call the Food and Friends shuttle at 202-669-6437.
Sunday, May 23
Join Rainbow Families for its 18th annual conference, which will take place virtually, all day. Today will be the Sponsor Expo, and the all-new SCHOOL FAIR. Attendees can join education-related workshops as well as meet with sponsors, schools, and educators. For more information visit: rainbowfamilies.org/2021-family-conference.
Monday, May 24
LGBT Older Adults (and friends) are invited to join the DC Center at 10 a.m. for friendly conversations about current issues that you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging page.
Tuesday, May 25
GenderQueer DC will host a support group on Zoom at 7 p.m. for people who identify outside of the gender binary. Whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis – this is your group. If you would like to use ASL interpreters, you have the option to check in with the interpreters by joining the meeting early, between 6:45 and 7. For more information email [email protected].
Wednesday, May 26
Join the DC Center for The Job Club via Zoom at 6 p.m. The Job Club is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information about Center Careers, e-mail [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Equality Virginia will host “Affirming Diverse Families” at 12 p.m. via Zoom. This year, Virginia joined the ranks of 17 other states that allow “confirmatory” or second-parent adoption. This allows a non-biological parent to be listed as a child’s legal parent even without being married to one of the child’s biological parents. Equality Virginia will discuss why this law affirming and protecting diverse family types is necessary and what this means for families in Virginia. To register for this event, visit Equality Virginia’s website.
Thursday, May 27
DC Anti-Violence Project (formerly known as GLOV) will host a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This is an open meeting, and those interested in learning more and getting involved in lessening violence both within and directed towards the LGBT communities are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook or Twitter.
Calendar: May 15-20
Events in the week to come
Saturday, May 15
May Is Trans DC will host a free virtual event, “May Is: Trans Pride” at 10 a.m. The event, curated by SaVanna Wanzer, will focus on addressing the critical gaps in information, services, and visibility of the transgender, gender non-conforming and gender expansive communities in the DMV. For more information, visit: mayistransdc.com/event-details/may-is-transpride.
The DC Center will host online support for LGBTQ+ people of color via Zoom at 1 p.m. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space that strives to be safe and judgement free. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Sunday, May 16
The DC Center and the Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority will host a peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black lesbian via Zoom at 1 p.m. You do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they do ask that you either identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of your identity. For more information, email [email protected].
May Is Trans DC will host a movie night over Zoom at 5 p.m. The movie will focus on stories about the transgender community. Grab your PJ’s, a blanket and pillow and cozy up for a relaxing night of fun. To RSVP, visit: . mayistransdc.com/event-details/movie-night.
Monday, May 17
Join GenderQueer DC for their monthly support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary. Whether you’re bigender, agender, gender fluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis – this is your group. The event will be on Zoom and will begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or their Facebook page.
Join May Is Trans DC for “Trans Led Organizations via Zoom at 7 p.m. The event will feature panelists Queen Victoria Ortaga, Jevon Martin, Kayla Gore, and Lee Blinder who will discuss how to observe the unique needs of transgender communities to create non-profit organizations. To RSVP, visit: mayistransdc.com/event-details/trans-led-organizations.
Tuesday, May 18
The DC Center will host “Bi Roundtable Discussion” via Zoom at 7 p.m. This monthly event will be an opportunity for people to gather to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as bi individuals in a private setting. For more information visit Center Bi’s Facebook page: facebook.com/centerbiplus.
“Ask Me About My Pronouns” will be on Zoom at 7 p.m. Join Will Wanzer III, Grayson Baker, and Marian Cooper for an educational conversation about how to use pronouns and best practices if you do not know someone’s pronouns. To RSVP, visit: mayistransdc.com/event-details/ask-me-about-my-pronouns-1.
Wednesday, May 19
“Allies of the Transgender Community” is an online panel that will be hosted on Zoom at 7 p.m. This event, organized by May Is Trans DC, will discuss the ins and outs of transgender allyship. The featured panelists are Justin Woods, Stephania Mahdi, and Jewel Addy. For more information, visit: mayistransdc.com/event-details/allies-of-the-transgender-community.
Join BookMen DC as they discuss gay literature over Zoom at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit: bookmendc.blogspot.com.
Thursday, May 20
The DC Center will host an online Poly Discussion group starting at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. Newcomers will be given a basic introduction into what polyamory is and what some of the advantages and disadvantages are. Attendees who are already in relationships will also be given the opportunity to discuss their situations and get advice from the group if they feel that would be helpful. This group is open to people of all sexual orientations and people who are interested in non-monogamy in both kinky and non-kinky relationships. For more information, visit: thedccenter.org/events/poly-group-discussion-2021-05-20.
MCBC honors veterans with free COVID testing
Event sponsored by African American Health Program, National Center for Children and Families
Montgomery County Black Communities hosts “Veterans Celebration!” at Montgomery College (Rockville Campus) on Saturday May 22 at 10 a.m. The event, associated with the catchphrase “Don’t Stress. Take the Test,” will salute veterans by providing free on-site COVID-19 testing, bags of food, COVID-19 swag, and on-site vaccine pre-registration. This event is sponsored by organizations such as the African American Health Program and the National Center for Children and Families. For more information visit AAHPcovid.com.
