Theater
A mix of laughs and sadness in ‘2.5 Minute Ride’
Studio virtual production penned by Tony-winning Lisa Kron
‘2.5 Minute Ride’
Streaming through June 6
Studio Theatre
$37
Studiotheatre.org
Tony Award-winning lesbian playwright Lisa Kron writes about families. Sometimes her own, and sometimes other people’s.
With her autobiographical solo show “2.5 Minute Ride,” now streaming at Studio Theatre, the focus is on her relationship with her father, a nearly blind Holocaust survivor with a mad passion for roller coasters.
The 75-minute piece opens with Lisa (engagingly played by Dina Thomas) alone in an empty theater. Casually dressed in jeans and a flannel shirt, she arranges a couple of chairs and a slide projector. She’s about to open the family album – usually a dreaded experience for strangers, but not so here.
Rather than an endless cavalcade of unknown faces and places, these projected slides are blank pictures, allowing the audience to imagine people and locations of their own conjuring.
From the start, it’s clear that this anecdote-jammed monologue will be a mix of laughs and sadness. As Lisa, Thomas pokes fun at her oddball relatives. There’s the brother who finds a bride on the Internet, a grandmother who left behind countless unopened packages of cosmetics bought because she felt bad for the Avon Lady, and Lisa’s closeted uncle whose hoard of gay porn was uncovered after his death.
Though not in the least bit sugarcoated, Kron’s descriptions are never cruel.
But the foremost eccentric here, is Lisa’s thrill-addicted father Walter. A German Jewish immigrant, he escaped Nazi Germany as a teenager by Kindertransport. His parents weren’t so fortunate — unable to get out, they met tragic fates in the camps.
Over the years Walter establishes an upper-middle class life in Lansing, Mich. Almost annually, the family makes trips to Cedar Point amusement park, the roller coaster capital of the world, in Sandusky, Ohio, where Walter, a bona fide coaster junkie, indulges in his favorite pastime, a habit that he’s loath to give up even as he ages. So, at 74, despite failing vision, diabetes, and a bad heart, Walter continues to ride the coasters (the play’s title is a salute to this passion)
Lisa marvels at her family’s bad health. Most of the extended family is dead or crippled, she says.
They’re so different from her girlfriend Peg’s physically vital, outdoorsy clan.
There’s another journey whose details Lisa generously shares. It’s the one-time trip she and her dad take to Auschwitz, the death camp where Walter believes his parents to have perished. As traveling companions, the pair do pretty well. She supplies sight while he brings the languages. During their time alone together, Lisa learns a lot about Walter, the ways in which he processes joy and grief, for instance, along with some larger lessons about how great tragedy exists alongside the mundanity of life.
Streamed solo shows have become staple theatrical fare throughout the pandemic. If they’re not your thing, then “2.5 Minute Ride” may not be for you. That said, Thomas gives a compelling, layered performance as Lisa. Ably directed by Joanie Shultz, Thomas convincingly talks about family with compassion but not sentiment. Through Kron’s prose, she vividly recreates relations and locales ranging from her maternal grandmother’s home, the brother’s rented wedding venue, a rental car, the Auschwitz parking lot.
Kron, who is married to fellow celebrated playwright Madeleine George, is probably best known for writing the book and lyrics for “Fun Home,” the award-winning Broadway musical, a queer coming-of-age story adapted from Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir of the same name. Kron also wrote the biographical “Well,” a family memoir centered on the relationship of mothers and daughters, and wellness.
“2.5 Minute Ride” offers a funny, poignant entry into Kron’s family. It’s an invitation worth accepting.
Theater
Mosaic director reconnects with his ‘Palestinian side’ in new show
‘Keffiyeh/Made in China’ streamed in seven short episodes
‘Keffiyeh/Made in China’
Mosaic Theater Company
Mosaictheater.org
For Adam M. Kassim, directing Mosaic Theater Company’s virtual production of West Bank-based playwright Dalia Taha’s “Keffiyeh/Made in China,” a collection of slice-of-life stories from the occupation, has been a gift.
It’s offered the Palestinian American director a way to reconnect with his “Palestinian side,” and has helped to ease a strained relationship with his father.
“But it’s a gift that comes with responsibilities,” explains Kassim who lives in Boston with his husband he met on Facebook 15 years ago. “One of the great things about the play is the way it investigates how the occupation effects the daily lives of people and their most intimate relationships which is so different from what the media portrays them. It’s important that audiences see this.”
Though “Keffiyeh” debuted in 2012 and was subsequently published as part of the anthology “Inside/Outside: Six Plays from Palestine and the Diaspora,” Kassim, 38, didn’t get around to reading the play until after being tapped by Mosaic to direct.
“It’s unlike anything I’d read before,” he says. “First thing, structurally and aesthetically it’s unique. Neither entirely realistic nor linear, the scenes are connected thematically. In American theater plays trend toward naturalism, things that are cinematic and filmic and this was the opposite. It’s the Ramallah-based playwright’s undeniable celebration of theatricality that drew me to the work.
However, because it isn’t cinematic, the filming experience can be extremely challenging, he says. “But lucky for me, I’m working with a wonderful production designer, Mona Kasra. She figuratively holds my hand as we talk about scenes and do story boarding for hours. She’s been my work wife.”
“Keffiyeh” is being streamed in seven short (ten to fifteen-long) episodes to be released incrementally every two weeks through July. A mix of humor, drama and sadness, the episodes vary in style and content, and the actors are drawn from a cast of five.
The play’s first (currently-released) episode, “60 Second,” features Dina Soltan and queer Palestinian American performance artist Fargo Tbakhi as a man and woman who following tragedy attempt to connect inside “the finite time of a viral video, a digital resurrection, and a playwright’s mind.”
Upcoming episodes include titles like “Craving Mangoes,” “Crowdedness,” and “The Unhappy Writer.”
Mosaic’s decision to film Keffiyeh was the confluence of various factors, explains Serge Seiden, Mosaic’s managing director and producer.
Besides fulfilling Mosaic’s mission to present independent, intercultural, entertaining, and uncensored programming, they needed a work that would serve as a Voices from a Changing Middle East Festival offering; respond to We See You, White American Theater letter, an accountability report has been published, acknowledging over 100 theater organizations across America that have responded to the BIPOC demands of the community; and satisfy a more collaborative decision making process in the absence of an artistic director.
“And, of course, COVID-19 played into our decision,” he adds. “The scale of the project — filming scenes in a black box space at Atlas Performing Arts Center – worked for us.”
Additionally, Mosaic was pleased to present an authentic voice with a play written by a Palestinian. “We also like that it’s not didactic,” Seiden adds. “It’s not a play about politics per se. It’s a play about ordinary people’s lives under occupation.”
“Mosaic is responding to the ongoing challenge of the occupation through art. It just happens that our latest offering is being released at the time of a terrible upwelling of violence. If anything, it’s more important for people to know these are human beings suffering. They are more than victims or numbers.”
“Keffiyeh” is presented in seven episodes now through July and is included with the purchase of a 21/22 Membership. A stand-alone “Keffiyeh” subscription is also available for purchase.
Theater
‘Midnight at the Never Get’ captures gay 1960s NYC
Virtual play from Signature tells story of young musical couple
‘Midnight at the Never Get’
Streaming through June 21
Signature Theatre
$35
sigtheatre.org
Signature Theatre’s latest virtual offering, “Midnight at the Never Get,” a terrific backstage musical romance set against 1960s New York City, tells the story of a young gay couple struggling to succeed personally and professionally in a world where being who they are isn’t always easy.
It’s relayed in mostly sung flashbacks by Trevor Copeland (Sam Bolen), a sassy, campy singer who goes to New York to be gay and pursue a career in music. He finds happiness – for a while – with reserved pianist and aspiring composer Arthur Brightman (Christian Douglas).
As an Iowa farm boy, Trevor repeatedly listened to the soundtrack of Judy Garland’s “A Star Is Born” in the barn. Little did he know then that “The Man That Got Away” would prove a major theme of his adult life.
Staged by out director Matthew Gardiner, the 90-minute show presents like a cabaret with two actors in black tie and baby grand on a small stage moodily lit by Adam Honoré and surrounded by small cafe tables topped with fringe shaded lamps. Filmed by Justin Chietb and produced and edited by James Gardiner, the story unfolds. There is no visible audience.
The guys meet cute. Trevor has left the Midwest for New York. After a string of hookups, he eventually cozies up to Arthur at the Checkerboard Lounge, a gay-friendly downtown bar where Arthur plays standards from the Great American Songbook as well as some of his own compositions.
From the start, Trevor and Arthur share clever banter and a frisson, but perhaps most importantly, they both love music.
The pair quickly becomes pretty much inseparable, though they don’t live together. At second rate nightclubs, Trevor sings Arthur’s songs, striving to make a name for themselves; and despite money being short, occasionally the couple splashes out on an evening at top notch cabarets like the Blue Angel or the Bon Soir to see headliners do their thing.
On a particular night at Café Wha? (a night spot best known as an emerging folk music space – not really Trevor and Arthur’s scene), the pair decide that Trevor will sing one of Arthur’s same-sex love songs without changing any pronouns.
Despite a few heckles, the song is mostly well received, and the evening leads to a standing gig at the Never Get, “a grimy gorgeous little nightclub” where gays happily gather to meet and drink. There, the guys introduce their act, Midnight at the Never Get, a sensibly named event that specifies time and place. At the Get, they’re given the freedom to explore their relationship and the current day politics through music.
In the mid-60s gay clubs were illegal. A place like the Never Get was technically “a bottle club” – essentially a members’ only spot run by the mafia. Typically, queer meeting places were raided twice a month, but usually paid-off cops would warn bartenders in advance who in turn would give a heads up to gay patrons who’d beat a hasty exit out the side door and find somewhere else to party.
As their act grows increasingly popular, the couple becomes more and more different. Arthur isn’t into rock music or protests. His fierce ambition takes him on frequent trips to L.A. where he writes jingles and later songs for singers like Connie Francis, Eydie Gormé, and Peggy Lee. Trevor remains in New York and befriends activists.
Scored and written by the tremendously talented Mark Sonnenblick, “Midnight at the Never Get” opened off-Broadway in 2018. With its torchy tunes, ballads, and upbeat numbers, there’s nothing farcical about the show. It vividly reflects an era.
At the end of the show, out actor Bobby Smith joins the cast as the older Trevor. In one beautifully sung song he captures the character’s life and longings.
Theater
‘Blindness’ explores a terrifying new pandemic
Sidney Harman Hall production features immersive sound, light installation
‘Blindness’
Through June 13
Shakespeare Theatre Company
Sidney Harman Hall
610 F St., N.W.
$44-54
Shakespearetheatre.org
Masks and social distancing, yes, but I never expected a return to live theater to include a stage without actors and an audience seated onstage. But that’s exactly how it went it down on a recent sunny Saturday morning in Washington.
We longed for something, and after a year of indisputably warranted darkness, the Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) has obliged by reopening Sidney Harman Hall with Donmar Warehouse’s terrifyingly enthralling production of “Blindness,” an immersive sound and light installation anchored by Juliet Stevenson’s astonishing recorded vocal performance heard — jarringly, soothingly, eerily — through binaural headphones.
Adapted by Simon Stephens from Nobel Prize winner José Saramago’s same-titled dystopian novel, and staged by Walter Meierjohann (“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”), the London born, 75-minute tale begins with narrator Stevens matter-of-factly relaying the details surrounding the outbreak of a pandemic that causes blindness. What starts off as an alarming, isolated incident, rapidly devolves into something all-encompassing and petrifying.
Uncannily, Saramago’s 1995 book, both looks back to plague stories and prophetically toward COVID-19.
In addition to narrator, Stevenson (an Olivier Award-winning stage actor also known for films like “Truly, Madly, Deeply”) plays the wife of an ophthalmologist whose office is where patient zero spreads the disease to various other patients – a little cross-eyed boy, an alluring young woman hiding a case of conjunctivitis behind dark sunglasses, a thief, an older gent sporting an eye patch, and sundry others.
The doctor’s wife, who is immune to the new sight-stealing disease, is doomed/blessed to become the lone eyewitness to violence, injustices, and death as the situation becomes progressively scary, primitive, and dangerous.
Rather than darkness, the afflicted are submerged into a world of milky whiteness. The pandemic – a new pathogen whose means of transmission is unknown – moves quickly throughout the city, then the nation, and beyond. Early in the outbreak, the health ministry is reluctant to get too involved, choosing instead to minimize the seriousness of what’s happening. Sounds familiar, I know.
Like the story, Jessica Hung Han Yun’s lighting design becomes increasingly menacing as things move along. Originally playfully colorful fluorescent tubes suspended high from the ceiling, they turn stark white and are lowered to audience members’ line of sight. Then they are darkened altogether, interrupted by occasional bright colorless flashes.
Through headphones, the audience hears rain storms, harsh announcements, barricades being dragged, screams, sobs, footsteps, and gunshots. At times, Stevenson whispers in your ear. Once, I mechanically answered “Yes, I’m here.”
Masked, seated often in total darkness, headphones, it’s immersive, sometimes claustrophobically so. (If it becomes too much, there’s a flash light attached to the leg of each metal chair. Turn it on and an usher will escort you off the stage.)
During the pandemic STC has developed health and safety measures that include masks, air filtration, social distancing, etc.
For “Blindness” only 40 patrons are allowed per viewing. No one is seated next to someone outside of their own party, and a limited number of single tickets are available for purchase by calling the box office. Headsets, seats, and flashlights are disinfected before every performance, and all bathrooms and lobby spaces will be cleaned prior to the next seating group enters the building.
Exiting the Harman, you might think how odd it is to have been on stage before the actors’ union has allowed them to perform indoors before a live audience.
Outdoors, the warm wind feels invigorating against your face as you walk down the street. Still, the nearby upscale Mexican restaurant’s windows remain boarded and the half dozen people around you are walking determinedly, all — except one — wearing a mask.
Tokyo Olympics committee silent on Japan lawmakers’ anti-LGBTQ comments
Rufus Gifford gets nod to become State Dept. chief of protocol
Kay Lahusen, LGBTQ equality rights pioneer has died at 91
La Iglesia Metodista en Cuba se declara contra el matrimonio LGBTQ
Trans performers blend success, visibility in two new docs
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
Spanish lawmakers reject transgender rights bill
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
Show must go on- Lil Nas X’s embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on SNL
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Elliot Page tweets; Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful
-
National6 days ago
Dignitaries tour the 60% completed USNS Harvey Milk
-
National5 days ago
Lady Gaga celebrates Born This Way in West Hollywood Pride kick-off
-
Local2 days ago
Md. trans activist, businesswoman Sharon Brackett dies at 59
-
News4 days ago
Spanish lawmakers reject transgender rights bill
-
Local3 days ago
Capital Pride reiterates 2018 policy banning D.C. police from parade
-
National2 days ago
Defense chief Lloyd Austin to keynote Pentagon event for LGBTQ Pride Month