Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner details violent arrest in Havana

The editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba has provided additional details about his violent arrest on Sunday during an anti-government protest in Havana.

“There were many protests in Havana,” Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero told the Blade on Wednesday. “We were covering everything, but particularly the LGBTIQ+ community’s participation.”

González said upwards of 8,000 people took part in the protest in which he participated. González told the Blade that police detained him near Revolution Square.

“The riot police charged towards the protesters,” he said. “They responded by throwing rocks, and all that violence was unleashed at that moment. There were many people who were injured.”

“It was there when they detained me violently, with sadism,” added González. “The police intentionally broke my eyeglasses. They drove me to a police station in downtown Havana and they transferred me to a provisional prison on the outskirts of the city early in the morning.”

González told the Blade the conditions in which he was held “were worse than those for common prisoners, because the police stations were full of protesters.”

González said he was released 24 hours after his arrest, but he is under house arrest and remains “under investigation.”

Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero visits the Washington Blade offices on June 6, 2019. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba. González in a tweet said Tremenda Nota “is resuming its coverage of the crisis in Havana that was interrupted by my detention on July 11.”

“Thank you very much for your solidarity,” he tweeted.