Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner details violent arrest in Havana
Maykel González Vivero was at anti-government protest
The editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba has provided additional details about his violent arrest on Sunday during an anti-government protest in Havana.
“There were many protests in Havana,” Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero told the Blade on Wednesday. “We were covering everything, but particularly the LGBTIQ+ community’s participation.”
González said upwards of 8,000 people took part in the protest in which he participated. González told the Blade that police detained him near Revolution Square.
“The riot police charged towards the protesters,” he said. “They responded by throwing rocks, and all that violence was unleashed at that moment. There were many people who were injured.”
“It was there when they detained me violently, with sadism,” added González. “The police intentionally broke my eyeglasses. They drove me to a police station in downtown Havana and they transferred me to a provisional prison on the outskirts of the city early in the morning.”
González told the Blade the conditions in which he was held “were worse than those for common prisoners, because the police stations were full of protesters.”
González said he was released 24 hours after his arrest, but he is under house arrest and remains “under investigation.”
González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba. González in a tweet said Tremenda Nota “is resuming its coverage of the crisis in Havana that was interrupted by my detention on July 11.”
“Thank you very much for your solidarity,” he tweeted.
Buenas tardes. Ahora es que estoy recuperando el control de mis cuentas en las redes sociales.
Tremenda Nota @TremendanotaC está reanudando su cobertura de la crisis en La Habana, que fue interrumpida por mi detención este 11 de julio.
¡¡Muchas gracias por la solidaridad!!
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 14, 2021
Editor of Blade’s Cuba media partner released after violent arrest
Maykel González Vivero targeted during anti-government protests
Cuban police have released the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.
Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero in a series of tweets said riot police who claimed he was throwing rocks during an anti-government protest in Havana on Sunday violently arrested him.
A source early Wednesday confirmed that González has been released, but he cannot leave his home. The source did not provide any information about González’s condition.
González is among the journalists who were arrested during Sunday’s protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that took place across Cuba.
“We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists and activists,” tweeted Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, on Tuesday.
Today we think of Cubans who have never expressed themselves – bravery, patriotism, & pride shine through in their struggle for dignity & freedom after 62 years of authoritarian rule.
We condemn the government’s violent repression of protesters, journalists, & activists.
~JC
— Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 13, 2021
Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.
Cuban police violently arrest Blade media partner’s editor
Maykel González Vivero taken into custody during Havana protests
Cuban police on Sunday violently arrested the editor of the Washington Blade’s media partner on the island.
Tremenda Nota Director Maykel González Vivero’s arrest in Havana coincided with protests against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic and a worsening economic crisis that were taking place across the country. Media reports indicate police targeted other journalists who were covering the protests.
“It was violent, everything was over,” said González in a text message he was able to secretly send to a colleague from the police station where he was being held. “I was not resisting when they took me down and they consciously threw my glasses to fuck with me.”
A tweet that appeared on González’s Twitter page shortly after midnight on Monday confirmed he had been arrested.
“I was detained at the violent end of today’s protest in Havana,” reads the tweet.
Fui detenido tras el final violento de la manifestación de hoy en La Habana. Estoy en la unidad de policía de Zapata y C #Cuba #Protestas
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 12, 2021
A thread that appeared on González’s Twitter account provided additional details of his arrest.
“I had already left the ‘battlefield’ when a police officer wearing civilian clothes shouted to me that I had been throwing rocks,” reads the thread. “I had never thrown a rock.”
“Uniformed officials handcuffed me,” it says. “They turned me over to some riot police after awhile.”
González said the riot police “bent him over and grabbed him hard by his hair.”
“They did it to punish me. There was no other reason. I never resisted,” he said in the thread.
“My glasses fell off and they constantly kicked them,” added González. “I am now writing by sticking close to the screen.”
Así me detuvieron:
Ya salía del “campo de batalla” cuando un policía de civil me acusó a gritos de haber tirado piedras.
Yo jamás he tirado una piedra.
Me esposaron unos oficiales de uniforme común. Al rato me pusieron en manos de unos antimotines.
Sigue 👇🏻
— Maykel González Vivero 🎯 (@MGVivero) July 12, 2021
A source in Cuba told the Blade on Monday that González remains in police custody.
Cuban government has previously targeted González
Tremenda Nota throughout Sunday posted videos of the protests in Havana to its social media pages, even though the government at times cut access to the internet. One video that Tremenda Nota posted to its Twitter page shows what it describes as “special troops” in Havana’s 10 de Octubre neighborhood moving towards Old Havana.
Hace solo unos minutos se avistaron tropas especiales por la Calzada del 10 de Octubre en dirección a La Habana Vieja pic.twitter.com/8b4EElXOGo
— TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021
Tremenda Nota also reported artists and intellectuals who gathered in front of the headquarters of Cuban Institute for Radio and Television, the government agency that governs state-run media, in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood “were repressed” for “demanding a space and to tell the truth about the country.”
Artistas e intelectuales fueron reprimidos frente al Instituto Cubano de Radio y Televisión para exigir un espacio y contar la verdad del país.
— TremendaNota_Cuba (@TremendanotaC) July 12, 2021
Cuban police have previously detained González, most recently in November 2020. The Interior Ministry in late 2019 banned him from leaving Cuba.
The U.S. on Sept. 18, 2019, granted asylum to Yariel Valdés González, a Blade contributor who worked for Tremenda Nota and other independent Cuban media outlets, because of the persecution he suffered in his homeland.
The Cuban government on May 8, 2019, detained this reporter for several hours at Havana’s José Martí International Airport after he tried to enter Cuba to continue his coverage of the island’s LGBTQ rights movement. The Cuban government eventually expelled him from the country and he flew back to Miami.
Fire destroys lesbian-run migrant shelter in Mexican border city
Blaze displaced 152 Refugio del Migrante residents in Mexicali
A fire destroyed a lesbian-run migrant shelter in the Mexican border city of Mexicali on Friday morning.
Local media reports indicate the blaze began at Refugio del Migrante at around 1:40 a.m.
The majority of the 152 migrants — including 22 minors — who the fire displaced are from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. They all escaped the fire without injury.
Centro Comunitario de Bienestar Social (COBINA), a Mexicali-based group that serves LGBTQ people and other vulnerable groups, ran the shelter. It also runs two other migrant shelters in the city that borders Calexico, Calif., in California’s Imperial Valley.
COBINA President Altagracia Tamayo told La Voz de la Frontera, a local newspaper, it appears as though an electrical short circuit in one of the shelter’s bedrooms sparked the fire.
COBINA and organizers of Mexicali’s annual Pride events are raising funds to help the displaced migrants. They are also accepting donations of clothes, shoes, toilet paper, personal hygiene products, bottled water and canned food.
The International Community Foundation is among the groups that are raising funds to help the displaced migrants. They can also register with the U.N. Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration for additional assistance.
Aquí se puede ayudar pic.twitter.com/PC8Cs8Mexm
— Maky Pollorena (She/Her/Ella) (@Its_Maky_Bitch) July 10,
The Washington Blade in January 2019 visited Posada del Migrante, another COBINA-run migrant shelter that is a few blocks away from the one that burned down. Posada del Migrante and the third COBINA migrant shelter continue to operate.
