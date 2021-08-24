Politics
EXCLUSIVE: 64 members of Congress urge US to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans
Chris Pappas spearheaded letter to Antony Blinken
More than 60 members of Congress on Tuesday urged the U.S. to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans from their country after the Taliban regained control of it.
The letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken that U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) spearheaded notes LGBTQ+ Afghans face an “existential threat” under Taliban rule. Pappas and the 63 other members of Congress who signed the letter asked the State Department to allow LGBTQ+ Afghans to access the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program.
The letter notes the State Department on Aug. 2 announced a “Priority 2 (P-2 designation” that grants “eligible Afghan nationals and their family members access to the USRAP for Afghans looking to flee Taliban rule but who aren’t eligible for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV).”
“The P-2 designation is made at the discretion of the Department of State and is typically used for ‘groups of special concern’ the department determines ‘as having access to the program by virtue of their circumstances’,” it reads.
“We have a moral obligation to uphold our values and utilize every tool at our disposal to protect the LGBTQ+ Afghan community,” adds the letter. “In the spirit of upholding our values and leading by example, we urge you to expand the Department of State’s P-2 designation granting USRAP access for Afghan nationals to explicitly include LGBTQ+ Afghans.”
“We further implore you to work with the Department of Defense to ensure that charter flights receive uninterrupted access to the (Kabul) airport, as charter flights will likely provide the best opportunity for priority refugees to escape,” stressed the members of Congress.
The Taliban on Aug. 15 entered Kabul, the Afghan capital, and toppled the country’s government. The U.S. has subsequently evacuated nearly 60,000 people from Kabul’s airport.
President Biden on Tuesday reiterated the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S. military operations in Afghanistan to end. The previous White House in 2020 brokered a peace deal with the Taliban that set the stage for the withdrawal.
A Taliban judge last month said the group would execute gay people if it were to once again return to power in Afghanistan. Canada thus far is the only country that has specifically said it would offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans.
“With the Taliban’s takeover of the country, LGBTQ+ Afghans face the prospect of violent death. Sharia law, cemented in Afghanistan’s constitution, prohibits all forms of same-sex activity, and makes same-sex activity punishable by death,” reads the letter to Blinken. “Just as it was for ISIS in Iraq, Sharia law is the Taliban’s guiding compass as it establishes its rule over Afghanistan’s government and society. During its campaign in Iraq and Syria, ISIS frequently executed LGBTQ+ individuals by stoning them to death, castrating and hanging them in public squares, and throwing them off buildings.”
“Under Taliban rule, LGBTQ+ Afghans will suffer a similar fate,” it adds.
The letter notes President Biden in February signed a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promote LGBTQ rights abroad.
The lawmakers acknowledge “the situation in Afghanistan is fluid,” but stress Blinken has “the power to protect the lives of countless LGBTQ+ Afghans from the horrors they face living under a regime that threatens their very existence.”
The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, the National Center for Transgender Equality, the Trevor Project, Lambda Legal, PFLAG, Athlete Ally and the National Equality Action Team support the lawmakers’ call for the U.S. to offer refuge to LGBTQ Afghans.
“The Human Rights Campaign recognizes that those LGBTQ+ individuals fleeing Taliban rule deserve unique attention as they are particularly vulnerable and fear imminent violence and death following the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, and this particular vulnerability requires expedited redress by the Department of State,” said HRC Senior Vice President for Policy and Political Affairs JoDee Winterhof in a press release that Pappas’ office sent exclusively to the Washington Blade.
Council for Global Equality Chair Mark Bromley stressed “time is running out and the lives of LGBTQI Afghans are at extreme risk.”
“As a country, we can do more to evacuate the LGBTQI community and to provide LGBTQI-affirming support for their successful resettlement here in the United States,” he said in the press release.
Politics
Gay D.C. Libertarian Party leader resigns as nat’l chair
Fight over control threatens to shatter organization
Gay D.C. Libertarian Party leader Joe Bishop-Henchman, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the D.C. Council in 2020, resigned in June as chair of the Libertarian National Committee in what observers are calling a bitter intra-party dispute that could shatter the nation’s third largest political party.
In a little-noticed development outside Libertarian Party circles, Bishop-Henchman, who had been serving as chair of the D.C. Libertarian Party since June 2018, won election last year as chair of the Libertarian National Committee, which is the governing body of the national Libertarian Party.
He announced his resignation from the national party chair position in a June 18 open letter in which he denounced national party leaders for failing to oppose a growing faction within the party centered in New Hampshire that he said has adopted a “toxic culture” that was destroying the party.
“The lies and threats leveled against myself and many good Libertarians and friends – less about my actions with regard to New Hampshire, and threats against any Libertarian who tries to defend the Party – have made clear to me that we are now firmly set down a path I cannot continue to support,” he states in his letter.
“At its root, the biggest problem I see in the Libertarian Party, at nearly all levels, is that toxic people are tolerated,” he wrote. “One or two rotten apples spoil the bunch. Toxic people exhaust or drive out good people,” he continued. “Our mechanisms for removing such individuals and addressing such bad behavior are designed to be effectively impossible.”
Bishop-Henchman didn’t specifically say in his letter who he was referring to and what it was those he was criticizing were doing. But a June 23 article in the online libertarian publication Reason, which is not affiliated with the Libertarian Party, says Bishop-Henchman appears to be referring to leaders of a party faction known as the Mises caucus, which reportedly is attempting to gain control of the national Libertarian Party after taking control of several state parties, including New Hampshire.
The article says some in the Mises faction have taken what mainline libertarians consider extremist positions, including comparing restrictions imposed by cities and states in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as mandates for the wearing masks or shutting down indoor business operations and vaccination requirements as Nazi-like tactics comparable to concentration camps in Hitler’s Germany.
One of the statements made on Twitter by a leader of the New Hampshire Mises faction, according to the Reason article, says, “John McCain’s brain tumor saved more lives than Anthony Fauci.” Another Twitter posting by a supporter of the Mises faction, the Reason article says, reportedly stated that the party should be concerned more about lowering taxes than the murder of transgender women and that child labor should no longer be outlawed in the U.S.
Several other national party leaders followed Bishop-Henchman in resigning from their positions over what they said were irreconcilable disagreements with the Mises faction followers and leaders.
A spokesperson for the Libertarian National Committee couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Bishop-Henchman’s criticism of the party.
News
Washington Blade sues State Dept. for Grenell’s emails on LGBTQ work
FOIA unanswered nearly one year after it was filed
The Washington Blade, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ newspaper, has filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking the emails of Richard Grenell, the face of LGBTQ outreach for President Trump, regarding his work on a global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality.
The complaint was filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the State Department and contends the continued delay in responding to a request under the Freedom of Information Act for the emails violates the law, which requires an expeditious process in responding to requests.
Chris Johnson, White House reporter for the Washington Blade, is a named plaintiff and said the lawsuit is intended to aid in efforts to learn more about the Trump administration’s initiative, which some highlighted as evidence that former President Trump supported LGBTQ people.
“Our litigation goals are obtaining the information sought in our FOIA request to educate the public on the extent the Trump administration was committed to the initiative to decriminalize homosexuality,” Johnson said. “Our readers are interested in knowing how the initiative Grenell led was received in the Trump administration and any support he found or opposition he encountered.”
Although the request was made in September 2020, the State Department has said the process for finding and handing over the emails would not be complete until October 2023. FOIA requires the U.S. government to respond to a request within a matter of weeks, not months or years.
“This marks the second time in a year the Blade has filed suit to force our government to comply with the law and respond in a timely manner to FOIA requests,” said Blade Editor Kevin Naff. “We expect the State Department to respond to this action in a timely manner so we can get answers to these important questions.”
An estimated 69 countries still have laws on the books making homosexual acts a criminal offense. International LGBTQ advocates have made efforts in recent years to convince these nations to repeal the laws and for the global community to increase penalties and limit access to economic opportunities if these laws remain in place.
Defenders of the Trump administration’s entre into this area said it was evidence the Republican Party was moderating on LGBTQ issues, but critics contended it was a facade with little substance and wasn’t transgender inclusive. At least two countries — Sudan and Gabon — made progress in recent years to decriminalize homosexuality, but there’s no evidence that was because of the efforts under the Trump initiative.
Grenell, a Republican political strategist who helped in the initial phases with Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election results, has been the subject of speculation about a run for governor of California. Grenell opted not to enter the gubernatorial recall in California, but has left the door open for a future candidacy.
Representing the Washington Blade in the lawsuit on a pro bono basis is the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine, which has expertise in communications as well as media and entertainment.
Dan Fiedler, an attorney with Davis Wright Tremaine, said the Blade’s lawsuit is important to uphold the principles of the First Amendment.
“We all rely on the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press to let the Blade play its essential role in American Democracy: Keeping people informed of the most relevant topics of the day, especially topics having to do with our governing officials,” Fiedler said. “The State Department cannot continue to ignore its duties under the Freedom of Information Act, and we are proud to represent the Blade in this suit so it can obtain the simple relief to which it is entitled — access to the government records it requested nearly a year ago.”
Read a copy of the Blade complaint here. All contact information in this version is redacted.
CORRECTION: An initial version of this article misspelled the name of Dan Fiedler and misstated the State Department’s estimated time of completion for the FOIA request. The Blade regrets the errors.
News
Biden: Jim Hormel’s ‘bravery paved the way’ for LGBTQ federal appointees
First openly gay ambassador died last week
President Biden, reflecting the recent passing of James Hormel, the first openly gay person to serve as U.S. ambassador for the United States, said his “bravery paved the way” for LGBTQ appointees now working for the U.S. government.
“I am proud that my Administration is staffed by incredible LGBTQ+ public servants at all levels, including in my Cabinet and nominees for Ambassador-level appointments,” Biden said. “Ambassador Hormel’s bravery paved the way for all of them to serve, just as he hoped it would.”
Biden made the remarks in a statement late Friday following the death of Hormel, whom former President Clinton appointed as U.S ambassador to Luxembourg by recess appointment in 1999.
Although Hormel’s nomination was submitted to the U.S. Senate, conservative senators blocked the nomination explicitly because of his sexual orientation — a reminder of times when being openly gay was a roadblock for anyone with ambitions to serve in the U.S. government.
“I remember well the historic fight for his appointment, and I was proud to support his confirmation,” Biden said. “He helped shine a national spotlight on the truth that no LGBTQ+ individual should be denied their basic human rights, and that the United States should be the global leader in that fight.”
The impact of Hormel’s achievement in becoming the first openly gay ambassador has come to the forefront in recent months. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, upon his nomination late last year, recalled watching the battle over Hormel’s appointment in his youth.
“I learned about some of the limits that exist in this country when it comes to who is allowed to belong, and just as important, I saw how those limits could be challenged,” Buttigieg said. “So, two decades later, I can’t help but think of a 17-year-old who might be watching right now, someone who wonders whether and where they belong in the world, or even in their own family, and I’m thinking about the message today’s announcement is sending to them.”
Read Biden’s full statement below:
Statement by President Joe Biden on the Passing of Ambassador James Hormel
Ambassador Hormel was a man of incredible dignity and backbone, a national leader in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, an early advocate for those suffering from HIV/AIDS, and a ground breaking diplomat who helped America to lead by the power of our example. Ambassador Hormel put himself on the line to become our nation’s first out gay Ambassador in the face of unwarranted and hurtful opposition. I remember well the historic fight for his appointment, and I was proud to support his confirmation. He helped shine a national spotlight on the truth that no LGBTQ+ individual should be denied their basic human rights, and that the United States should be the global leader in that fight. Today, I am proud that my Administration is staffed by incredible LGBTQ+ public servants at all levels, including in my Cabinet and nominees for Ambassador-level appointments. Ambassador Hormel’s bravery paved the way for all of them to serve, just as he hoped it would. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to Ambassador Hormel’s husband, Michael, his children and grandchildren, and all those mourning his loss.
EXCLUSIVE: 64 members of Congress urge US to evacuate LGBTQ Afghans
Nicaragua seeks to shut down country’s oldest LGBTQ rights group
Rehoboth Beach sued over refusal to approve theater buildings
Opinion | Afghanistan brings out worst in CNN’s Tapper
‘Firebird’ is an instantly classic LGBTQ love story
Denmark, Sweden host largest post-pandemic LGBTQ rights conference
Back-to-School Message for LGBTQ+ Students from Federal Officials
Sweden detains two activists en route to human rights conference
PHOTOS: Awesome Con 2021
Gay Afro-Latino man running for Md. House of Delegates
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
News6 days ago
Md. biotech company’s HIV cure project clears first hurdle
-
National6 days ago
‘Less than credible’: Investigation of HRC prez dismissed as conflict of interest
-
Opinions6 days ago
Opinion | Why fire Chris Cuomo?
-
National6 days ago
Oregon school board bans Pride & BLM flags provoking community anger
-
World5 days ago
Report: Brothers returned to Chechnya have been tortured
-
World7 days ago
Gay former Cuba lawmaker banned from leaving country
-
Politics6 days ago
Gay D.C. Libertarian Party leader resigns as nat’l chair
-
a&e features5 days ago
Lesbian Bar Project to the rescue