Opinion | Afghanistan brings out worst in CNN’s Tapper

How to report on what is happening in Afghanistan is difficult and no reporter has all the facts. It is easy to attack the president and the pictures from there are truly heart wrenching. You have to feel for the Afghan people and for those Americans and Afghans who supported us over 20 years as they face chaos trying to get out of the country.

But piling on in the attacks against President Biden without all the facts isn’t helping anyone. It’s only good for the media that need to fill hours of airtime and pages of newsprint.

I recently switched on CNN to watch the president gave a live speech on Afghanistan. Unfortunately, it was during Jake Tapper’s show. Tapper’s verbal and visceral reaction appeared to be channeling Fox News’s role of attacking the president without any real facts. Tapper came across as angry rather than fairly reporting what we were hearing. He brought on and encouraged panelists who agreed with his attacks on Biden and seemed actually upset giving short shrift to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, when he supported the president.

I recently wrote suggesting all cable news channels should be relabeled entertainment rather than news and Tapper helped make my point. It is not hard to rile up an audience to try to bump up ratings, Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity do it all the time. At one time I gave CNN and MSNBC the benefit of the doubt about their reporting but Tapper is proving my willingness to give them the benefit wrong.

He appears to be just another egotist enjoying his ability to pontificate for hours at a time with or without enough facts to back up what he is saying. Tapper recently used his CNN fame appearing on many shows promoting his new book “The Devil May Dance” a fiction thriller. I am told he writes good fiction, which watching him on CNN makes sense. He has received awards for his journalism in the past but today his goal seems to be winning the daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. Real journalism seems to be in his rear-view mirror. Two hours a day is a lot of time to fill up, which is the length of his ‘State of the Union’ show. Clearly it pays much better than real journalism as he makes a salary of $4 million a year.

We must accept there are so many questions to ask about Afghanistan, our 20 years there, and now our departure. Was it worth it and what did we accomplish? Should we have been there in the first place? What do we owe the Afghan people? A recent meme I saw had George W. Bush laughing and saying; “I enjoy watching everyone blame Trump and Biden for Afghanistan and glad they forgot I started this war.”

When we left Vietnam there were all kinds of questions, some never answered. Did we see a peace dividend that people claimed we would and will we see one today when we stop pouring all the money into this war? Did we actually know there were 300,000 Afghan troops and that they would they lay down their arms and the president flee the country in 11 days?

A good friend who spent seven years working in Afghanistan with the Afghan people on agriculture issues in the provinces of Kandahar, Helmand, Uruzgan, and Zabul, said it well: “I worked shoulder to shoulder with people from 42 other countries to improve a place whose previous leadership promoted regressive social policies and harbored one of the greatest single enemies of the American people in the past century. What we need to do now is to say how grateful we are to the women and men who stepped into harms’ way … and ventured to a strange land with the ambition of limiting bloodshed and doing some good for a country in need. We live in a world where threats loom and that is scary but we are a people capable of combating those threats, of protecting our values, and even of calling it a day when it does not feel good to do so and when our outcomes have been imperfect. Say thanks to those near you who have served and be proud of your country for its attempts as well as its outcomes.”

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.