5 Crypto Poker Sites in 2021 (Reviews & Guide)

Are you looking for the best Bitcoin poker sites?

Well, you’ve certainly come to the right place.

In this article, we put our extensive crypto experience to use and added in a bit of love for poker to find online casinos that combine the best of both worlds.

Right below, you’ll find our top picks. So, come take a look!

Top 5 Bitcoin Poker Sites – Editor’s Picks

1. BetOnline — 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

2. Cloudbet — 110% welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

3. SportsBetting — 100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

4. Fair Poker — None at the moment

5. 1xBit — Up to 7 BTC over the first four deposits

●Welcome bonus: 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000

●Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP

●Operating since: 2011 (for online poker)

●Poker styles: Limit, pot limit, and no-limit Texas Hold ‘em, Seven-card stud, Omaha, specialty variations

●Minimum deposit: $20 equivalent in your chosen cryptocurrency

●Withdrawal limit: $100,000 per transaction in cryptocurrency

BetOnline is our favorite poker website, and it’s easily one of the most dedicated to making the whole poker-playing experience enjoyable.

Most customer feedback shows praise of the site’s wide range of poker variants, and we wholeheartedly agree.

In fact, you’ll find all the traditional poker styles, such as Bitcoin Texas Holdem and Seven-card stud. In addition to that, you can also play Boost Poker, Windfall Poker, and Six Plus Hold’em, and other unique variations available only at BetOnline.

As a brand, BetOnline has been around since the late 90s. Still, its online poker operations started in early 2011. That’s a relatively long time, and its longevity places BetOnline among the most trusted online poker sites that accept BTC.

BetOnline uses software from Connective Games, one of the industry leaders in online poker. The software is pretty flawless, in particular the BetOnline mobile poker app.

Moreover, all the information you need is displayed clearly, including flop percentages, pot sizes, and who you’re playing with.

We also liked the customization options. It was easy to set up the table just the way we like it.

The welcome bonuses at BetOnline change frequently, but they’re always on par with the leaders in the industry. Its rollover requirements are a bit inconvenient, though. Table games and video poker only contribute 10% to the rollover.

Maybe the site’s most defining feature is its online poker championship series. Namely, it starts every Labor Day, and this year it’ll include $2.5 million in guaranteed prize pools. So, whether you’re a BTC poker veteran or just starting, you won’t want to miss out.

Overall, BetOnlineeasily stands out among other sites, and we confidently recommend it as a safe bet.

Pros:

●Excellent welcome bonus

●Top-notch software

●Poker championship series

Con:

●No anonymous play option

●Welcome bonus: 100% match deposit bonus up to 5 BTC

●Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, USDT

●Operating since: 2013

●Poker styles: five-card, pai gow poker, casino stud, three-card, Casino Hold ‘em, extreme Texas Hold ‘em

●Minimum deposit: 0.001 BTC

●Withdrawal limit: N/A

Cloudbet is one of the most highly regarded online casinos, boasting hundreds of thousands of users and operating continuously since 2013.

In addition to being among the best poker platforms, Cloudbet also offers a wide range of casino games, slots, and provably fair games.

It also has one of the most generous welcome bonuses you’ll find anywhere. To be precise, Cloudbet will match your first deposit up to five BTC.

To our extreme delight, the casino offers both video poker and live tables.

What’s more, Cloudbet from users praise live poker tables in particular. That said, you’ll also find video poker from several top providers. Note, though, that live play is available only from Evolution Gaming.

While we would have liked to see some other gaming facilitators, Evolution Gaming is the industry leader and doesn’t disappoint.

The poker variants include all the familiar styles. You’ll also find some less common variants of cryptocurrency poker, including pai gow and Caribbean stud.

Among Cloudbet’s many great features is a spectacular web interface. This poker site loads fast, has a highly intuitive menu, and looks thoroughly polished.

We also liked that you can see how many people are playing a game in real-time, so you can avoid wasting time looking for a table.

What we would have like to see, though, was a dedicated mobile app. Even so, the site is mobile-friendly and should not pose any problems.

All things considered, Cloudbet is a terrific place to play online poker with Bitcoin, and you’ll find a ton of other fun games if you ever need a change of pace.

Pros:

●No withdrawal limit

●Outstanding user interface

●High welcome bonus

Con:

●No native mobile software

●Welcome bonus: 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000

●Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, XLM, USDC

●Operating since: 2012

●Poker styles: Texas Hold ‘em, Omaha, six-plus hold ‘em

●Minimum deposit: $20 equivalent in your chosen cryptocurrency

●Withdrawal limit: $100,000 per week

As its name implies, SportsBetting isn’t wholly dedicated to providing poker for Bitcoin users. Instead, it’s one of the leading online casinos for live sports betting that also includes a solid poker offering.

In fact, thanks to a combination of better-than-average payouts, and highly reliable and fast deposits, it’s one of the best. Moreover, it’s led by the same team that owns BetOnline and shares many of its sister site’s conveniences.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer the poker variety you’ll find at some other BTC poker sites. However, SportsBetting more than makes up for it with a stable and solid software for the few styles it does offer.

In addition, one of our favorite features was SportsBetting’s poker tournaments.

In short, it hosts relatively large tournaments every Sunday, which currently have a $150,000 guaranteed prize pool. It also hosts at least one smaller crypto poker tournament every day, with buy-ins that range from $5.50 to $22.00.

The site’s mobile software leaves little to be desired, and it offers a crypto poker app for both major mobile platforms. Note that you’ll need to do a manual install, like just about every other app for poker on Android and iOS devices.

The desktop software works well on Windows, and Mac works smoothly but doesn’t really do anything better than the other top options.

The single biggest complaint was the lack of HUD-blocked tables. If you’re a fan of HUDs, this site is a great option. Still, it would have been nice to see a little variety in that department.

Overall, SportsBetting is an excellent site to play poker with Bitcoins and get world-class sports betting action. You’ll find decent bonuses and lucrative tournaments pretty much constantly.

Pros:

●Streamlined crypto deposits

●Frequent tournaments

●Outstanding mobile software

Con:

●No HUD-blocked tables

●Welcome bonus: N/A

●Cryptocurrencies: BTC

●Operating since: 2019

●Poker styles: Texas Hold ‘em

●Minimum deposit: N/A

●Withdrawal limit: N/A

Fair Poker does justice to its name and only offers provably fair poker, with Bitcoin being the only accepted cryptocurrency. It’s the best Bitcoin Texas Holdem site we found thus far, though with a catch — namely, it doesn’t offer any other type of gaming.

Fair Poker is part of the Fair.Poker network, which specializes in providing provably fair gaming.

To that end, the site does a deep dive into the specifics of how provably fair poker works. There’s honestly more information about blockchain poker than anywhere else on the internet, but the takeaway is this:

The site’s code encrypts every step of the game and doesn’t allow for any kind of manipulation that could give a player an edge.

Fair Poker doesn’t have a typical welcome bonus but has offered no-deposit bonuses in the past for players that join the site’s Telegram group. Unfortunately, that bonus changes frequently — hence why it’s not advertised on the site.

Nevertheless, reviews from fans point out its generous rakeback system. It’s a loyalty program that can award you as much as 40% cashback every day if your total monthly rake is 50,000 bits or more.

In addition, the table interface uses a minimalistic, highly functional design. In other words, the bets, the pot, and the player activity are all easy to keep track of with just a quick scan. We only wish there was some more built-in customization to spice things up a bit.

Overall, if you just want to play Texas Holdem with Bitcoin and not much else, Fair Poker is one of the fastest and safest places to start.

Pros:

●Provably fair

●Up to 40% rakeback

●Simple and intuitive interface

Con:

●No Fair Poker app

●Welcome bonus: Up to 7 BTC over your first four deposits

●Cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, DOGE, XMR, BCH, USDT, USDC, XVG, OMG, ETHC, DGB, XRP, QTUM, LINK, STRAX, BTS

●Operating since: 2016

●Poker styles: Texas Hold ‘em, triple-card, Casino Hold ‘em

●Minimum deposit: 1 BTC

●Withdrawal limit: N/A

1xBit caters to both sports and casino lovers, with a slight inclination towards sports. That said, you can jump into a live table instantly 24/7.

1xBit casino accommodates a wide range of major cryptocurrencies and altcoins, probably more than any other site on this list. If you want to try your hand at investing in a new cryptocurrency, 1xBit even has a recommended exchanges for your region.

In short, everything about the site is meant to be as streamlined as possible.

And it’s that speed and efficiency that places it among the best Bitcoin poker sites. So if you just want to start playing online poker with Bitcoin without much fuss, we highly recommend 1xBit.

The 1xBit first deposit bonus doesn’t work as a standard match deposit. Instead, you’ll receive bonus points when you place bets with your deposit. After that, you can turn those points into funds.

Additionally, you can earn deposit bonus points on your first four deposits ranging from 50% to 100% and up to a total of 7 BTC.

When it comes to the deposit bonuses, 1xBit can probably net you the highest.

What we also liked about 1xBit’s website is that it’s all-inclusive, so to speak. Namely, everything is laid out perfectly, and it supports over 50 Languages too.

However, you might find that it holds a bit too much information as a first-timer. Our recommendation is to head straight over to the live casino section and select the poker category. Then, once you get the hang of the site structure, move on to other games.

We also loved that 1xBit has a solid poker app. It’s geared more toward sports betting, but their video poker platform is fantastic as well.

Pros:

●Accepts numerous cryptos

●Mobile app

●Instantly join live tables

Cons

●Lackluster customer support

Finding a Quality Poker Site that Accepts Bitcoins

With so many places to play poker with Bitcoin, even veterans can have a hard time picking the right one. Fortunately, we got you covered!

Below, you’ll find a few guidelines you can use to pick a site for your specific preferences. Of course, these aren’t all the criteria we use, but they’re enough to make a quick decision about whether or not a site is worth your time.

Look for Your Type of Poker Room

The first thing you should do is check whether a site offers the poker varieties you want.

For instance, if you want to play Bitcoin Texas Holdem poker, you’ll probably find that just about anywhere. Omaha and seven-card stud are also reasonably standard. Yet, other varieties aren’t on offer everywhere.

Moreover, you should also consider that some sites have better cash tables, whereas others focus more on sit-and-go poker.

That said, playing poker with Bitcoins could be an excellent opportunity to try your hand at something new. Crypto casinos often have obscure types of poker you wouldn’t find anywhere else.

Hence, it may be worth your time (and crypto) to learn a new variety that suits your style.

Check the Player Counts

Another crucial factor when picking a site is how many concurrent players it tends to have.

After all, even the most profitable poker site is only as good as the players you share a table with.

Most reputable sites show you the number of players before you enter a room, and that’s a feature we prize highly. The reason being, it lets you check whether a room is worth joining at-a-glance.

Keep in mind that sites often have regional audiences. As a result, they may see spikes in traffic during certain times of the day. Therefore, don’t give up on a site without giving it at least a few chances during different times.

Alternatively, if you’re just looking to unwind with some low-stakes Bitcoin video poker, just pick the site with the ideal interface for your taste.

The Reputation of Poker Sites Accepting Bitcoin

The poker outlets mentioned above all have stellar reputations.

As for other sites, find a platform with enough players that also offers your kind of poker. After that, be sure to look at what other people (customers) say about it. Note that player reviews can be manipulated, but shady practices come to light sooner rather than later.

This leads us to our next point — a site’s longevity.

Poker and Bitcoins in the same sentence is a relatively new concept. So, if a site has been operating for over five years, there’s a good chance it’s legit.

That said, you shouldn’t exclude newer sites instantly, but take them with a grain of salt. Plus, we don’t encourage using sites that promise completely anonymous poker.

A tiny bit of KYC goes a long way, and most reputable sites promote that approach.

The Bonus

We left the bonuses for last because they’re constantly changing.

Sites are always trying to one-up each other with bigger and more spectacular bonuses. However, those bonuses usually have exacting rollover requirements or deposit conditions.

We always recommend reading through bonus terms and conditions thoroughly. If a bonus seems too good to be true, it probably is.

FAQ

Can you play poker for Bitcoin?

Yes.

Many online casinos accept payment with cryptocurrency. There are even a few sites, like CoinPoker, which label themselves a crypto poker exchange.

Hence, playing poker with Bitcoin is not only possible; it’s also easy and accessible.

How do I buy Bitcoins for poker?

You can buy Bitcoin from any cryptocurrency exchange and use them for poker on a site that offers the service.

The first step is to create an account at an exchange, such as Coinbase. Then, purchase the Bitcoin and transfer it to a cryptocurrency wallet.

Next, you can create an account at any Bitcoin online poker sites on this list and deposit your Bitcoin. You can start playing as soon as the deposit goes through.

Is Ignition Online poker legit?

Ignition Casino has a solid reputation for providing a good poker experience.

However, we didn’t pick it for our top five list due to recent ownership changes that are still unclear. It also doesn’t hold an official gaming license.

What are the best sites?

BetOnline is currently the leader in playing poker with Bitcoins.

It’s primarily focused on creating a full-service poker experience for every type of player, from casual to pro. It has generous bonuses, regular tournaments, and an excellent poker Android app.

A close second is Cloudbet. Just about every review you find has nothing but good things to say, and the only complaint is that it’s not available in more markets.

Conclusion

You can’t go wrong with any of these choices. The only real consideration is whether the site has the poker you want to play or not.

So, all that’s left to do is make an account and try your luck!

Now you have a reliable list of the best Bitcoin poker sites to fuel your passion safely and securely.

*Disclaimer: Please remember that this site encourages responsible gambling and that we might receive compensation from the above-given referral links.