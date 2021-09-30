News
Kevin McCarthy on same-sex marriage: ‘I support the law of the land’
Republican leader pressed on views after Liz Cheney reversal
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), eager to capitalize on the U.S. government coming to the brink of a shutdown with Democrats in control of Congress, was thrown off on Thursday when asked about an LGBTQ issue in other news of the week.
In the wake of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — now ostracized in the Republican Party for opposing former President Donald Trump — telling “60 Minutes” she “was wrong” to oppose same-sex marriage, McCarthy initially ducked when asked by the Washington Blade during his weekly news conference whether his views have changed.
“Look, same-sex marriage is the law of the land, and it’s what America holds and that’s the law of the land,” McCarthy said.
Pressed by the Blade on whether his views have changed, McCarthy repeated, “It’s the law of the land. I support the law of the land. I don’t see how that’s different. I don’t see how that’s news.”
McCarthy’s response leaves room for interpretation. To support the law of the land is to support same-sex marriage, but not exactly a ringing endorsement and would certainly be a different position for McCarthy.
The Washington Examiner reported McCarthy’s words in response to Blade questioning as him having “effectively endorsed” same-sex marriage. The Guardian reported McCarthy “stumbled through an answer” on the issue.
The Washington Blade placed a call to the Republican leader’s congressional office seeking clarification on whether McCarthy intended to signal he supports same-sex marriage with those words.
McCarthy — like Cheney, who once had a public spat with her lesbian sister Mary Cheney over same-sex marriage — has a record in opposition to same-sex marriage, having cast votes against it before his comments this week.
First seated as a member of the U.S. House in 2007, McCarthy missed out on key votes on same-sex marriage, including the Defense of Marriage Act and the Federal Marriage Act.
However, McCarthy as House majority whip in 2011 voted as a member of the congressional Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group in favor of taking up in court defense of DOMA, which barred federal recognition of same-sex marriage, after the Obama administration declined to defend it. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down DOMA in 2013, before ruling in favor of marriage equality nationwide in 2013.
In a related vote on LGBTQ issues, McCarthy played a key role in defeating a 2016 amendment proposed by Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) aimed at upholding an executive order against anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the workplace among federal contractors.
The new comments demonstrate radically changed views since that time in the American public’s support of same-sex marriage. According to a Gallup poll in June, support for same-sex marriage reached a record high of 70 percent this year.
For the first time, a majority of Republicans, 55 percent said they supported same-sex marriage, the Gallup poll found. As pointed out by the Examiner, that’s nearly double the support from 10 years ago in 2011.
World
Taiwan court rules transgender woman can change gender without surgery
Advocacy group describes decision as a ‘landmark judgment’
A court in Taiwan last week ruled a transgender woman can legally change her gender on her household registration without surgery.
The Taipei Times reported the Dasi Household Registration Office in Taoyuan, a city outside of the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, in 2019 denied the woman’s application to change her gender to female. The Taipei High Administrative Court on Sept. 23 ruled in her favor.
The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights, a Taiwanese advocacy group, described the ruling as a “landmark judgment.”
“The decision clearly declared that the executive order of the Ministry of the Interior for compulsory surgery was unconstitutional, and positively affirmed that transgender citizens have constitutional autonomy and the right to privacy of information, and under certain conditions, to request a change of gender registration,” said the Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights. “The judgment has correctly pointed out that gender identity and congenital nature are two things, and that compulsory surgery is … unconstitutional.”
The Taipei Times reported the Interior Ministry can appeal the ruling.
World
VIDEO: HRC panel highlights plight of LGBTQ Afghans
Congressman Chris Pappas among participants
The Human Rights Campaign on Wednesday hosted a panel that highlighted the plight of LGBTQ Afghans who remain in their country after the Taliban regained control of it.
New Hampshire Congressman Chris Pappas; Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell; Center for Global Equality Chair Mark Bromley and Nemat Sadat, an LGBTQ activist who was born in Afghanistan were panelists. HRC Global Partnerships Director Jean Freedberg was the moderator.
World
Two transgender women elected to German parliament
New government urged to expand LGBTQ rights
Activists in Germany continue to celebrate Sunday’s election of two transgender women to the country’s parliament.
Tessa Ganserer of the Green Party is from Bavaria. Nyke Slawik, who is also a member of the Green Party, is from North Rhine-Westphalia.
Joschua Thuir, a police inspector who is an instructor at a German Federal Police center for basic training and further education. He is also the trans ambassador of VelsPol Deutschland, an NGO that represents LGBTQ police officers in the country.
Thuir on Tuesday told the Washington Blade that Ganserer has worked with him on trainings for police officers. Thuir said Ganserer and Slawik’s election is “a really, really big opportunity for us as a trans community to have speakers now in the German Bundestag who are trans by themselves.”
“It’s much more impressive to listen to people who are in those situations instead of people who talk about people who are in those situations,” said Thuir.
Julia Monro of the German Association for Trans Identity and Intersex People agreed.
“It is a big signal to the world that Germany is a country with diversity,” she told the Blade.
Election results are ‘great opportunity’ for LGBTQ rights
Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany will likely succeed long-time Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union. A coalition government will need to form because Scholz did not receive a majority of the votes in Sunday’s election.
Henry Engels of the Lesbian and Gay Association in Germany on Monday in a statement congratulated Scholz. Engels also said the election results are “a great opportunity for the improvement of LGBTI rights in Germany.”
“The increase in votes for the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany), Greens and FDP (Free Democratic Party) also shows that voters want a queer-politically progressive government,” said Engels. “We call for a government to be formed that, after the paralysis of the last legislature, now seizes the opportunity for a queer political awakening, and we expect the Greens, FDP and SPD to implement their queer political election promises. For us, only a coalition is acceptable that brings real change in a timely manner.”
The Lesbian and Gay Association specifically urged the new German government to develop “a national action plan against LGBTI hostility” and to amend Article 3 of the country’s Basic Law to specifically ban discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation throughout Germany. The Lesbian and Gay Association also called for “gender self-determination” and the admission of LGBTQ refugees into Germany.
