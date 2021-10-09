World
Cuban president meets with LGBTQ activists
Havana gathering took place months after anti-government protests
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Friday met with more than a dozen LGBTQ activists.
Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, reported the meeting took place at Havana’s Palace of the Revolution. Francisco Rodríguez Cruz, a gay man living with HIV who writes under the pen name Paquito el de Cuba, and Malú Cano, coordinator of Transcuba, a transgender organization that is affiliated with the National Center for Sexual Education (CENESEX), are among those who participated.
“I see it as a political will to advance the recognition of the rights of LGBTIQ+ people, an outstanding debt that the revolution has always had with us,” Cano told Tremenda Nota.
The Cuban government tweeted pictures of of the meeting. Rodríguez in a blog post notes CENESEX Director Mariela Castro, the daughter of former President Raúl Castro, was sitting next to Díaz-Canel.
#AHORA: Presidente @DiazCanelB recibe en el Palacio de la Revolución a representantes de la comunidad #LGBTI.
“Gracias por aceptar esta invitación”, les dice, y los convida al diálogo para “construir entre todos el país que queremos y perfeccionar el Socialismo”. pic.twitter.com/D9FQzVw6r9
— Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) October 8, 2021
Former President Fidel Castro, who was Mariela Castro’s uncle, in the years after the 1959 revolution that brought him to power sent gay men and others to work camps known by the Spanish acronym UMAP. The Cuban government until 1993 forcibly quarantined people with AIDS in state-run sanitaria.
Mariela Castro and Díaz-Canel both publicly support marriage rights for same-sex couples. Friday’s meeting took place less than a month after Cuba’s Justice Ministry released a draft of a proposed new family code that would allow gays and lesbians to tie the knot.
Yoan de la Cruz, a gay man from San Antonio de los Baños in Artemisa province who live-streamed the first of a series of anti-government protests that took place across Cuba on July 11, and hundreds of others who participated in the demonstrations remain in custody.
14ymedio, an independent website founded by Yoani Sánchez, a prominent critic of the Cuban government, earlier this week reported the country’s attorney general is seeking an 8-year prison sentence for De La Cruz. 14ymedio also notes Cuban authorities continue to hold De La Cruz “somewhat incommunicado” in a prison east of Havana.
United Kingdom
Tom Daley: Ban countries with death penalty for LGBTQ+ from Olympics
The Olympian went on to tell those in the audience that he was going to make it his mission to effect change
In his speech accepting the 2021 Attitude Magazine Foundation’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Sport Award, 27-year-old British Olympic Gold Medalist and champion diver Tom Daley took aim at 10 countries that have death penalties for people who are LGBTQ+.
Daley told the audience at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards held at The Roundhouse Theatre in Central London Thursday evening that the Olympic Games should ban those nations.
“These past Olympic Games there were more out LGBT athletes than at any of the previous Olympics combined, which is a great step forward,” Daley said. “Yet there are still 10 countries that punish being gay with death that were still allowed to compete at the Olympic Games.”
Reflecting on the fact that the Tokyo Olympics had for the first time ever more LGBTQ+ athletes competing, Daly said, “It’s all well and good speaking about those things but I think it’s really important to try and create change rather than just highlighting and shining a light on those things.”
The Olympian champion diver went on to tell those in the audience at the Jaguar Motorcars co-sponsored event he was going to make it his mission to effect change.
“I want to make it my mission before the Paris Olympics in 2024 to make it so that the countries that criminalize and make it punishable by death for LGBT people are not allowed to compete at the Olympic Games,” Daley said.
He then pointed out that those same countries shouldn’t be able to host Olympic games either—then he called out the upcoming World Cup in Qatar;
“The World Cup coming up in Qatar has extreme rules against LGBT people and women and I think it should not be allowed for a sporting event to host in a country that criminalizes against basic human rights,” he said.
Olympic champion @TomDaley1994 confirms he’ll campaign for countries that carry the death penalty for being gay to be barred from all future Games as he accepts the Attitude Sport Award, supported by @jaguaruk.#AttitudeAwards pic.twitter.com/QtSi5UH2gV— Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) October 7, 2021
Olympic champions @TomDaley1994 and @mattydiver reflect on how LGBTQ representation in sport can help effect real change at the #AttitudeAwards. pic.twitter.com/NeC5qfDzKh— Attitude Magazine (@AttitudeMag) October 7, 2021
Tom Daley calls for Olympic ban for countries with gay death penalty
World
Turkish court acquits 19 people charged over participation in Pride march
Defendants faced up to three years in prison
A Turkish court on Friday acquitted 19 people who faced charges over their participation in a Pride march.
Police in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on May 10, 2019, arrested 18 students and one academic who participated in a Pride march at Middle East Technical University. The 19 defendants—who were charged with “participating in an unlawful assembly” and “failing to disperse despite being warned”—faced up to three years in prison.
“We would like to point out that from the very beginning, there should have been no trial at all, and now, with this precedent, we will continue to raise the LGBTI+ struggle,” said Özgür Gür, a member of ÜniKuir, a Turkish LGBTQ rights group, in a press release that ILGA-Europe issued.
Gür is one of the activists who was acquitted.
“We thank everyone for their support,” said Gür.
Stefan Simanowitz of Amnesty International in a tweet described the acquittal as “a victory for justice.”
BREAKING: All #Pride march defendants have been acquitted
This verdict is a victory for justice, but this protracted legal battle should never have happened
Today we take a moment to rejoice
Tomorrow we will continue the struggle to end the crackdown on human rights in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/K39ifk2fmb
— Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) October 8, 2021
The U.S. and other countries in recent years have criticized Turkish authorities over their crackdown of LGBTQ advocacy efforts in the country.
ILGA-Europe in its press release notes Ankara authorities in 2017 “banned all LGBTI+ activities under a state of emergency,” but they lifted it in February 2019. Police in Istanbul in June used tear gas and physical force against participants of a Pride march that local authorities had banned.
World
Gay man who live-streamed Cuba anti-government protest faces 8-year prison sentence
Yoan de la Cruz broadcast July 11 demonstration on Facebook
A gay man who live-streamed an anti-government protest faces an 8-year prison sentence.
Yoan de la Cruz on July 11 used Facebook Live to livestream a protest in San Antonio de los Baños, a municipality in Artemisa province that is just west of Havana.
The San Antonio de los Baños protest was the first of dozens of anti-government demonstrations against mounting food shortages, the government’s response to the pandemic, a worsening economic crisis and human rights abuses that took place across Cuba on July 11.
De La Cruz is one of hundreds of protest participants who were arrested. Others include Maykel González Vivero, editor of Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba.
14ymedio, an independent website founded by Yoani Sánchez, a prominent critic of the Cuban government, on Monday reported the country’s attorney general is seeking an 8-year prison sentence for De La Cruz. 14ymedio also notes Cuban authorities continue to hold De La Cruz “somewhat incommunicado” in a prison in Mayabeque province, which is east of Havana.
It is unclear when his trial will take place.
“The Cuban government is again intimidating Cubans to keep them from peacefully expressing themselves,” tweeted Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols on Thursday. “After initially sentencing many July 11 protestors to months of detention and fines, they now seek additional jail time for some of the 500+ detainees to 6-12 years.”
The tweet does not specifically mention De La Cruz.
The Cuban gov’t is again intimidating Cubans to keep them from peacefully expressing themselves. After initially sentencing many #July11 protestors to months of detention & fines, they now seek additional jail time for some of the 500+ detainees to 6-12 years. #JailedforWhat
— Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) October 7, 2021
Luis Ángel Adán Roble, a gay man who was once a member of Cuba’s National Assembly, is now a vocal critic of his country’s government and publicly supports De La Cruz. Adán on Thursday described the proposed sentence as “excessive and unjust.”
“The only thing about Yoan that I know is the charge of which they have accused him is contempt, and they are asking for eight years,” he told the Blade. “I don’t understand what live-streaming something has to do with contempt.”
