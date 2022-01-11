News
Biden puts his weight on changing Senate rules to pass voting rights
President says changes need to ‘protect our democracy’
President Biden, after paying tribute to civil rights pioneer Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by leaving a wreath on his grave, brought the strength of his presidency to bear in a speech Tuesday in an effort to reform U.S. Senate rules to enact voting rights legislation.
“I’m making it clear, to protect our democracy, I support changing Senate rules whichever way they need to changed to prevent a minority of senators from blocking basic voting rights,” Biden said.
Biden has indicated before he supports changes to longstanding rules the Senate requiring 60 votes to end a filibuster and proceed with debate on legislation, but the speech marks an elevation of viewpoint in a more formal way and increases the pressure on fellow Democrats like Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who oppose such a change.
Based on his words, Biden’s position on filibuster reform appears limited to voting rights legislation, which like so much other legislation has passed in the House and has stalled out in the Senate. The Washington Blade has placed a request in with the White House seeking comment on why, if Biden supports changing the filibuster for voting rights, why hasn’t he made the case for other issues, such as police reform or LGBTQ civil rights.
A major reason cited by Biden to bring the force of his presidency down on this issue: The attack on U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 instigated by President Trump, who falsely claimed he won the 2020 election against Biden.
Biden conjured images of the long road in the civil rights journey in the United States and a “violet riot” at the Capitol that Biden said undermined the process.
The recently enacted voter law in Georgia, which makes mail-in voting illegal, limits hours and locations for ballot drop boxes and bars the delivery of food and water to persons waiting in line to vote, was another major focus for Biden, who pointed out Republican lawmakers in Georgia put it in place after he won the state in 2020 and Trump pressured officials there to find more votes for him.
As a result, Biden said the “threat to democracy is so grave” he supports changes to the filibuster, which came about in use in the Senate from senators seeking to block civili rights legislation.
“If that bare minimum is blocked, we have no choice but change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this,” Biden said.
Biden identified two bills in his speech: the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which seeks to rectify a U.S. Supreme Court decision undermining the Voting Rights Act and the Freedom of the Vote Act, which would dramatically reform voting process, including the expansion of voting by mail and early voting.
Joining Biden in Atlanta in favor of changing rules to advance voting rights was Vice President Kamala Harris, who said “nowhere — nowhere — does the Constitution give a minority the right to unilaterally block legislation.”
“Over the past few years, we have seen so many anti-voter laws, that there is a danger of becoming accustomed to these laws, a danger of adjusting to these laws as though they are normal, a danger of becoming complacent, complicit,” Harris said. “Anti-voter laws are not new in our nation, but we must not be deceived into thinking they are normal.”
Obituary
D.C. social worker, therapist Allen Pittinger-Dunham dies at 57
Specialized in mental health needs of LGBTQ community
Walter “Allen” Pittinger-Dunham, a licensed clinical social worker and certified addictions counselor who served since 2018 as Clinical Director of the Anacostia-based behavioral health and community development organization Inner City Family Services while also operating a D.C. private behavioral health practice focused on LGBTQ clients, died Jan. 4 of unknown causes. He was 57.
His husband, Phillip Pittinger-Dunham, said Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s passing was sudden and unexpected and the cause of death is pending ongoing medical tests by the Office of the D.C. Medical Examiner.
Information posted on the website of Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s private therapy practice, which he called Safe Space Our Place, says he was a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, a Certified Addictions Counselor and Masters Addictions Counselor – all licensed in the District of Columbia.
The write-up on his site says he had experience working as a therapist, diagnostician, clinician manager, and program director at various organizations.
“I created Safe Space Our Place specifically with the goal of being DC’s most comprehensive Behavioral Health Private Practice to serve the needs for all with a specialization of the needs of the LGBTQIA+ Community,” his website write-up says. “I provide individual, couples and group therapy,” it says.
His Linked In page says his work as Clinical Director at Inner City Family Services included supervising and overseeing all aspects of the organization’s clinical department, which included mental health, counseling, and substance use disorder services.
Phillip Pittinger-Dunham said he and his husband had been a couple for 21 years and were married for eleven years. They would have celebrated their 12th anniversary on March 9 of this year.
He said Allen was born and raised in Union City, Tenn. According to Phillip, Allen has two sons from a previous marriage, one of whom, Alexander Jonathan Pittinger, lives in D.C., and the other, Devin Michael Pittinger, lives in Benton, Ark.
Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s Linked In page shows he received his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1986 at Arkansas Tech University and received a master’s degree in social work in 2013 from the Catholic University of America in D.C.
“He was an incredible dynamic man and also my caretaker,” said Phillip Pittinger-Dunham, who says he is currently mostly wheelchair bound due to a disability.
Elizabeth Pittinger, Allen’s daughter-in-law, wrote in a GoFundMe appeal that Phillip needs financial support for funeral expenses for Allen as well as expenses associated with his need to move to a location where she and her family will help support him due to his disability.
“Phillip has had his world turned upside down and needs your help,” the GoFundMe appeal says. “Not only did he lose his life partner, but he is how going to lose their home. He physically does not have the ability to pack 21 years on his own and needs financial help with Allen’s funeral expenses, debt, and packing and moving costs,” the appeal says. “He simply cannot do this without a lot of assistance.”
Phillip, who says he is embarrassed over the GoFundMe appeal, said he was moved to tears from a lengthy quotation that Elizabeth Pittinger included in the appeal from one of Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s former therapy clients who sent a message to Phillip after learning of Allen’s death.
“As you are well aware, your husband has a magnetic soul and was one of the most beautiful people I have ever crossed paths with,” wrote the client, whose identity is not disclosed. “I feel so honored to have connected with Allen on such an inspiring and deep level in this lifetime,” the client wrote.
“He transformed my life at a time when I felt so utterly lost,” the client continued. “He has forever changed me and will continue shaping my life. His optimistic aura and calming demeanor made me feel safe and his enlightening words provided the reassurance I needed to begin a new journey.”
Allen Pittinger-Dunham is survived by his husband, Phillip Pittinger-Dunham; his father, John Pittinger and stepmother, Carol Pittinger, of Georgia; his sons Alexander Jonathan Pittinger of D.C. and Devin Michael Pittinger of Benton, Ark.; and his daughter-in-law Elizabeth “Beth” Pittinger of Arkansas.
Phillip said his husband made it known that he preferred cremation and not to have a funeral or memorial service. He said he and his husband also supported D.C.-area food service charities and a contribution in Allen Pittinger-Dunham’s name could be made to groups such as Food & Friends, Martha’s Table, or Bread For The City.
Contributions through the GoFundMe site can be made here: gofundme.com/f/help-walter-allen-pittingerdunhams-husband
World
Taiwan activists call for updated same-sex adoption law
Family court issued historic ruling on Dec. 25
Weeks after a historic ruling in Taiwan allowing a married gay man to adopt the non-biological child of his husband, LGBTQ activists in the country called on the government to extend adoption equality to all same-sex couples.
The family court’s historic Dec. 25 ruling, made public last week, found that it was in the best interest of Wang Chen-wei’s adopted child, nicknamed “Joujou,” for his husband Chen Chun-ju to become a legal guardian, as well.
It marked the first time in Taiwan that a same-sex couple has been allowed to adopt a child that didn’t have a biological relationship with either person.
The couple fought for Chen to be able to adopt Joujou for over two years.
“Finally, the issue of Joujou’s parental rights has come to an end,” Wang said in a Facebook post, according to the Taipei Times.
However, Wang did note that the court’s decision does not set a general precedent for all same-sex couples in the country.
“We will continue to fight. The key is having the law revised,” Wang wrote. “If our family wants to adopt another child, will we have to go through the same process again and gamble on which judicial affairs officer we get? Or will the law have been amended so it won’t be so hard for everybody?”
Same-sex marriage is legal in Taiwan, but LGBTQ couples still face other restrictions that opposite-sex couples do not.
The Act for Implementation of Judicial Yuan Interpretation No. 748, which legalized same-sex marriage in the country, does carve out rights for adoption if that child has a biological relation to one of the parents. But the law makes no mention of cases where the child has no biological ties to either partner.
“It’s really absurd that same-sex people can adopt a child when they are single but they can’t after they get married,” Wang told the Agence France-Presse.
According to the Taipei Times, the court decided that the law doesn’t explicitly “prohibit the adoption of adopted children,” and that it would be “inappropriate to give a negative or discriminatory interpretation of the provision.”
Jennifer Lu, the executive director for the Taiwan Equality Campaign, said the ruling was “a ray of hope,” but added that Taiwan’s courts are inconsistent on the matter.
“We hope the rulings serve as a reminder to government officials and lawmakers that the current unfair legal conditions need to be changed,” she said.
According to Lu, the group has received over 500 requests from same-sex families interested in adopting non-biological children.
En Espanol
Asesinan a la líder trans Thalía Rodríguez en Honduras
Activista se destacó por liderar el movimiento trans
Reportar sin Miedo es el socio mediático del Washington Blade en Honduras. Esta nota salió en su sitio web el 10 de enero. El Blade también publicó una nota sobre el asesinato de Thalía Rodríguez en inglés.
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — De varios balazos en la cabeza asesinaron hoy por la tarde a la líder trans hondureña Thalía Rodríguez, de 58 años de edad, en la casa donde vivía en las faldas del cerro Juana Laínez, en Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras.
Un hombre que acompañaba a Thalía en el momento del atentado recibió heridas de bala en varias partes del cuerpo, pero logró sobrevivir al ataque. Una ambulancia trasladó al herido a un centro hospitalario para atenderlo.
Personal de Medicina Forense se encargaba de levantar el cuerpo de Thalía dentro de la vivienda. Entretanto, varios elementos policiales resguardaban la zona. Además de la activista trans, en la casa había otras personas, quienes no resultaron heridas en la balacera.
Una líder reconocida por la comunidad trans
“No tengo palabras”, dijo a Reportar sin Miedo la coordinadora de la Red Lésbica Cattrachas, Indyra Mendoza.
Con voz entrecortada, Mendoza confirmó que la víctima era la activista trans Thalía Rodríguez.
Thalía, originaria de Olancho y residente en Tegucigalpa desde los dos años de edad, había trabajado durante muchos años con Mendoza en el proceso de empoderamiento de las mujeres trans en Honduras.
Además, Rodríguez era reconocida como una líder por la comunidad donde vivía en las faldas del Juana Laínez. Sus vecinos la saludaban alegremente a su paso por las empinadas calles de la colonia donde vivía.
“Thalía venía luchando desde hace muchos años para que en Honduras la comunidad trans tuviera derechos”, dijo la miembra de la asociación trans Muñecas de Arcoíris, JLo Córdova. “Ella era una guerrera porque peleó siempre por nuestros derechos. Condenamos y repudiamos su asesinato. Ya no más crímenes de odio contra nuestra comunidad. Estamos indignadas por este vil asesinato”.
Thalía era una de las pocas mujeres trans en Honduras que tenían negocio propio. Por más de una década fue dueña de una abarrotería en la colonia donde residió durante cerca de 30 años. Su negocio le permitió dejar el trabajo sexual que ejercen la mayoría de las mujeres trans hondureñas.
Sin embargo, había tenido que cerrar su tienda hace poco más de un año debido a las deudas, a las escasas ventas y a los problemas derivados de la pandemia. “No fue fácil, pero tampoco imposible” mantener su negocio durante tanto tiempo, había confesado a Reportar sin Miedo en una de las últimas entrevistas que dio.
“Falta mucho por recorrer, pero pienso que las nuevas generaciones, a través de todo lo que se ha ganado con el Estado, esa ordenanza que se le da, esa demanda, sí va a haber justicia”, agregó en la entrevista. “Si las nuevas generaciones de chicas trans no aprovechan, es porque no quieren. Porque ya hay una puerta que les dice ‘bienvenidas’. Si para mí hubiera habido esa puerta, qué no hubiera dado. Pero no había nada más que golpes, violencia psicológica, verbal, física”.
En diciembre, Thalía fue protagonista de un reportaje realizado en el marco del proyecto Exprésate del IWMF. Lxs invitamos a leerlo.
Además, con el suceso sangriento de hoy, llega a 402 la cifra de asesinatos contra la diversidad sexual en el país desde 2009, año del transfeminicidio de la activista Vicky Hernández, cometido durante el toque de queda por el golpe de Estado que impuso al gobierno de facto de Roberto Micheletti.
El primer asesinato LGBTIQ+ del año
La muerte violenta de Thalía Rodríguez se convierte en el primer asesinato de una persona LGBTIQ+ en 2022 en Honduras.
Además, con el suceso sangriento de hoy, llega a 402 la cifra de asesinatos contra la diversidad sexual en el país desde 2009, año del transfeminicidio de la activista Vicky Hernández, cometido durante el toque de queda por el golpe de Estado que impuso al gobierno de facto de Roberto Micheletti.
“Es indignante comenzar el año con el asesinato de un ícono de la comunidad trans”, dijo el miembro del Movimiento Diversidad en Resistencia, Eric Martínez. “Conocí a Thalía hace más de 20 años. Su compromiso y solidaridad hacia sus compañeras trans fueron muy marcados. Nunca se engrandecía por su trabajo. Al contrario, lo hacía de forma desinteresada y con humildad. Me indigna saber que la política de odio instalada por la narcodictadura siga cobrando vidas en el país y sin investigación y reparo”.
Justicia exigen por muerte de Thalía
Las organizaciones de defensa de derechos humanos LGBTIQ+ a lo largo del país se manifestaron por el asesinato de la líder trans Thalía Rodríguez.
“Exigimos justicia por el terrible asesinato de Thalía Rodríguez”, escribió la Red Lésbica Cattrachas en un comunicado en su Twitter. Thalia trabajó “más de 20 años”, como “defensora de derechos humanos, de derechos de las personas LGBTI y de personas que viven con VIH”.
Entretanto, la coordinadora de la Asociación de Derechos Humanos Cozumel Trans, Rihanna Ferrera, también se pronunció sobre la muerte de Thalía. “Condenamos el asesinato de nuestra compañera y líder de Cozumel Trans, Thalía Rodríguez. Exigimos justicia”, dijo Ferrera. Por otra parte, Cattrachas señaló que el asesinato de la activista trans en Tegucigalpa “demuestra cómo el Estado de Honduras no protege a las personas LGBTI, incumpliendo la decisión de la Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos por el asesinato de Vicky Hernández”.
La red lésbica le exigió en su comunicado a la presidenta Xiomara Castro que se pronuncie “sobre el asesinato de Thalía Rodríguez y muestre su compromiso con la construcción de una Honduras más incluyente”.
Exigimos justicia por el terrible asesinato de Thalía Rodríguez, activista trans en Honduras
Hoy 10 de enero de 2022, Thalía Rodríguez, mujer trans y activista a favor de los derechos LGBTI, fue asesinada en su casa ubicada en el cerro Juana Laínez, en Tegucigalpa.
— CATTRACHAS (@CATTRACHAS) January 10, 2022
