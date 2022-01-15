Out & About
DC Center to host estate planning seminar series
Three sessions presented by Murray Scheel
The DC Center for the LGBT Community and the DC Department on Aging and Community Living will host “Estate Planning Tools with Murray Scheel” via Zoom.
Scheel will walk guests through the process of taking care of the end-of-life planning business that needs to be addressed during the golden years. Scheel is Senior Staff Attorney at Whitman-Walker Health’s Legal Services.
This event series will consist of three 1.5-hour sessions:
Jan. 19, 3 p.m. – “Tools for while you’re living” (overview, general power of attorney, healthcare power of attorney, disposition of remains, etc.)
Jan. 26, 3 p.m. – “Tools for after you’re gone” (living wills, last wills, assets, etc.)
Feb. 2, 3 p.m. – “Healthcare insurance & long term care” (Medicare, Medicaid, correcting misinformation, skilled nursing, hospice care, etc.)
To register for this event, visit the DC Center website.
DC Center to host legal seminar for trans people
Attorney Richard Tappan and paralegal Miranda Shipman to give legal advice
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host a “Gender and Name Change Legal Seminar” on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. online.
Attorney Richard Tappan and paralegal Miranda Shipman will give legal advice and speak on the importance of the legal community within the LGBTQ community, the difficulties of the LGBTQ community in the legal field and name and gender changes.
Guests can find the link at the DC Center website.
Busboys and Poets to focus on peace in 2022
Special guests include Angela Davis
Busboys and Poets will host “The 2022 NYE Peace Party” on Friday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. at Busboys and Poets in Columbia.
The event will feature peace activists and literary powerhouses such as political activist, philosopher, academic, scholar and author Angela Davis, activist, scholar and educator Gina Dent, and renowned writer, poet, playwright and activist Sonia Sanchez, among others.
There will also be live music, food, party favors, champagne toast and free parking. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Studio House, Visual AIDS partner for educational program
Day With(out) Art 2021 to be held at Lamont Plaza
Studio House and Visual AIDS will join forces for “Day With(out) Art 2021” on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at Lamont Plaza.
This event is a community outdoor screening of “Enduring Care,” a video program that highlights strategies of community care within the ongoing HIV epidemic followed by a discussion about the video.
There will be an open house in the neighborhood at the David Bethuel Jamieson (1963-1992) Studio House and Archives featuring newly commissioned work by Katherine Cheairs, Cristóbal Guerra, Danny Kilbride, Abdul-Aliy A. Muhammad and Uriah Bussey, Beto Pérez, Steed Taylor, and J Triangular and the Women’s Video Support Project.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.
