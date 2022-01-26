Europe
French lawmakers outlaw conversion therapy
The National Assembly unanimously approved ban
In a vote hailed by French President Emmanuel Macron, lawmakers in the National Assembly unanimously voted 142-0 on Tuesday to ban the discredited practice of so-called gay conversion therapy.
In a reaction to the vote, Macron tweeted: “The law prohibiting conversion therapy is adopted unanimously! Let’s be proud, these unworthy practices have no place in the Republic. Because being yourself is not a crime, because there is nothing to be cured.”
Soyons-en fiers, ces pratiques indignes n’ont pas leur place en République. Parce qu’être soi n’est pas un crime, parce qu’il n’y a rien à guérir.
The law had already been passed by senators in December.
Those found guilty of so-called gay conversion therapy could face two years imprisonment and a €30,000 ($33,714.45) fine. The punishment could rise to three years in prison and a fine of €45,000 ($50,571.68) for attempts involving children or other particularly vulnerable people, Euronews reported.
“The practice of trying to “convert” LGBT+ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations is scientifically discredited,” MP’s in support of the measure had argued previous to the final vote.
“We are sending out a strong signal because we are formally condemning all those who consider a change of sex or identity as an illness,” said Laurence Vanceunebrock, an MP with Macron’s ruling En Marche party.
Nearly every French MP who spoke on Tuesday echoed the same words; “there is nothing to cure.”
Arts & Entertainment
Lady Gaga calls Italian LGBTQ+ community ‘the bravest’
“You must be protected at all costs, like all human beings here on Earth, and I will continue to write music for you and fight for you”
MILAN — In an appearance on an Italian talk show, Lady Gaga voiced support for the LGBTQ+ community in Italy after a hate crime law was struck down in October.
“I wanted to tell the LGBTQ+ community here in Italy that you are the bravest, the kindest, the most generous,” she said during an interview on Che Tempo Che Fa. “You must be protected at all costs, like all human beings here on Earth, and I will continue to write music for you and fight for you.”
The bill — referred to as the Zan bill, named after Alessandro Zan, a Democratic lawmaker and LGBTQ+ activist who introduced the legislation — would have banned sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity and disability discrimination by amending Italy’s penal code.
It passed the lower house in the Italian parliament in 2020, but disapproval from far-right groups and Catholics contributed to the bill stalling in the Senate.
Over the summer, the Vatican protested the Zan bill, sending a diplomatic note that claimed the anti-homophobia bill “reduce[s] the freedom granted to the Catholic Church.”
Senior Italian lawmakers pushed back against the “interference” from the Vatican.
“All concerns must be heard and all doubts dispelled, but there can be no foreign interference in the prerogatives of a sovereign parliament,” Zan tweeted following the Vatican’s protest, per CNN.
Months later, the Senate voted 154-131 in a secret ballot to stop debate on the legislation.
Zan responded to Lady Gaga’s comments on the show by tweeting: “Yes, Lady Gaga, the Italian LGBTQ+ community is strong and courageous. More than a society still steeped in hatred, more than senators hiding behind a secret vote. We will not give up until this battle is won. Thanks for your support.”
Sì, @ladygaga, la comunità #lgbtq+ italiana è forte e coraggiosa. Più di una società ancora intrisa di odio, più dei senatori che si nascondono dietro a un voto segreto. Non molleremo finché questa battaglia non sarà vinta. Grazie del tuo sostegno ✌🏻🌈#CTCF #BornThisWay— Alessandro Zan (@ZanAlessandro) November 14, 2021
Lady Gaga, who is bisexual, is promoting her new movie “House of Gucci,” which was shot in Italy. The film is set to be released later this month.
Lady Gaga: “In Italia quando mi sono sentita più bella”
French lawmakers outlaw conversion therapy
