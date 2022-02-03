District Snacks to celebrate launch with disco party

Food brand District Snacks will celebrate its launch with “District Disco” on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at Zebbie’s Garden.

DJ Charlie B will be flying in from LA to spin pop vocals with disco and house beats into the night. There will also be performances from drag queens Willam, from season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “A Star is Born”; Kennedy Davenport from “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” seasons three and seven; and New York City’s Jasmine Rice LaBeija. A surprise guest will be announced at the event as well.

Guests are encouraged to come wearing Studio 54-inspired outfits.

Tickets cost between $12 and $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.