Out & About
Pamala Stanley to play Freddie’s in Rehoboth
Beloved singer holds ‘one night only’ show
Beloved singer Pamala Stanley plays a special show on Feb. 12 at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Rehoboth Beach, Del., from 8:30-11 p.m. Stanley scored several dance hits in the ‘80s and has enjoyed a long career as an entertainer, including residencies at Rehoboth’s Blue Moon and The Pines.
The Feb. 12 show is billed as “one night only — The Pamala Stanley Experience.”
District Snacks to celebrate launch with disco party
‘Drag Race’ alums to perform
Food brand District Snacks will celebrate its launch with “District Disco” on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. at Zebbie’s Garden.
DJ Charlie B will be flying in from LA to spin pop vocals with disco and house beats into the night. There will also be performances from drag queens Willam, from season four of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “A Star is Born”; Kennedy Davenport from “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” seasons three and seven; and New York City’s Jasmine Rice LaBeija. A surprise guest will be announced at the event as well.
Guests are encouraged to come wearing Studio 54-inspired outfits.
Tickets cost between $12 and $35 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Team DC to host booster vax event
Vaccine Happy Hour at Kiki
Team DC will host “Vaccine & Booster Happy Hour” on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at Kiki.
At this event, guests can receive a free COVID vaccination or booster shot and get a free Tito’s cocktail at Kiki or Dirty Goose after. This event is for D.C. residents only.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook listing.
Ryan McClure to lead LGBTQ jam
Participants to collaborate in improv event
Improv artist Ryan McClure will lead a jam for LGBTQ improvisers on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Washington Improv Theater.
This event is a fun, low-stress environment where guests can connect and engage with fellow improvisers in a supportive environment. Jams are a great place to be silly, practice a skill, and/or connect with new and old friends over the collaborative world of yes-and.
Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
