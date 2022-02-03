Pamala Stanley to play Freddie’s in Rehoboth

Beloved singer Pamala Stanley plays a special show on Feb. 12 at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Rehoboth Beach, Del., from 8:30-11 p.m. Stanley scored several dance hits in the ‘80s and has enjoyed a long career as an entertainer, including residencies at Rehoboth’s Blue Moon and The Pines.

The Feb. 12 show is billed as “one night only — The Pamala Stanley Experience.”