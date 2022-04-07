Arts & Entertainment
“Star Trek” and Queer Space
The first openly gay characters in the “Star Trek” television universe weren’t introduced until 2017.
“Star Trek” blazed some trails in its early days with women in leadership roles and the first inter-racial kiss on television, but how was it at portraying queer stories and characters? This is a question that we began wondering about when working on the National Air and Space Museum’s recent QueerSpace project. It may have been being a leader in terms of gender and racial integration, but it turns out this environment of inclusion did not extend to queer identity.
Star Trek’s groundbreakingly diverse cast helped signal that the show took place far in the future, making the delay in introducing LGBTQ+ characters even more pronounced. Surely this future society wouldn’t be exclusively heteronormative and cisgender?
In the 1980s, science fiction fans began calling on “Star Trek” for queer inclusion in the series. The late 1980s-early 1990s tv show “Star Trek: The Next Generation” released a few episodes with allegories to queer experiences, including “The Host” which involved a character falling for an alien who changed bodies — and gender presentations, and “The Outcast,” which uses gender identity as an allegory for homesexuality in a way that disappointed fans at the time and doesn’t hold up today.
The first openly gay characters in the “Star Trek” television universe weren’t introduced until 2017. On “Star Trek: Discovery,” Paul Stamets and Dr. Hugh Culber, portrayed by LGBTQ+ actors Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, are the first openly gay characters and the first gay couple portrayed in the central cast of a “Star Trek” tv show. Later, the show also introduced a non-binary teenager named Adira and their boyfriend Gray, who is trans.
Although we cannot change the past and the time it took for queer representation on “Star Trek,” what we can do is continue to establish science fiction as a realm that is welcome to people of all backgrounds because, after all, the future — real or imagined — is what we make it.
In one of the episodes of our QueerSpace podcast limited series, we explore just that through an interview with a local bookseller about queer worldbuilding in science fiction literature. Other episodes explore the community of gay flight attendants in the 1970s, the Air Force and Space Force’s LGBTQ Initiative Team, and how themes of space and queerness intersect in art.
Read our full exploration of LGTBQ+ inclusion in “Star Trek” and listen to episodes of the QueerSpace podcast at airandspace.si.edu/QueerSpace
Qatar police may seize Pride flags ‘to protect’ LGBTQ World Cup fans
Advocacy groups have criticized Qatari official’s comments
A senior official in Qatar, the ultra-conservative Gulf nation where being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender is a crime, is warning World Cup fans who are LGBTQ to leave their rainbow flags at home.
The Associated Press reported that contrary to promises from both World Cup organizers and FIFA, Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari warned that rainbow flags could be seized for fans’ own protection, to prevent them from being attacked for promoting LGBTQ rights.
“I cannot guarantee the behavior of the whole people,” said Al Ansari, who is in charge of security at Qatar’s eight stadiums hosting the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 FIFA championship matches. “Here we cannot change the laws. You cannot change the religion for 28 days of World Cup.”
In a one-hour interview with the AP’s Rob Harris, Al Ansari offered a hypothetical example of what would happen to a fan who dared to wave the Pride flag.
“If he raised the rainbow flag and I took it from him, it’s not because I really want to, really, take it, to really insult him, but to protect him,” said Al Ansari. “Because if it’s not me, somebody else around him might attack (him),” Al Ansari added. “And I will tell him: ‘Please, no need to really raise that flag at this point.’”
Al Ansari, who is also director of the Department of International Cooperation and chairman of the National Counterterrorism Committee at the Ministry of Interior, told the AP that LGBTQ couples will be welcomed and accepted.
“Reserve the room together, sleep together — this is something that’s not in our concern,” he said. “We are here to manage the tournament. Let’s not go beyond, the individual personal things which might be happening between these people.”
At one point, Al Ansari makes it clear that Qatar considers being LGBTQ a criminal act, and will not tolerate those who oppose its laws.
“You want to demonstrate your view about the situation, demonstrate it in a society where it will be accepted,” Al Ansari said. “We realize that this man got the ticket, comes here to watch the game, not to demonstrate, a political (act) or something which is in his mind. Watch the game. That’s good. But don’t really come in and insult the whole society because of this.”
Reactions to Al Ansari’s comments to the AP were swift.
“Often, so-called ‘protections’ are in fact smokescreens to cover up human rights violations,” Julia Ehrt of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association and Ronain Evain of Football Supporters Europe told the AP in a joint statement. “FIFA and Qatar must address these concerns immediately, and show the world there is a chance of carrying out a rights-respecting and safe tournament for LGBTIQ fans.”
Although FIFA President Gianni Infantino, on a visit to Doha last week, had claimed that “everyone will see that everyone is welcome here in Qatar, even if we speak about LGBTQ,” fan groups put out a statement contradicting Infantino: “We cannot, in good faith, tell our members, LGBT+ people, or allies that this is a #WorldCup for all.”
“The idea that the flag, which is now a recognized universal symbol of diversity and equality, will be removed from people to protect them will not be considered acceptable, and will be seen as a pretext,” said Piara Powar, executive director of The FARE network, which monitors soccer games for discrimination. “I have been to Qatar on numerous occasions and do not expect the local Qatari population or fans visiting for the World Cup to be attacked for wearing the rainbow flag. The bigger danger comes from state actions.”
🚨🚨🚨#SRA partners @FansEurope & @ILGAWorld raise concerns about statement from Qatari security head that rainbow flags🏳️🌈 could be taken from fans at the 2022 Men’s World Cup under a pretense of ‘protection.’#WorldCupDraw #Qatar2022 #HumanRights— Sport & Rights Alliance (@Sport_Rights) April 1, 2022
👉https://t.co/UarhL3arEW pic.twitter.com/fOcGeimX0u
2022 FIFA World Cup | LBGTQ people welcome but Rainbow Flag will be seized at Qatar 2022:
‘Truly, Madly’ full of dish, glam, and eccentricities
Exploring the fiery romance of Olivier and Vivien Leigh
‘Truly, Madly’
By Stephen Galloway
c.2022, Grand Central Publishing
$30/406 pages
“Real passion — I’ve only seen it that once,” actress Jill Esmond told her son Tarquin. “If you are ever hit by it, God help you.”
Esmond, the first wife of actor Laurence Olivier, was speaking of the fiery romance of Olivier and the actress Vivien Leigh.
Decades before paparazzi trailed the tempestuous trysts of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, there was the love-struck coupling of Hollywood royalty Olivier and Leigh.
You might think love and passion are only dramatic in Shakespeare or movies from Hollywood’s Golden Age. But “Truly, Madly: Vivien Leigh, Laurence Olivier, and the Romance of the Century” by Stephen Galloway, former executive editor of The Hollywood Reporter, tells a story as steamy and spellbinding as any of Will’s tales or Tinseltown’s plots.
Much has been written about Olivier, who lived from 1907 to 1989, and Leigh, who died in 1967 at age 53, – from Donald Spoto’s superb 1992 biography of Olivier to Alan Strachan’s engaging Leigh bio “Dark Star.” Olivier wrote two memoirs “Confessions of an Actor” and “On Acting.”
Yet Galloway, now dean of Chapman University’s Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, provides a fresh take on this well-trod ground.
It’s tempting to view Olivier and Leigh as Tinseltown mavens who had it all. But Galloway makes it clear that there was much pain in the midst of the glittering surface of their relationship.
Olivier, born in Dorking, Surrey, England, was renowned for his work on stage and screen. “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Entertainer” were among his many acclaimed productions in the theater. He received numerous honors, including a Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Hamlet.” In 1947, he was knighted.
Leigh was born in India. After studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, she married Leigh Holman. She took her stage name “Leigh” from him. Leigh and Holman had a daughter named Suzanne.
Leigh is remembered most for her portrayal of Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind” and her performance as Blanche DuBois in “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She won the best actress Oscar for both movies.
Olivier became transfixed by Leigh when he saw her perform on stage in 1935. For two years, “Day in and day out, they would sneak off the set of their new movie,” Galloway writes, “or sit lost amid a swirl of dreams, real-life versions of the lovers they would later play, Romeo and Juliet.”
In 1937, Olivier and Leigh ran away together, though they were both married to other people. The couple carried out their affair at a time when divorce wasn’t common. Then, Hollywood wanted its stars’ extra-marital liaisons to be kept secret.
After Esmond and Holman divorced them, Olivier and Leigh got married in 1940.
Katharine Hepburn was the maid of honor and writer Garson Kanin was the best man at their wedding. Kanin’s account of the nuptials (Hepburn says she’s a “prude” – the newlyweds talk is too “racy” for her) is laugh-out-loud funny.
“Truly, Madly” is full of dish, glam and eccentricities. Celebs from Noel Coward to Marilyn Monroe appear. Along with a lemur named Tony. Olivier gives Tony to Esmond to cheer her up when their marriage is on the rocks.
Galloway doesn’t shy from or overly emphasize speculations about sexuality. Friends talk of Esmond having “liaisons” with women. Despite Olivier’s denials, Spoto and others claim that Olivier had affairs with Danny Kaye and Noel Coward.
Though they adored each other, Olivier and Leigh’s marriage wasn’t a Coward cocktail party.
Leigh had bipolar disorder. At that time, there wasn’t the treatment for this condition that there is today, and there was much stigma around mental illness. It’s easy to romanticize or sensationalize mental illness. By talking with Kay Redford Jamison and other mental health experts, Galloway avoids these pitfalls.
A friend visited Olivier shortly before he died, Galloway reports. Olivier was watching Leigh in one of her movies. “This, this was love,” Olivier told his friend.
“Truly, Madly” is a fab read. Warning: have a handkerchief in hand.
Grindr’s first series is as shallow as you’d expect
Instantly forgettable, just like a typical hook-up
When Grindr announced it was dropping its first-ever original series on April Fools’ Day, many people assumed it was a joke.
That’s perfectly forgivable; even without the seasonal timing, most people would never expect the notorious “dating” app to jump into the streaming entertainment market. It just seems, well, absurd. But whether or not Grindr chose the release date as a bit of self-deprecating fun, “Bridesman” – a limited comedy series consisting of six 7-10 minute webisodes and focusing on the misadventures of a gay scenester as his female BFF prepares for her wedding – is not a joke. It really exists.
Unfortunately.
The series, created by John Onieal and co-written by Onieal and Frank Spiro, debuted on Grindr for its first weekend, but is now available to stream on the app’s YouTube channel. It stars Jimmy Fowlie as Terry, described in the official synopsis as an “awful gay,” who is asked by his best friend Judith (Sydnee Washington) to fulfill bridesmaid duties at her upcoming nuptials. Terry, aside from his disdain for marriage as a heteronormative construct, feels betrayed that the person who once claimed to be his “forever partner” has chosen to commit herself to another man, and to make matters worse, he feels an “electric” sexual connection with Wyatt (David Mudge), her literally myopic groom-to-be. Rather than see his BFF lost to the horrors of a traditional marriage, he resolves to save her from that fate by doing his best to tank the wedding – especially since it also means sticking it to the control-obsessed Muriel (Shannon DeVido), chosen over him to be Judith’s Maid-of-Honor and therefore an object of his particular disdain.
What follows is (again, according to the official synopsis) “an irreverent, fast-paced satire of modern wedding culture and the ‘old fashioned trend’ of monogamy,” in which Terry goes on a slash-and-burn campaign to ruin his best friend’s big day, doing his best to sabotage everything from the sexy bridal boudoir photo shoot to the bachelorette party, and steamrolling his way through a tangled web that involves detectives, a secret agent, a relationship counselor moonlighting as a stripper, and a demon from hell. Along the way, though, he still finds time to hook up with a sexy Uber driver (Calvin Seabrooks) whenever he feels like going for a ride.
It seems like a lot to pack into a story that, in total, runs just shy of an hour, but the show’s self-description of “fast-paced” is accurate, and director Julian Buchan never allows things to drag. Indeed, the story moves so fast it doesn’t even give all its jokes time to land – an approach that works well with a script that throws them out like a pitching machine on a batting range – and trusts its audience to keep up.
That’s probably not a miscalculation, either; the target demographic here has become well-accustomed to absorbing a lot of information in a short space of time, thanks to the rise of YouTube, TikTok, and all the other digital sources of entertainment for those with a short attention span. Furthermore, since the characters on the screen belong definitively to that same generation, they have no problem sticking to a rapid pace, and they plow ahead with confidence as if they’re in a race with the cameras to get to the end of the show first.
In fact, it’s the cast – an admirably diverse and inclusive one, thankfully – that makes it all come together, and which provides us with most of the show’s entertainment value. They embrace their exaggerated characters – most of whom are vapid, narcissistic, aggressively pretentious, or some toxic combination of the three – with glee and abandon, committing completely to the absurdities the story necessitates them to enact. It’s infectious, and it almost allows “Bridesman” to live up to its aspirations of satire.
As to that, the show sets its sights not just on “modern wedding culture,” as it declares in its synopsis, but on the broader target of modern culture in general, with its emphasis on the shallow and ephemeral and its obsession with self. It aims for a similar tone, perhaps, as “The Other Half” (the runaway comedic hit that began life as a web series before being picked up by HBO for its second season), a show that deftly skewers the self-serving, attention-seeking mentality that drives our pop culture as it barrels through its never-ending cycle of “new, now, next” distractions. Its two lead characters – the older sister and gay brother of a teen YouTube star who are trying to levy their proximity to him into fame and fortune for themselves – are flat out horrible people, or at least behave like them, as are most of the characters that surround them, and watching them fail repeatedly in their efforts to manipulate their way into the fickle spotlight of “the moment” is just part of the fun provided by the series’ merciless send-up of the trends, tropes, and twaddle that surround so much of what we see on our plethora of screens today.
The characters in “Bridesman,” for the most part, are horrible people, too, though in some cases they might just be regular people caught up in a horrible mindset. Most horrible of all, of course, is Terry, who essentially embodies everything that gay youth culture loves to hate about itself; vain, judgmental, driven by libido, and completely unconcerned with anyone’s feelings but his own, he lives to create drama yet seems to love nothing better than to stand aside from it and roll his eyes in withering disapproval. Portrayed with dead-on accuracy by Fowlie (who is, coincidentally, probably best known to viewers for a recurring role as a super-gay influencer on “The Other Half”), he embodies the kind of jaded queer socialite whose posturing and self-promotion only prove just how “basic” he really is.
Yet the reason we are really amused by “The Other Half” and other shows that successfully lampoon the foibles and pretensions of our own society is not just because they put them on display. We laugh because we recognize something of ourselves in the people we see on the screen; because the horribleness is contrasted with the human, or at least tempered by good intentions because there’s a flicker of something genuine underneath all the pretense reminding us that, no matter how far we allow ourselves to be carried away by our own ego, there is always a thread we can follow back to reality. Without that factor, the comedy can easily become hollow, even cruel, and amounts to ridiculing something just for the sake of ridiculing it.
“Bridesman” has no such tempering influence. Though its satire is savage and even smart, there’s little self-awareness to suggest that it has any purpose except to become the “next big thing” and enjoy its five minutes in pop culture’s center ring. Like the people who inhabit it, it might be fun to hang around with for a while, but in the end its lack of substance makes it instantly forgettable.
You know, just like a typical Grindr hook-up.
