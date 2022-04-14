D.C.’s first craft brewery to celebrate 11th anniversary

DC Brau will be celebrating 11 years of brewing in the District on April 30 at 12 p.m. at its location at 3178 Bladensburg Rd., N.E., Suite B.

Despite being unable to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2021, DC Brau will host a grand event to celebrate its eleventh year in business.

There will be professional wrestling, live music from The Loud Boyz and a surprise mysterious headliner of legendary proportions, in addition to local food trucks, special beer releases and more.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.