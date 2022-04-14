Out & About
D.C.’s first craft brewery to celebrate 11th anniversary
Entertainment includes professional wrestling, live music from The Loud Boyz
DC Brau will be celebrating 11 years of brewing in the District on April 30 at 12 p.m. at its location at 3178 Bladensburg Rd., N.E., Suite B.
Despite being unable to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2021, DC Brau will host a grand event to celebrate its eleventh year in business.
There will be professional wrestling, live music from The Loud Boyz and a surprise mysterious headliner of legendary proportions, in addition to local food trucks, special beer releases and more.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations
Yes HOMO presents “eco-homo” at St. Vincent Wine
Yes HOMO Comedy will host “Yes Homo! A Queer Centric Comedy Show” on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Wine.
This event special, known as eco-homo, will be an Earth Day edition of queer-centric comedy. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to an eco-conscious non-profit organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner
Black-tie gala to be held in Richmond
Equality Virginia’s 19th Annual Commonwealth Dinner will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
This signature event is Virginia’s largest black-tie gala for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. In past years, over 1,000 guests including Virginia’s political, business, and non-profit leaders and influencers have attended from every region to celebrate each other’s successes.
The dinner will be hosted in-person, however, guests who wish to attend virtually can do so by watching a livestream of the event.
Early bird tickets are available for $125 until May 15 and can be purchased on Equality Virginia’s website.
Toby’s Dinner Theatre to stage ‘Rocky’ musical
Show based on Academy Award-winning Best Picture
Performances of “Rocky” will be staged at Toby’s Dinner Theatre of Columbia, Md. through June 5.
The musical — based on the Academy Award-winning Best Picture — tells the story of Rocky Balboa and how he gained the confidence he needed to take on heavyweight champion Apollo Creed.
“Rocky” features iconic moments from the motion picture including the famous theme “Gotta Fly Now” and Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”
Tickets are available for purchase on Ticketmaster.
