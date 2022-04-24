Connect with us

PHOTOS: Euph[orri]a

KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine perform at Electric Rainbow party

Published

1 hour ago

on

A scene from "Euph[orri]a on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Euphoria-themed party, “Electric Rainbow: Euph[orri]a” was held at the Capo Backroom on Sunday, April 24. Entertainment included drag performances by KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival

Enthusiasts flock to RFK Stadium

Published

1 day ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

2022 National Cannabis Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Cannabis Festival brought vendors, musical acts, food trucks, wrestling matches, panel discussions and cannabis enthusiasts to the RFK Stadium grounds on April 23.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Glow Party

Pitch Slappers fundraiser at Green Lantern features Frieda Poussáy

Published

2 days ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Drag queen Frieda Poussáy entertains at the Glow Party on April 22. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Slappers held a Glow Party at the Green Lantern on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for STEAMPipelines. Drag performer Frieda Poussáy served as the emcee and music was provided by the DJs Kicks & Giggles.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: The Bonnet Ball

Easter tradition returns to JR.’s Bar

Published

7 days ago

on

April 17, 2022

By

The Bonnet Ball at JR.'s. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Bonnet Ball returned to JR.’s Bar for Easter Sunday with drink specials, drag performances and an Easter bonnet contest. Performers included Citrine and Yeti Davis.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

