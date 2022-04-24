Photos
PHOTOS: Euph[orri]a
KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine perform at Electric Rainbow party
A Euphoria-themed party, “Electric Rainbow: Euph[orri]a” was held at the Capo Backroom on Sunday, April 24. Entertainment included drag performances by KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Enthusiasts flock to RFK Stadium
The National Cannabis Festival brought vendors, musical acts, food trucks, wrestling matches, panel discussions and cannabis enthusiasts to the RFK Stadium grounds on April 23.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Glow Party
Pitch Slappers fundraiser at Green Lantern features Frieda Poussáy
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Slappers held a Glow Party at the Green Lantern on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for STEAMPipelines. Drag performer Frieda Poussáy served as the emcee and music was provided by the DJs Kicks & Giggles.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: The Bonnet Ball
Easter tradition returns to JR.’s Bar
The Bonnet Ball returned to JR.’s Bar for Easter Sunday with drink specials, drag performances and an Easter bonnet contest. Performers included Citrine and Yeti Davis.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
