￼Musk’s Twitter takeover riles some LGBTQ users

The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk is garnering headlines over the unprecedented nature of the entrepreneur acquiring an influential social media platform, but also causing anxiety among many LGBTQ users who fear the new owner’s stated commitment to free speech will leave them vulnerable to hateful discourse online.

Much of the concern is from progressives worried about Musk, who as the world’s richest person has made political contributions to both Democrats and Republicans. Some have threatened to bolt the platform in protest — and a few have made good on that promise.

Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of the LGBTQ media watchdog GLAAD, said in a statement Monday upon the purchase her organization will be watching to see whether Twitter will maintain its commitment to combating hate speech on the platform.

“Twitter should hold to its principles and the industry standard of prohibiting speech that endangers people, spreads misinformation and incites harassment and abuse,” Ellis said. “LGBTQ people are at disproportionate risk for harassment online and violence in real life. The cost of hate speech further erodes basic safety and civility across society. Elon Musk and his investors should prioritize content moderation to create spaces where truth is elevated over harmful and inaccurate opinions and where public figures are held accountable.”

One statement from Musk that has prompted concerns among users was a tweet he issued last year criticizing the concept of identifying one’s personal pronouns on messaging or personal bios. Musk wrote: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” The comment drew consternation from critics who said the complaint was an assault on LGBTQ-inclusivity.

Despite the offending line, Musk doesn’t have a history of aligning himself with anti-LGBTQ causes. Additionally, Tesla, the car company owned by Musk, has won a perfect “100” score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index, which includes requirements for an LGBTQ-inclusive workplace.

One example of a recent incident on Twitter over the divide between free speech and hate speech was a post by the satirical website Babylon Bee mocking Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, the first transgender presidential appointee to obtain Senate confirmation, as “Man of the Year.” Babylon Bee was suspended in March for the tweet amid consternation from conservatives who said their discourse was impaired.

Under new ownership pledging a greater commitment to free speech on Twitter, questions remain about how a similar incident would play out. (That said, Twitter has always been a place where vitriol often runs freely, so a greater commitment to free speech may not change much on that front.)

Progressives who bolted Twitter in response to the purchase include Shaun King, a Black Lives Matter activist who appears to have quit the platform, and Erik Larsen, a comic book artist for “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Other progressives, including political consultant Neera Tanden, have complained they’ve lost followers upon the announcement of the sale.

The anxieties among LGBTQ people over Musk’s purchase, however, may be overstated. After all, Musk has built a reputation as a colorful and visionary entrepreneur who has even made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as guest host. A look at the social media accounts of many gay men reveals appreciation and reverence for Musk over his deal to acquire Twitter.

Charlotte Clymer, a transgender progressive activist, wrote in her Substack newsletter on Monday she has no intention of leaving Twitter, despite having concerns about Musk and skepticism of his view of free speech.

“Even if Musk’s goal would be an inclusive website for all communities — and let’s be clear, that doesn’t seem to be the case — his primary objective (so-called “free speech”) will almost certainly lead to a proliferation of harassment, doxxing, death threats, etc. against marginalized people on Twitter,” Clymer said.

Musk, in response to criticisms over his purchase of Twitter, posted a statement to his own account on Monday outlining his stated goal in moving the platform toward his vision for enabling free speech online.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement announcing the deal. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.”

Twitter didn’t respond to the Washington Blade’s request to comment via email to concerns and questions about how Musk’s direction for the company will affect LGBTQ users, whether it will maintain a policy of no hate speech and whether the new ownership will refuse to censor LGBTQ content in countries with prohibitions on free speech, including in China and Russia.