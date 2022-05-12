Europe
Greek lawmakers ban conversion therapy for minors
Bill passed in country’s Parliament on Wednesday
Greek lawmakers on Wednesday approved a bill that will ban so-called conversion therapy for minors.
Media reports note mental health providers will face fines and prison if they subject a minor to conversion therapy without their consent. The bill will also ban the advertisement of conversion therapy in the country.
“There were some false treatments that stated that when a minor has chosen a different sexual orientation, his parents could supposedly proceed with ‘treatments’ for this child to ‘return to normality'”, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said before the vote, according to Reuters. “Obviously these treatments not only are not a therapy but they are not supported scientifically.”
Laws that ban conversion therapy have taken effect in New Zealand, France and Canada in recent months.
Ireland
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
Police have charged one man in connection with the killings
The LGBTQ community in the city of Sligo, in the north of Ireland, is reeling from the brutal murders of two LGBTQ men and the vicious assault of another man, crimes that were so horrific that Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a statement on Twitter.
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Aidan Moffitt.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 13, 2022
Deeply concerned by this horrific killing and reports of another violent death in Sligo this morning.
I urge anyone with any information to contact gardai.
Thousands of people have attended vigils across Ireland in memory of the two men killed, both were found dead in their own homes in the city by the Sligo Gardaí (Police) this past week.
Sligo: Thousands attend vigils in memory of two murdered men:
According to the Irish Examiner, the Gardaí in Sligo are examining whether there is a homophobic motive for the grisly killings of two men in the town over the past two days.
Michael Snee, 58, was found dead in his home in Sligo Town Wednesday night, while Aidan Moffitt, 42, was found dead in his home in the town on Monday night.
Yousef Palani, 22, has been charged over the murders of the two men — police are investigating if the murders were hate crimes.
He will also be questioned about an attack on a man at the start of the weekend in which the victim lost an eye.
Sligo Gardaí superintendent Aidan Glacken told reporters in a press conference that Palani was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of Snee’s body in his apartment at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Snee had been subjected to “serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries”, superintendent Aidan Glacken said. Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30 p.m. on Monday. He had also sustained “significant physical injuries,” Glacken added.
According to the Examiner police stated that use of a mobile phone dating app was a critical component in the investigation. Glacken told reporters that the Gardaí “will endeavor to seek out all the available evidence, and ultimately it will be for a court to decide on the motivation behind these appalling crimes.”
“I am appealing to any person who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda Station.
“I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you, we are here to listen to you and we are here to support you.
“I continue to appeal to anyone with any information on these crimes to contact us at Sligo Garda station,” he said adding, “No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.”
Sligo Pride, which organized one of the nationwide vigils for the two victims wrote on Twitter, “If you are meeting someone online in person for the first time, give a trusted friend as much information on this other person as you can and let your friend know where you are. We understand the worries and concerns at this time.”
If at all possible, do not walk home alone. If you cannot afford a taxi, please let a friend know when you have left a venue and when you've gotten home.— Sligo Pride (@sligopride) April 13, 2022
2/
We are looking into security for the Rainbow Ball as a precaution.— Sligo Pride (@sligopride) April 13, 2022
Europe
European LGBTQ activists stand in solidarity with Ukraine counterparts
EuroPride fundraiser has raised more than $17,000
LGBTQ activists across Europe continue to stand in solidarity with their counterparts in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s invasion of their country.
“We are ready to host LGBT+ people from Ukraine here,” said Anastasia Danilova, executive director of Genderdoc-M, an LGBTQ rights group in Moldova, which borders Ukraine, told the Washington Blade on Sunday. “We will provide all necessary support: Accommodation, meals, counseling and medical support.”
Genderdoc-M members on Feb. 24 participated in a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, the Moldovan capital.
Danilova described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “crazy guy.” Danilova also noted Transnistria, a pro-Russian breakaway region, is in Moldova.
“[Putin] is sick and he is unstoppable,” said Danilova.
“Moldova used to be a part of the Soviet Union and we have a frozen conflict in the Transnistrian region,” added Danilova. “We have Russian troops.”
Mozaika, an LGBTQ rights group in Latvia, a Baltic country that borders Russia, on Sunday tweeted the country’s LGBTQ community is “together with Ukraine, both in thought and deed.” Mozaika through its online Diversity Shop is selling Ukraine-specific t-shirts and other clothes to raise money for the country’s LGBTQ rights groups.
A EuroPride fundraiser has raised more than €16,000 ($17846.32) for Kyiv Pride and Kharkiv Pride in Ukraine. OutRight Action International has raised more than $105,000 for LGBTQ Ukrainians through a fund it created after Russia launched its invasion of the country.
“Let’s give our community some sense of hope and help, by providing the funds they need to survive, and the resilience they need to thrive,” said OutRight Action International in its appeal.
Kampania Przeciw Homofobii (Campaign Against Homophobia), an LGBTQ rights group in Poland, which borders Ukraine, has also urged their members and supporters to help LGBTQ Ukrainians. Kampania Przciw Homofobii, like advocacy groups in Hungary and other European countries, have also participated in protests against the invasion.
“Don’t be passive: Act,” proclaimed Kampania Przciw Homofobii in a Feb. 24 tweet.
Situation for LGBTQ Ukrainians ‘is dire’
The invasion has sparked worldwide condemnation and sweeping sanctions against Russia, Putin and members of his inner circle.
Magomed Tushayev, a Chechen warlord who played a role in the anti-LGBTQ crackdown in his homeland, on Saturday died during a skirmish with the Ukrainian military’s elite Alpha Group outside of Kyiv, the country’s capital. A White House official late last week told the Blade the Biden administration has “engaged directly” with LGBTQ Ukrainians and other groups that Russia may target if it gains control of their country.
“We remain (in Ukraine) to defend ourselves and our country and will continue to help people,” wrote Olena Shevchenko, chair of Insight, a Ukrainian LGBTQ rights group, on Feb. 24 in a Blade op-ed. “Our activists from the LGBTQI+ communities are staying and keep working, providing support to the most marginalized ones. Honestly, I don’t know how long we will be able to resist, but we will do our best for sure.”
Anna Sharyhina co-founded the Sphere Women’s Association, which is based in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city that is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in eastern Ukraine. Sphere Women’s Association, among other things, organizes Kharkiv Pride.
“The situation we, activists, human rights defenders, the LGBT+ community and the entire Ukraine, are in is dire,” wrote Sharyhina on Sunday in an email to supporters. “Several times a day, for hours and hours, we hear explosions of varying intensity and receive information about new shelling and attacks by Russian troops.”
“Even now, while I am composing this address, I hear shootings and explosions,” added Sharyhina. “It is extremely hard to work and make even simple decisions in such conditions. Many have left, others are seeking shelter locally.”
Sharyhina said the organization plans to begin to hold “daily online emergency meetings” and has begun to plan on how “to help people in the LGBT+ community because they are in a very vulnerable state.”
“We have come to a conclusion that funds may be needed for housing, food, relocation from dangerous areas, hygiene products, warm blankets, mats, and so on,” wrote Sharyhina, who asked supporters to make donations.
“With sincere faith in freedom, democracy and human rights in Ukraine,” ends the email.
Europe
French lawmakers outlaw conversion therapy
The National Assembly unanimously approved ban
In a vote hailed by French President Emmanuel Macron, lawmakers in the National Assembly unanimously voted 142-0 on Tuesday to ban the discredited practice of so-called gay conversion therapy.
In a reaction to the vote, Macron tweeted: “The law prohibiting conversion therapy is adopted unanimously! Let’s be proud, these unworthy practices have no place in the Republic. Because being yourself is not a crime, because there is nothing to be cured.”
La loi interdisant les thérapies de conversion est adoptée à l'unanimité !— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 25, 2022
Soyons-en fiers, ces pratiques indignes n’ont pas leur place en République. Parce qu’être soi n’est pas un crime, parce qu’il n’y a rien à guérir.
The law had already been passed by senators in December.
Those found guilty of so-called gay conversion therapy could face two years imprisonment and a €30,000 ($33,714.45) fine. The punishment could rise to three years in prison and a fine of €45,000 ($50,571.68) for attempts involving children or other particularly vulnerable people, Euronews reported.
“The practice of trying to “convert” LGBT+ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations is scientifically discredited,” MP’s in support of the measure had argued previous to the final vote.
“We are sending out a strong signal because we are formally condemning all those who consider a change of sex or identity as an illness,” said Laurence Vanceunebrock, an MP with Macron’s ruling En Marche party.
Nearly every French MP who spoke on Tuesday echoed the same words; “there is nothing to cure.”
