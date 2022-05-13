District of Columbia
Alexander-Reid, Pendarvis honored as ‘legendary elders’
National Black Justice Coalition to recognize prominent activists
Longtime D.C. LGBTQ advocates Sheila Alexander-Reid and Rayceen Pendarvis are among nine prominent activists from across the country named as recipients of the second annual Legendary Elders Wisdom Award by the National Black Justice Coalition, the D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy group.
“The National Black Justice Coalition is proud to present the 2nd annual Legendary Elders Wisdom Awards and Tea commemorating National LGBTQ+ Elders Day on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. EST,” the group announced in a statement.
“This signature event is an opportunity for our community to honor iconic, Black LGBTQ+/SG women and femme elders and celebrate the process of aging while sharing the wisdom accrued by our elders through a virtual event,” the statement says. “This year, we honor Black women and femmes who have blazed trails in the arts and creative fields,” it says.
Alexander-Reid served for six and a half years as director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs before taking on a new job last year as the senior vice president of business development for BiasSync, a Los Angeles-based company that provides online support and resources to address the issue of workplace bias.
In her earlier involvement as an LGBTQ community leader, Alexander-Reid was the founder and executive director Women in the Life Association, for which she served as publisher and national distributor of Women in the Life magazine, which focused on issues of interest to Black lesbians. She later founded and hosted Inside Out, a D.C. LGBTQ radio program.
Pendarvis, a longtime D.C.-based LGBTQ activist and event moderator, became best known as host of “The Ask Rayceen Show,” an online program that features a wide range of guests, including local artists, musicians, and authors as well as public officials and LGBTQ activists. The show ran on a monthly basis from 2012 until last year, when the D.C. Council voted unanimously to approve a ceremonial resolution honoring Pendarvis’ work on the show and her many other endeavors.
“The Council of the District of Columbia recognizes, honors and celebrates Rayceen Pendarvis, emcee, entertainer, social media personality and activist, for exemplary service and contributions to the District of Columbia and its residents, and the LGBTQIA+ community, on the occasion of the final season of The Ask Rayceen Show,” the resolution states.
The other Legendary Elders Wisdom Award recipients named by the National Black Justice Coalition include Ann Allen Shockley, author, editor; Anita Cornwell, author of writings in the lesbian publication “The Ladder” and author of the 1983 book “Black Lesbian in White America;” Cheryl Clark, poet, essayist, educator and Black feminist activist; Jewelle Gomez, author, poet, critic and playwright; Andrea Jenkins, president of the Minneapolis City Council, writer, poet, performer and oral history archivist; Barbara Smith, writer of essays, reviews and short stories and founding member of Kitchen Table: Women of Color Press and Linda Villarosa, journalist, author, editor, novelist and educator.
Additional information about NBJC’s Wisdom Awards can be accessed here:
District of Columbia
Bowser, gay D.C. Council candidates trail opponents in GLAA ratings
Robert White leads incumbent mayor in scorecard
The D.C. Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance on May 10 released its rating scores for candidates running for D.C. Mayor, D.C. Attorney General, and D.C. Council in the city’s June 21 Democratic primary as it has in D.C. elections since the early 1970s.
In a development that may come as a surprise to some observers, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the two gay candidates running for seats on the D.C. Council received lower ratings than one or more of their opponents.
Bowser received a +6 rating out of a highest possible rating score of +10 compared to her lead opponent, at-large D.C. Councilmember Robert White, who received a +9 GLAA rating. Ward 8 D.C. Councilmember Trayon White, who’s also running for mayor, received a “0” GLAA rating for not returning a GLAA candidate questionnaire. The remaining mayoral contender, James Butler, received a +3 rating.
GLAA, a nonpartisan LGBTQ advocacy group, issues its ratings on a scale ranging from -10, the lowest possible score, to +10, the highest possible score. It bases its ratings on candidates’ responses to a 10-question GLAA questionnaire that covers a wide range of both LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ specific issues. The questionnaire also asks candidates to provide a detailed account of their past record on LGBTQ specific issues.
Candidates that do not return the questionnaire receive an automatic rating of “0.”
Gay former D.C. police officer Salah Czapary, who’s running for the Ward 1 Council seat and who has been endorsed by the Washington Post, came in third place in the GLAA ratings for the three-candidate race in Ward 1. He received a +4 GLAA rating compared to the +9.5 rating for incumbent Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau and the +6 rating received by challenger Sabel Harris.
Gay D.C. Board of Education member Zachary Parker, who’s running for the Ward 5 Council seat, came in second place for the GLAA ratings in the seven-candidate Ward 5 race with a +6.5 GLAA rating. Community activist Faith Gibson Hubbard came in first for GLAA’s Ward 5 ratings with a score of +7.5. Candidates Gordon Fletcher, Gary Johnson, Kathy Henderson, and Art Lloyd each received a “0” rating for failing to return the GLAA questionnaire.
GLAA announced it has declined to rate the Ward 5 candidate with the highest name recognition – former at-large and former Ward 5 Councilmember Vincent Orange “due to his 2016 resignation from the D.C. Council for a conflict of interest.”
GLAA adopted a policy of not rating candidates found to have what it considers ethics related violations in 2020 when it similarly declined to rate former Ward 2 D.C. Councilmember Jack Evans, who also resigned over ethics issues.
In the race for D.C. Council Chair, GLAA awarded a rating of +8.5 to Democrat Erin Palmer, the only challenger in the primary to incumbent Council Chair Phil Mendelson, who received a +6 GLAA rating.
For the at-large D.C. Council race, incumbent Councilmember Anita Bonds came in second place with a +6 rating behind challenger Lisa Gore, who received a 8.5 rating. Of the two remaining challengers, Nate Fleming received a +5.5 rating and Dexter Williams received a +4.5 rating.
In the three-candidate D.C. Attorney General’s race in which incumbent Attorney General Karl Racine is not running for re-election, attorney Bruce Spiva received a +6.5 rating compared to attorney challengers Brian Schwalb, who received a +6, and Ryan Jones, who received a +2.5.
In a statement accompanying its ratings for each of the candidates GLAA explains the rationale for its individual ratings, pointing out that some of the candidates – including Bowser and the two gay candidates – lost points for disagreeing with GLAA’s positions on both LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ specific issues.
Those issues are outlined in a nine-page document GLAA released with its rating scores called “Leave No One Behind: 2022 D.C. LGBTQ Election Guide.” The document expresses strong support for a number of controversial issues that political observers say will play a role in D.C. voters’ decisions on which candidates to support for mayor and D.C. Council.
Among the issues for which GLAA supports and asks in its questionnaire whether the candidates support are “full decriminalization of sex work for adults; repeal of the subminimum wage for tipped workers; removal of criminal penalties for drug possession for personal use; and a call to “divest” from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department funds that should be invested in “vital programs, including anti-poverty, violence prevention, and crisis intervention” programs.
The GLAA policy document also calls for providing “sufficient affordable housing units for all households earning less than 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI); expanding access to the city’s housing voucher programs for LGBTQ people in need; and additional funding for the D.C. Office of Human Rights to end its backlog of discrimination cases.
In the statement accompanying its rating for gay candidate Czapary, GLAA says he supports the GLAA policy statement on most issues but lost points for opposing cuts in the D.C. police budget and for not providing enough details about his past record on LGBTQ issues. “GLAA values him running for office as an out member of the LGBTQ+ community,” the statement says.
GLAA said Parker, the Ward 5 Council gay candidate, also supports GLAA’s policy positions on most issues and his responses to the questionnaire “have an average level of detail.” The group said he too didn’t provide sufficient detail on how his past work “impacts LGBTQ+ people” but that GLAA “appreciates him coming out as gay while running for office.”
The GLAA ratings for each of the candidates, its statement explaining the ratings for each of the candidate, and the candidates GLAA questionnaire responses can be accessed at glaa.org.
District of Columbia
Fourth man charged in 2016 D.C. trans murder sentenced to seven years
But with credit for time served, Cyheme Hall could be free in two years
A D.C. Superior Court judge on May 10 handed down a sentence of seven years in prison for the last of four men originally charged with first degree murder while armed in the July 4, 2016, shooting death of transgender woman Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds on a street in Northeast Washington.
Judge Milton C. Lee delivered his sentence on Tuesday for D.C. resident Cyheme Hall, 26, just under three weeks after he issued the same seven-year sentence to Hall’s brother, Shareem Hall, 28, who, along with two other D.C. men, were initially charged with first degree murder while armed in connection with the Dodds case.
Police and prosecutors said Dodds was one of several transgender women that the Hall brothers and co-defendants Jalonta Little, 31, and Monte Johnson, 26, targeted for armed robberies in the early morning hours of July 4, 2016. Court charging documents say Johnson allegedly fatally shot Dodds in the neck after she fought back during the robbery attempt.
Lee acknowledged at the Tuesday, May 10 sentencing hearing that Cyheme Hall and his brother agreed to an offer in 2019 to cooperate with police and prosecutors following their arrests in exchange for being allowed to plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge. The two brothers testified as government witnesses at Little and Johnson’s trial in 2019 on the first degree murder charge and other charges, including armed robbery.
The judge noted that because of that cooperation, prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. issued a recommendation that the two brothers be sentenced to seven years in the Dodds case, a sentence that Lee pointed out is far lower than the potential sentence for a second-degree murder conviction. Under D.C. law, a second-degree murder conviction has a maximum sentence of life in prison.
As part of the plea offer that Cyheme Hall accepted in 2019, he also pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit a crime of violence. Lee on May 10 sentenced him to seven years for that charge in addition to the seven years for the second degree murder charge. However, Lee ordered that the two sentences be served concurrently for a total of seven years.
Under standard sentencing practices, Lee gave Cyheme Hall and his brother credit for the just over five years the two have already served in jail since the time of their arrest. That means Cyheme Hall could be released in less than two years, after which he must serve five years of supervised probation after being released as part of the sentence handed down by Lee.
Cyheme Hall’s attorney, Jonathan Zucker, told Lee at the sentencing hearing that his client faces a possible sentence of nine years for a parole violation charge in connection with an unrelated burglary case in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Zucker said Hall was given a nine-year suspended sentence in the burglary case on the condition that he would not become involved in criminal activity during the time of his parole.
Lee declined a request by Zucker that Lee consider making a recommendation to the judge overseeing Hall’s parole violation case in Prince George’s County that the nine years be served concurrently with the seven years for the D.C. case.
Zucker said this means that it will be up to a Maryland judge to decide whether Cyheme Hall should serve up to nine years or less time in the Maryland case upon his release in the Dodds case.
The 2019 trial for Little and Johnson, meanwhile, ended with Judge Lee declaring a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict. Before the case went before the jury, prosecutors dropped their initial designation of the murder as a hate crime after Lee ruled in favor of a defense motion that there was insufficient evidence to prove a hate crime. Prosecutors said they filed the hate crime charge because they believe the men targeted Dodds because she was transgender.
After initially saying they planned to request another trial on the murder charge, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office offered Little and Johnson a plea bargain deal, which they accepted, in which they pled guilty to a single count of voluntary manslaughter with the murder charge dropped.
The offer included a promise by prosecutors to ask for a sentence of eight years for the two men. Lee agreed to that request when he sentenced Little and Johnson to eight years last December.
Some LGBTQ activists have expressed concern that prosecutors should have pushed for a second trial for Johnson and Little. Activists have said reducing the charge from first degree murder to manslaughter sends a message that targeting members of the LGBTQ community for crimes of violence, especially trans women of color, can result in a lenient sentence of little more than a slapping of the wrist.
Attorneys familiar with criminal cases like this have said prosecutors sometimes offer a plea deal after determining that going to trial a second time could result in a not-guilty verdict based on the circumstances of the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sharon Donovan, the lead prosecutor in the Dodds murder case, discussed prosecutors’ rationale for agreeing to a sentence of eight years for Little and Johnson during their sentencing hearing last December in response to a question from Lee asking whether the sentence was too lenient.
“Your honor, we believe that this takes into consideration the first trial and the evidentiary difficulties that were highlighted during the first trial and other incidents that occurred during the first trial,” Donovan told Lee. She added that the impact of a sentence on the victim’s family and the community was also considered. “And we believe that taking all of that into consideration, that it is an appropriate sentence,” she said.
At his sentencing hearing on May 10, Cyheme Hall offered his apologies to the family of the victim and said he was deeply sorry for his role in the incident that took the life of Dodds.
In a written statement submitted to the court, Hall expressed his “deepest remorse” for his actions. “I know that no matter what I say or do, I cannot change what has happened but going forward I vow to dedicate the rest of my life righting my wrong,” he wrote. “I feel like I owe this to the victim as well as the family and my community.”
Lee thanked Hall for his statement but said he could not lower the sentence to six years, as requested by Hall’s attorney, nor could he ask the Maryland judge to consider a lower sentence for the parole violation.
“You did not have the strength to say no to this crime,” Lee told Hall. “You could have extricated yourself from this, but you didn’t. There are some things you can’t get out of,” Lee said. “It was shameful what you did.”
District of Columbia
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
Czapary ‘has smart ideas about how to build the public trust in police’
Gay former D.C. police officer Salah Czapary, who is challenging incumbent Council member Brianne Nadeau for the city’s Ward 1 D.C. Council seat in the June 21 Democratic primary, has received the endorsement of the Washington Post.
The Post’s endorsement of a political newcomer over an incumbent Council member raised eyebrows among some political observers, who consider Nadeau to be the frontrunner in the three-candidate race. Also challenging Nadeau in the primary is community activist and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Sabel Harris.
Nadeau cited her longstanding record of support on LGBTQ issues and Harris expressed support for the LGBTQ community during a candidates’ forum last week organized by the Capital Stonewall Democrats, a local LGBTQ group.
“We previously backed Ms. Nadeau, but she is increasingly on the wrong side of important issues,” the Post states in its editorial endorsing Czapary. “She has voted to cut the police budget and raise taxes and no longer favors mayoral control of schools,” the Post editorial says.
“Of her opponents, the clear choice is Salah Czapary over Sabel Harris, an advisory neighborhood commissioner whose positions on many issues mirror those of Ms. Nadeau,” the Post editorial continues.
“Mr. Czapary is a former D.C. police officer who has made public safety a focus of his campaign,” it says. “His experience in uniform and later in civilian positions that included community outreach gives him unique insights, and he has smart ideas about how to build the public trust in police that is so crucial in crime prevention,” the editorial concludes.
Czapary is one of two gay candidates running this year for a D.C. Council seat. Gay D.C. State Board of Education member Zachary Parker is running in a seven-candidate race for the Ward 5 Council seat being vacated by incumbent Kenyan McDuffie, who gave up the seat in an unsuccessful run for the D.C. Attorney General position.
In that race, the Post has endorsed Faith Gibson Hubbard, an educator, community organizer, and former official in the administration of Mayor Muriel Bowser, over Parker and the five other candidates.
Alexander-Reid, Pendarvis honored as ‘legendary elders’
Positive signs for LGBTQ homebuyers despite hot market, discrimination
Mayor’s Office to host monthly meet-and-greet
‘Queer Country’ explores origins of growing genre of music
Russia extends Brittney Griner detention for another month
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions3 days ago
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
-
Virginia5 days ago
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week
-
National2 days ago
Here’s why abortion is an LGBTQ rights issue
-
Asia7 days ago
Out K-pop star attacked in ‘hate crime’
-
Caribbean6 days ago
Gay man who livestreamed anti-government protest in Cuba released from prison